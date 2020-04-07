Community News
RECOVERY: Mary Ellen Kirtley, 94-year-old sweetheart, is recovering from recent hernia surgery at the home of a daughter, Ann Hinkley. Mary Ellen and her husband operated Kirtley’s Grocery in Milton for many years. Thanks are to God, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Dr. Richard Heurer and Tonya Woodard, home nurse, for her continuing recovery. May this “young” lady experience a speedy recovery and be as good as new real soon.
CANCELED: Due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing requirement, the meetings of American Legion Huntington Post 16 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, have been canceled. This message is from Shannon Harshbarger, commander, and Ann C. Buchanan, president.
GREETINGS: A very good friend and former Herald-Dispatch colleague gets the opportunity to blow out birthday candles another year Tuesday, April 7. James E. “Jim” Casto is retired editor of The Herald-Dispatch with 40-plus years of service and continues writing about “Lost in Huntington” columns. Jim also volunteers with Friends of the Cabell County Library and formerly portrayed Collis P. Huntington. Here’s hoping for a great day with enjoyable moments, fond memories and food, since there probably won’t be any gatherings due to the COVID pandemic. May Jim have many more birthdays to follow.
SERVICE: C-K Ministerial Association begins Holy Week services at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, April 7, from Twentieth Street Baptist Church and Kenova Church of God. Contact Tony Cicenas, 304-208-1345. To participate, go to Facebook search bar and enter CK Holy Week 2020. Click “join” then during Holy Week, tune in via Facebook to listen.
REFLECTION: Enslow Park Presbyterian Church broadcasts a noon reflection Wednesday, April 8, on its website and YouTube platforms, in observation of Holy Week. A message, “Spy Wednesday,” is presented by the Rev. Dr. Dana Sutton with Highlawn Presbyterian Church.
NO MEETING: Kathy Spence, overseer of the Tri-State Compassionate Friends, alerts attendees there will be no grief support group meeting in April. Call 304-751-6849.
MARKET: Ironton Farmers Market is scheduled to begin its eighth season with an opening Friday, May 1, at Market Square, 2nd Street, Ironton, per Sam Heighton, market manager and executive director of Ironton aLive. Several models and examples of how vendors and customers are practicing the social distancing rule. The market is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday or until vendors sell out.
CANCELED: Lawrence County Regional Planning Commission has cancelled its April 13 meeting at Chesapeake Giovanni’s, due to the coronavirus.
READER: It’s true Carolyn Harvey — I speak to your daughter (Tedra Chapman) in person just about every Monday through Friday mornings as she arrives for work at Marshall Family Medicine. The Lesage resident and reader of this column found it hard to believe Tedra knows me. Keep reading Carolyn.
ACTIVITIES: The scheduled Lawrence County Ohio Homemakers’ activities have been canceled until further notice.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Dakota Barnes spins the last of his teens at 19 while Heidi Holley jumps into the last of her 30s at 39, Tennessee Justice, Drexel Brandon Mathis hits the “double toothpicks” at 11, Karen Davidson, Milton Miller turns 67, Doodle Michaels is three into the 50s at 53, Thomas Hysell, Michael Norton, Emma Lee Morrison, Gina Davis, Jean Casey becomes 88 years young, Charlene Nicely Adkins, retired cook from Hite Saunders Elementary School, remains in the 60s at 68.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Carol Wilcox, Brian and Crissie Jones, Sam and Charlene Anderson celebrate number 58.
CHUCKLE: One Easter, a father was teaching his son to drive when out of nowhere a rabbit jumped on the road. Slamming on the breaks, the son said, “I nearly ruined Easter! I almost ran over the Easter Bunny.” His father replied, “It’s okay son — you missed it by a hare.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.