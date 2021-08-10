LISTED: Six Lesage residents were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Marshall University. They include Kelley A. Barry, Sophia M. Celdran, Ethan M. Layne, Madeline K. Merritt, Hannah F. Tomes and April M. White. To make this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
SHOW: Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry presents the Jason Bishop Show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $18 to $23.
DIRECTOR: Kathy McKenna, employed with Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District 28 years, recently was named executive director. Beginning with the district as Easter Bunny, the Marshall University graduate also served in other management roles, such as finance director, human resources manager, assistant executive director and interim, executive director. Congratulations Kathy and wishes for the best in the new position.
SALE: During the city-wide Hurricane, West Virginia, yard sale Saturday, Aug. 14, United Methodist Women of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church offers space for the sale in its parking lot. The cost is $10 on a first-come, first-served basis. Hot dogs and baked goodies are available the day of the sale. To reserve a space, call 304-562-5903.
OOPS: Brian Hart, who celebrated his 45th birthday Aug. 5, is the oldest son of Gena Hart — not her brother as printed in this Aug. 7 column. Here’s hoping he had a super day.
GRAD: Joseph Sullivan of Ona graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown and was named to the president’s list for the spring semester. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
DEAN’S LIST: Samantha Snider of Ashland was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Samantha graduated with an associate in applied science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
TROOPERS: Achievement awards were presented to two Ashland Post 14 troopers for acts of service occurring in 2019. Due to the pandemic, the original ceremony to take place in 2020 was postponed. Receiving recognition were Trooper Tyler M. Daniels, five-year Kentucky State Police veteran and currently assigned to the post in Carter County, Trooper of the Year; and Detective David I. Boarman, 11-year KSP veteran and assigned to Ashland post, Detective of the Year.
ANNIVERSARY: Woodlands Retirement Community continues on its journey as its 25th anniversary celebration dinner is Friday, Aug. 20. at the facility. Rob Johnson, WSAZ-TV 3 personality, is master of ceremonies. Other featured guests include Steve Williams, Huntington mayor; Steve Roberts, president, Foster Foundation; Mike Milligan, Woodlands architect; and Jeff Harkins, Woodlands CEO. Jim Tardy, in-house artist, presents his gift with Harkins and Aubrey King sharing the unveiling. A video and book have also been made for purchase.
PROMOTED: Trooper Steven M. Dunn, Marine Corps veteran serving in U.S. Marines from 2006-16, was recently promoted to assistant post commander at Ironton Ohio State Highway Patrol Post. Beginning his patrol career in November 2012 as a member of the 154th academy class, he earned his commission in April 2013 and assigned to the Jackson Post. He also received the Ace Award in 2018 for excellence in auto larceny enforcement and earned the Criminal Patrol Award seven times. Trooper Dunn was also selected as post and trooper of the year twice.
TRYOUTS: Charleston Ballet offers auditions for “The Nutcracker,” which is presented with West Virginia Symphony Orchestra. Tryouts are from 4:14 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at ballet studio mezzanine, 100 Capitol St. School shows are offered during the day on Dec. 8-9. Public performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at The Clay Center’s Maier Performance Hall. To register for audition, call 304-342-6541.
CELEBRATED: The fifth anniversary of Christ Presbyterian Church of Huntington was recently celebrated. The church, pastored by the Rev. Dr. John C. Minihan, meets Sundays at B’nai Sholom Temple, 949 10th Ave. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Services are also livestreamed and archived on Youtube. Founded in 2016 and part of A Covenant Order of Evangelical Presbyterians, a formal anniversary celebration is offered during its annual Celebration Sunday Service at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 12 at Barboursville Park Shelter 9. An outdoor service and picnic are offered.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Ed Blake remains in the 60s at 63, Kimberly Black, Jane Bartram, Joyce Ey, Becky Huff, Molly Lydick, Don Pennington, Doug Parent, Logan Clark, Jim Cyrus, Hannah Adkins Young, Michelle Coletta, Katie Jo Andrews, Christian Barnhouse, Terry Mills, Frank Mynes, Andrew Pannell, Randall Tidd.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Carla Booth celebrate 30 years of marriage, Pete and Anita Jones, Jim and Ann Spurlock.
CHUCKLE: The children were all lined up for their first confession when Little Johnny’s turn came. The priest asked him to confess his sins, and the boy promptly replied, “Father, I threw a stone at Jimmy.” “That was a very misguided thing to do, my son,” said the priest patiently. “It wasn’t misguided at all,” said Little Johnny. “I hit him.”