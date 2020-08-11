Community News
MEMBER: Jane Harless is given a warm welcome at Milton United Methodist Church, where she recently became the newest member. Pastor Nancy White and the congregation are looking forward to greeting her properly.
TWO: Samantha Kwiatkowski celebrated her 31st birthday Aug. 8, along with her dad, R. David Ball. Samantha is the granddaughter of Nancy Chapman, former Wayne County News columnist for 31 years. Here’s hoping the birthday celebrations were super and many more will follow.
CANCELED: The ChiliFest, held continually for 36 years in Huntington, has been canceled this year. ChiliFest, the West Virginia State Chili Championship, is presented by WSAZ, Ronald McDonald House and Advantage Toyota.
AWARDED: Eleanore Beckett of 10th Avenue received the Beverly Hills Garden Club’s Beautification Award. Her yard is a glorious display of perennials and annuals with added ceramic and stone pieces along with birdhouses and feeders.
GOLFING: Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland hosts its first golf benefit Friday, Sept. 18, at Bellefonte Country Club. The cost is $150 singles or $200 hole sponsor. Mulligans cost $5. Proceeds benefit the center’s educational programming. Contact 606-329-8888 or www.highlandsmuseum.com.
LISTED: Chris Gooding of Huntington was named to the dean’s list for the winter semester ending in April at Bates College, Lewiston, Maine. The child of Andrew J. Gooding and Grace Tallman Gooding, also of Huntington, is a 2019 graduate of Huntington High School. To qualify for this list, students must have a cumulative grade point average of 3.8 or higher.
GOSPEL SING: Gospel Harmony Boys and Humphreys are featured in the 14th annual outdoor gospel sing at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Liberty Baptist Church, 2469 Yates Crossing, Milton. Bring lawn chair.
PROMOTED: Kathy Blair of Ashland was recently promoted at Ashland Community and Technical College. She was promoted to associate professor in the associate degree nursing program, effective July 1.
WIZARDFEST: Due to COVID-19, the Ironton Wizardfest is canceled for this year. Plans will begin for the event to be conducted in November 2021.
NAMED: Six Barboursville residents were named to the president’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University. They include Kaitlyn Berry, psychology; Jarrett Childress, exercise physiology; Grace Kinder, accounting/finance; Chyanne Morrison, public health; John Swanson, civil engineering; and Timothy Thomas, mechanical engineering. To be eligible for this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
APPOINTED: Eli R. Cole of West Portsmouth, Ohio, was recently appointed to serve as the student member of the Shawnee State University Board of Trustees for a term that began July 27 and ends June 30, 2022.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lisa Riley, Valan Wallace, Kerry Blake, Tracy Vaughan, Campbell Neighborgall, Jayne Angles, Becky Millne, James “Henry” Richards, Lauren Workman, Pat Pyles, Jack Woodrum, Monty Fowler, Sarah Hood, John Danford, Tim Dunlap, Molly Fisher, Kara Insalaco, Sarah Lea Walker, Charlene Hawkins, Sal Barile, Jared Adkins, Chantil Foster, Taylor Riedel.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Emmitt and Dolores Adkins, Art and Suzanne McCallister, Marvin and Gale Thompson.
CHUCKLE: A college professor had an 8 a.m. class on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. He was fed up with students missing class for oversleeping, so on a Monday, he gave them a lecture on attendance and being there on time. On Wednesday, the professor didn’t show up. On Friday, he walked into the class and admitted he had overslept on Wednesday.