The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

SPECIAL: Paramount Arts Center partners with What The Shuck Podcast/Appalachian Pioneer Program to present the EKY Flood Relief Special at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Performers include Laidback and Luna, Sean Whiting, Jeremy Short, Corduroy Brown, Holly Forbes and Moonlight Mile. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit the Eastern KY flood relief fund.

FIRST: Tuesday, Aug. 16, is the first wedding anniversary Kathy White of Milton has spent without husband, Darrell, of more than 50 years. Darrell, retiree of Owens-Illinois after 30 years before working with P.C. Publishing in Culloden, passed away Oct. 16, 2021. Darrell was a life member and former commander of Milton VFW 9796, as well as charter member of Milton Covered Bridge Car Club, where he loved to show off his 1955 Ford Fairlane. But most importantly, he was a member of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. As Kathy remembers this special day and continues to learn to live without him, may she be surrounded with God’s hand of love and comfort.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you