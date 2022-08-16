SPECIAL: Paramount Arts Center partners with What The Shuck Podcast/Appalachian Pioneer Program to present the EKY Flood Relief Special at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the center. Doors open at 5 p.m. Performers include Laidback and Luna, Sean Whiting, Jeremy Short, Corduroy Brown, Holly Forbes and Moonlight Mile. Tickets are $10. Proceeds benefit the Eastern KY flood relief fund.
FIRST: Tuesday, Aug. 16, is the first wedding anniversary Kathy White of Milton has spent without husband, Darrell, of more than 50 years. Darrell, retiree of Owens-Illinois after 30 years before working with P.C. Publishing in Culloden, passed away Oct. 16, 2021. Darrell was a life member and former commander of Milton VFW 9796, as well as charter member of Milton Covered Bridge Car Club, where he loved to show off his 1955 Ford Fairlane. But most importantly, he was a member of Milton’s Lighthouse Baptist Church. As Kathy remembers this special day and continues to learn to live without him, may she be surrounded with God’s hand of love and comfort.
CONCERT: Souls of the Wounded present a concert during the local iHeartRadio group’s Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Bring blankets and camp chairs. Admission is free.
SPIRIT: Nicole Massie and Susan Riley, both of St. Mary’s Medical Center, have the spirit as they were presented Spirit of St. Mary’s awards for the month of June. Nicole is a food service worker for service, and Susan is a unit clerk on medical-surgical 1 for patient care. The award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients and their families, fellow co-workers and community by living the values illustrating the spirit of the hospital.
JAZZY TUNES: Hot Nights, Cool Jazz with the Bob Thompson Unit begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Ritter Park Amphitheater, as part of Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops Series. Tickets are $16 group general admission, $36 group reserved; $20 general admission and $45 reserved GA; $63.50 table of eight; and $59.50 table of 10. Call 304-781-8343.
SERVANTS: Nearly 10 individuals from Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) were servants in July as they assisted in 31 breakfast meals to people in the community. The 11 servants included Robin Burkes, Tim Blair, Stephanie Sirhan, Janet Sumpter, Linda Osborne, Tammi Cox, Linda Johnson, Bob Wilcox and Carol Wilcox. Thanks to this crew for feeding the community.
CONCLUDES: Hot Summer Nights Series at French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, concludes Thursday, Aug. 18, for 2022. The concert, beginning at 7 p.m. at the FAC’s covered outdoor pavilion, features Next Level. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and free for FAC members.
WINNER: And the new Mrs. All-Star United States 2023 is ... Dr. Sarah Stevens of Barboursville was recently crowned with this national title in late July on the historic Savannah Theatre stage. She will make appearances across the nation and become the face of the national nonprofit USASO. She will also walk the runway in New York Fashion Week.
WRESTLING: All Elite Wrestling begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Charleston Civic Center. Tickets are $29 and up.
PERFORMERS: Five students performed in the recent seventh year of summer camp celebration at Music and Art Academy. Performers in the production, “I’m Proud To Be An American,” were Josie Carter, Isla Garrett, Mitchell Garrett, Abby Windisch and Lydia Windisch. Performance and staging theater director was Allison Himes, and music director was Bethany Himes.
BOXING: Barstool Rough ‘n Rowdy boxing begins at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets range from $22 to $50.
GRADS: Four Culloden residents were among more than 1,300 students awarded degrees and graduating with high honors from Marshall University in May. They include Alexis Lee Arnold, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; and three cum laude: Haylie Dawn Hockenberry, bachelor of arts; Alexander Reese O’Dell, bachelor of science; and Julie F. Zabel, bachelor of business administration.
CONCERT: The Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series, hosted by Ironton aLive, continues at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 at Ironton’s Farmers Market Square. Featured is Down to the River from Pikeville, Ky. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hayley Lawman, Reese Ramey, Rylee Ramey, Leah Woodworth, Karl Jones with YMCA leaves the 50s behind for number 60, Ked Marcum turns 84, Helen Arthur, Susan Moreland, Barbara Bayless, Taylor Hood, Ann Shy, Carl Pemberton, Tom May, Roger Nelson, Terry Booth, Donna Ramsdell, Raye Robertson, Jolina Arbes, Steve Sebert.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Michael and Debby Hibbard (1969), Randy and Becky Davis (1975), Rick and Chris Eid.
CHUCKLE: An old man and woman were married for many years, even though they hated each other. When they had a confrontation, screaming and yelling could be heard deep into the night. The old man would shout, “When I die, I will dig my way up and out of the grave and come back and haunt you for the rest of your life!” Neighbors feared him. They believed he practiced black magic, because of the many strange occurrences that took place in their neighborhood. The old man liked the fact that he was feared. To everyone’s relief, he died of a heart attack when he was 68. His wife had a closed casket at the wake. After the burial, she went straight to the local bar and began to party as if there was no tomorrow. Her neighbors, concerned for her safety, asked, “Aren’t you afraid that he may indeed be able to dig his way up and out of the grave and come back to haunt you for the rest of your life?” The wife put down her drink and said, “Let him dig. I had him buried upside down, and I know he won’t stop and ask for directions!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
