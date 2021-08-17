LISTED: Two Catlettsburg, Kentucky, residents were among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. They are Shelby Chaney in the Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education and James Woods in College of Health Sciences and Professions. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved.
‘MOUNTAIN STAGE’: Rodney Crowell, Amy Speace, Nobody’s Girl, Colin Hay and Jordan Tice, Grammy and ASCAP Country Music Awards winners, are featured during the 7 p.m. show Sunday, Aug. 22, at Culture Center Theater. Advance tickers are $25 and $35 day of show. Kathy Mattea is the host. Visit mountainstage.org.
CUZ: Psst.... a cousin more like a brother is having a birthday Tuesday, Aug. 17, but the fire department doesn’t need to come to help with blowing out the candles just yet (that will be two more years at 60). Mack Edward Adkins, long-time Wayne County resident, wears his heart on his sleeve and is willing to help anyone he can. May Mack have a happy, calm and blessed day with many to follow.
STUDENTS: Five Barboursville residents made the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marshall University. These graduates include Nathan T. Adams, bachelor of business administration; Shannon Nicole Beckett, regents bachelor of arts; Briannon Aiyana Black, bachelor of fine arts, cum laude; Selena Khanna, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; and Hannah Elaine Ross, bachelor of science in nursing, cum laude. To qualify for this list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
ATTENDED: Pilot Club of Huntington members recently attended the 81st annual District Convention of the Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia District of Pilot International via Zoom with the local club in charge with Harriett Evans, president, as convention chair. The Huntington club received the Governors Award, 250 Club and Pacesetter Awards. Jan Flinchum, club member and District Administrative Council governor-elect, was installed as 2021-22 governor of Kentucky-Ohio-West Virginia District by Kathy Marich s installing officer. Jan was charged by ECR Barbara Crow to come to PI Convention to be installed to Pilot International Board of Directors.
FIVE: Listen up ... Peyton Alan Hensley, son of Steve and Jessica Hensley and little brother to Zadyn of Milton, is an exceptional 5-year-old. Well, he becomes that age Tuesday, Aug. 17 (born in 2016). This great-nephew of mine never forgets anything and, no joke, probably could recite the Gettysburg Address after hearing it a couple times. He is one of the most intelligent youngsters of his age group that I have ever seen and is being wished a surprise-filled day of excitement, love and joy.
HONORED: Four Huntington Police Department officers with a combined 102 years of service to the Huntington community were recently honored at a retirement ceremony. Chief Ray Cornwell held numerous roles 25 years, including interim police chief before becoming the chief in April 2020. Others retiring were Sgt. Paul Hunter, Cpl. Lance Roberts and Capt. Dan Underwood. Thanks for the years of dedication and service to the city of Huntington.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Two couples from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church celebrated wedding anniversaries earlier in August. Skip and Brenda Cory celebrated 53 years of marriage while Darrell and Pat Smith celebrated number 56. Here’s wishing many more years together.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hillary Adkins, Matt Chambers is early into the 40s at 42, Woody McFadden, John Cox, Jackie Hearld, Sandra Dowling, Eliza Wilson, Amanda Lusher, Mary Pat Owen, Timothy Ruley, Paxton Thompson, Judy Davis, Jill Nelson.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Anne and Tom Johnson, Kristi and Tim Dunlap, Cecil and Faith Wilks (1975), Melissa and Greg Morrison.
CHUCKLE: A young couple got married and went away on their honeymoon. After two weeks they came back and finally put away all of the presents they received from friends and family. Since this was a new home, the process took some time. A week later, they received in the mail two tickets for a popular show where tickets were impossible to get. They were very excited and warmed by the gesture of the person who sent this. Inside the envelope, however, was only a small piece of paper with a single line, “Guess who sent them.” The pair had much fun trying to identify the donor, but failed in the effort. They went to the theatre, and had a wonderful time. On their return home late at night, still trying to guess the identity of the unknown host, they found the house stripped of every article of value. And on the bare table in the dining room was a piece of paper on which was written in the same hand as the enclosure with the tickets: “Now you know!”