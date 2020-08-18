Community News
NAMED: Cabell County residents being named to the president’s list for the spring semester at West Virginia University include James Slaughter of Culloden, psychology; Mitchell Klein, forest resources management, and Regan Swan, design studies, both of Milton; Hunter Shockey, marketing, and Joseph Sullivan, computer science, both of Ona; and Andrea McComas of Salt Rock, criminology. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 4.0 grade point average in the semester.
CANCELED: American Legion Post 93 has canceled the annual Veterans Parade scheduled for Nov. 7. The event, hopefully to return next year, is being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call Tom Hayes, post commander, 304-453-6722.
WISHES: Birthday greetings are being sent to Pat Baisden of New Baptist Church on her Tuesday, Aug. 18, birthday. Pat, administrative assistant at the Huntington church, never forgets to share a copy of her monthly newsletter, which is much appreciated. May her day be a blessed one with love, happiness, fond memories, cherished friendships and family.
TRUCKIN’: The Wild Ramp has begun the Mobile Market truck around the city of Huntington to bring local food into the community. The truck is available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Heritage Station; Wednesdays, First Church of the Nazarene; and Thursdays, Community of Grace Church. A different meal kit is available each week. Products are locally sourced within 250 miles from location. Visit www.WildRamp.org.
PROMOTED: James Coy Hall of Huntington was recently promoted to associate professor of history at Ashland Community and Technical College. His new position was effective July 1.
DANCE: Senior couple dancing with Dick Newman as host begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Barboursville Community Center. The cost is $15. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Five students were recently awarded scholarships by the Barboursville Lions Club. Brooke Powers was presented the Roger A. Hesson scholarship; Savannah Skaggs, the John T. Fife scholarship; and Megan Skeens, the Willis Hertig/Claude Thornburg scholarship. These three were awarded a framed certificate and $1,000 checks. The club also present $500 Leo Scholars Awards to Zoe Hoopes and Marcos Javier. Congratulations on achieving this accomplishment to further your education.
REVIVAL: Revival services continue at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, Aug. 18-22, at Morning Star Full Gospel Church, Chesapeake, Ohio. Different preachers and singers are featured nightly.
BELATED ANNIVERSARIES: Patty and Rick Hannan, David and Lisa Williams, Aug. 1; Jim and Mindy Backus (1995), Mike and Angie Bailey (1986), Aug. 2; Mike and Vicki Jarvis, Rodney and Jennifer Kimble, Aug. 3; Nate and Holly Litteral, Tony and Tammi Cox (1979), Aug. 4; Diane and Joe Feaganes, Steve and Rosemary Cook, Jeremy and Erin Daniels, Aug. 5; Harold and Joann Walker, Aug. 6; Maudie and David Karickhoff, Aug. 8; Chris and Kathy Head (1985), Aug. 9.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emily Anders, Bob Ayers, Ed Byus, Jack Coulter, Sarah Court, Mary Catherine Harris, Ella Peterson, Judy Taylor, Madi Baisden, Keri Kennedy, Kent Keyser, Holden West, Beatriz Sotelo, Linda Armstead, Tony Spurlock, Jack Perkins, Karl Egnatoff, Ryleigh Pennington, Garry Ritchie, Dominic Hadden, Owen Turner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mark and Rebecca Cooper, Will and Kati Holland (2012), Bob and Becky Chenoweth, Jack and Jackie Lively celebrate number 58, Greg and Flora Perry, Glen and Karen Dailey.
CHUCKLE: “Dolphins are much smarter than people,” a boy proclaimed to his friend as they were watching a performance. “After all, in a couple hours they can train someone to stand at the side of a pool and feed them!”