JAZZY: New Orleans All-Stars is featured during the Jazz Alley Series event at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $35 and $15 students.

WINNER: Congratulations Dan Wilson of East Lynn, W.Va. He placed third in the recent Bluegrass Banjo (all ages) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering in Charleston. MUSICAL: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Footloose” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theatre. Performances also are offered Aug. 12-14. Tickets are $25-$30.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

