JAZZY: New Orleans All-Stars is featured during the Jazz Alley Series event at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Tickets are $35 and $15 students.
WINNER: Congratulations Dan Wilson of East Lynn, W.Va. He placed third in the recent Bluegrass Banjo (all ages) category of the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s 45th annual Vandalia Gathering in Charleston. MUSICAL: Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Footloose” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 5-6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Little Theatre. Performances also are offered Aug. 12-14. Tickets are $25-$30.
SCHOLARSHIPS: Four Boyd County High School graduates with plans to attend an accredited college, community college or university were among several awarded Members Choice scholarships worth $1,000 each, given annually by the credit union to qualifying member-owners. The Ashland residents graduating include Alexis Marcum, daughter of Joe and Angela Marcum, Eastern Kentucky University to major in nursing; Grace Stubblefield, daughter of Melonie and Walter Stubblefield, graduated from Boyd County High School while attending Craft Academy for Excellence and Mathematics at Morehead University, where she plans to major in biomedical science; Graden McNeil, son of Brian and Ginger McNeil, Morehead University; and Olivia Parsons, daughter of Trey and Lora Parsons, Asbury University, majoring in Spanish education.MUSIC: The local iHeartRadio Group continues The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Carter Miller opens for Holly Forbes. Admission is free. Bring blankets and camp chairs.
PRINCIPAL: Robin Ramey, a National Board-Certified Teacher, is the new Central City Elementary School principal. A Cabell County teacher 23 years, she has taught at Barboursville Middle, Central City and Highlawn elementaries. She decided to move into administration after spending five years as a county instructional coach. For the past three years, she was assistant principal at Milton Elementary. Congratulations, Robin, on this appointment. REGISTRATION: More than 30 classes are offered with more than one-third presented online at Tri-State Bible College in South Point, Ohio. Classes begin Monday, Aug. 29. To register, contact www.tsbc.edu or 740-377-2520. LISTED: Graduating students named to the dean’s list maintaining a 3.5 grade point average while earning six or more hours at West Virginia University at Parkersburg for the spring semester included Breanna Akers and Aime Nuckolls, both of Culloden, and AndrewGillispie of Huntington, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in nursing, Valerie Sanders, also of Huntington; and Kassandra Spaulding of Crum.CONCERT: As part of the free 9th Street Live Concert Series sponsored by Yes Ford-Yes Chevrolet, Cruise Avenue performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on 9th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues. FAIR: The annual Wayne County Fair is open from noon to 9 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 4-6, at Camden Park. Vendor booths, exhibits featuring quilts, canned goods and other homemade items, 4-H projects, 4-H livestock show, children’s games, country, bluegrass and gospel music and more.
BANJO: We Banjo 3 features Irish and Americana music at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $35; $30 seniors and $20 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Paisley Marie Ratliff is 5, Ed Miller, Jared Shull, Olivia Frye, Shelly Rozzi, Jake Sharp, Vicki Hanshaw, Butch Edwards, Tina Edgar.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Angie Bailey, Jim and Mindy Backus, Paul and Patricia Cline (1975), Seth and Alison Stender (2013), Bob and Sylvia Fortner celebrate number 57.
CHUCKLE: A woman was driving her old beat-up car on the highway with her 7-year-old son. She tried to keep up with traffic but they were flying by her. After getting caught in a large group of cars flying down the road, she looked at her speedometer to see she was doing 15 miles over the speed limit. Slowing down, she moved over to the side and got out of the clump that soon left her behind. She looked up and saw the flashing lights of a police car. Pulling over she waited for the officer to come up to her car. As he did he said, “Ma’am do you know why I pulled you over?” Her son piped up from the back seat, “I do... because you couldn’t catch the other cars!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
