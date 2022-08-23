DANCING: The Art Center School of Dance in Westmoreland begins its dancing school Tuesday Sept. 6. The school year offers classical ballet for ages 4 to adult. Ella Hay, owner/instructor, and mother of Toni Madden (co-owner with husband, Jeff, of Honeybaked Ham in Barboursville). Call 304-429-6606.
GRADUATES: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among more than 4,400 students graduating with degrees from Ohio University, Athens, for the spring semester. Receiving a BSED from the university’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in early childhood was Lindsay Blake, and Megan Catalogna was the recipient of a BSED in early childhood and elementary education.
QUESTION-AND-ANSWER: Ali Hazelwood, author of “Love on the Brain,” offers a question-and-answer time at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Booktenders, parking lot, 621 Central Ave., Barboursville. The $35 ticket includes a signed copy, non-alcoholic beverages, snacks and dessert from The Mixing Bowl. Proof of vaccination and masks are required while in store. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.
NAMED: Trisha Bose, of Barboursville, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Washington University’s College of Arts and Sciences in St. Louis, Missouri. To qualify for this list, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 14 graded units.
TASTING TOUR: Samples of food from plants similar to ones growing in Huntington Museum of Art’s C. Fred Edwards Conservatory are featured in a tasting tour at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at HMA, as part of the fourth Tuesday Tour Series. Admission is free.
NEWBORN: Steele Memorial United Methodist Church recently welcomed a newborn into its family. Hayley Jo Higdon was born July 25 to Katie and Hunter Higdon. Her grandparents are Mike and Lynette Call. May this little princess bring much joy, love and happiness to the families.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio group presents The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Pullman Square’s front lawn with a performance by Devin Hale. Bring blankets and camp chairs. Admission is free.
PRINCIPAL: After his first time teaching math in Cabell County Schools in 2019 at Cabell Midland High School, Jody Sowards became assistant principal at Central City Elementary School and then principal in 2020. He also taught in Lincoln County and spent 20 years working at Teays Valley Christian School, teaching mathematics and coaching multiple sports teams. This year, he moves to Huntington East Middle School as principal. His experience, caring attitude and work ethic will make the difference in his leadership.
MUSIC: Ironton aLive continues its Tuesday Night Summer Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Ironton Farmer’s Market. Larry Pancake, performer from Greenup, Ky., is featured. Admission is free.
FESTIVAL: Fly in Cafe presents the Fly In Festival Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 25-27, at Robert Newlon Airport, 6090 Kyle Lane. A potluck dinner and music Jayce Turley, Gibson Davis and Copper Valley, Julie and Kelly Ray Davis with Mike Allen are featured Thursday; The Lonesome River Band, Don Rigsby, Kenny and Amanda Smith Band, String Therapy, Big Rock and the Candy Ass Mountain Boys and others, Friday; Sideline, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, The Big Brothers Band and Jake Krack and others, Saturday. Clark Kessinger Memorial Fiddle Contest is available from noon to 3 p.m. Friday; Robin Kessinger Instructional Workshop and WV Flatpick Guitar Contest begin at 9 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $60 for the weekend, $35 daily and $20 primitive camping. Proceeds benefit the Barboursville Police K-9 Unit.
INSTALLED: Rotary Club of Huntington recently installed Aubrey King — West Virginia native born and raised in Iaeger in McDowell County and retired in Huntington with his wife, Mary Margaret — as president of Rotary Club of Huntington for the July 2022-June 2023 term. He graduated magna cum laude from Marshall University with a bachelor’s in political science and economics and Johns Hopkins University with a master’s degree in political science Aubrey also spent a year in India on a Rotary Foundation Fellowship and taught government and politics at University of Maryland at College Park before becoming a national government affairs lobbyist and trade association executive in Washington for more than 40 years. Congratulations to this new president.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University School of Art and Design sponsors “Bloody Soil,” a solo show of artworks by Linda Smith, New York artist, continues through Sept. 14 in Birke Art Gallery, Smith Hall. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Luke Browne, John Vance, Dwight Williams, Wanda Edwards, Dr. Gary G. Gilbert, Elaine M. Harvey, Clifford Staley leaves the 20s behind to try number 30, Scott Wheeler, Thomas Scott Wheeler, Sallie Daniels, Jessica Chaney, Dudley Vititoe, Jenna Burns, Norman Fulks crosses over to 71, Tracy Foster, John Tanner, Andrew Cooper Jr., Jeanna Bayes, Jack Lively, Robin Triplett, Chris Holley still in the 40s at 47.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Deidra and Daniel Simmons, Joe and Judi Kenaston, Shelia and Gary Roy, Ron and Fanny Keyser (1956), Dick and Robin Ash, Dusty and Tammy Reynolds.
CHUCKLE: A lady went skiing and halfway down the hill had to go to the bathroom. No facilities nearby, she decided to find a sheltered area and dropped her pants. Suddenly she found herself beginning to slide backward. Out into the open and down the slope with her pants around her knees, she crashed and broke her leg. The paramedics rushed her to the local hospital. An ER doctor walked into her room laughing his head off. He said, “You’re not going to believe this, but the guy in the next room claims he fell off the ski lift and broke his arm because he saw a naked lady skiing backward down the mountain!” The lady gave him a dirty look and replied: “And how do you think I broke my leg?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
