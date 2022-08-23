The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

DANCING: The Art Center School of Dance in Westmoreland begins its dancing school Tuesday Sept. 6. The school year offers classical ballet for ages 4 to adult. Ella Hay, owner/instructor, and mother of Toni Madden (co-owner with husband, Jeff, of Honeybaked Ham in Barboursville). Call 304-429-6606.

GRADUATES: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among more than 4,400 students graduating with degrees from Ohio University, Athens, for the spring semester. Receiving a BSED from the university’s Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education in early childhood was Lindsay Blake, and Megan Catalogna was the recipient of a BSED in early childhood and elementary education.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you