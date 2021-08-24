TRAINING: A two-day volunteer orientation training hosted by Community Hospice is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, Aug. 25-26, at 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Call Andrea Arnett, director of volunteer services, 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.
LISTED: Kaitlyn Bellew of Grayson, Ky., was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens, in the College of Business. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Samantha graduated with an associate in applied science (associate in nursing) from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CONCERT: The Oak Ridge Boys’ “Elvira 40” tour begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. Tickets are $28 to $58. Call 606-886-2336.
BAPTISMS: Two families at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church experienced water baptism this month. Lilly Robinson, daughter of Jason and Kerri Robinson, was immersed in baptism Aug. 1. She is a Huntington High School rising freshman and an active member of the church’s youth group. Hudson Kent Higdon, infant son of Hunter and Katie Jo Call Higdon of Florida and grandson of Mike and Lynette Call of Barboursville, was baptized Aug. 7.
50th: I remember the day well ... 50 years ago Tuesday, Aug. 24, I was at Cabell Huntington Hospital awaiting the arrival of my first niece, Linda Catherine Adkins, now Cathy Porter. She celebrated her special day early (Saturday, Aug. 21) with a surprise get-together at Fat Patty’s, Barboursville, with family and friends. Cathy, only sibling of Jessica Hensley, always has been a joy to the family and is like a daughter I never had. May she be showered with more gifts and togetherness on this day and throughout the year.
ARTS: The August Edition of “Arts Night Out” is from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Heritage Station. Guests are Linda Childers, retired educator of Ona focusing on creating art and recently creating a 1,000-piece puzzle showcasing events and attractions from West Virginia; Justin McElroy, three-time Number 1 New York times best-selling author of “The Adventure Zone” graphic novels and co-host of the podcast. A tile carving event is also hosted by Full Circle Gifts and Goods. Admission is free.
READER: Birthday wishes from Gene Stephenson meant so much, as did letting me know he looks forward to this column and enjoys reading it. Thanks, Gene, for those encouraging words.
NAMED: Three Wayne residents graduated from Marshall University’s spring semester and were named to the dean’s list. They include Kaitlyn V. Arnold, bachelor of science, magna cum laude; Kara Beth Justice, bachelor of arts, cum laude; and Joel Tucker Watts, bachelor of science. To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a 3.3 or above grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Kaid Baker, Khloe Estep, Brenda Grant, Adam Holley, Anna Adkins, Tiffany Kendrick, Tyler Marcum, Diane Howell, Marian Cox, Margie Wright, Angelina Journell beings the second teen year at 14, Chloe Waggoner is still in the 20s at 28, Lorri Jones, Rosemary Chapman, Alexis Wiley, Laura Smith, Kristie McKenzie, Leigh Jordan, Andy Burgess, Randy Doss, Grant Petty, Rachel Akers, Dave Spears is 56, R.O. Robertson, Alex Spradlin, Autumn Morris.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeff and Vickie Harbour, Jim and Lisa Blake, Milford and Kay Frazier celebrate number 62.
CHUCKLE: Two elderly women were playing cards, something they’d done together for years. One day as they were playing, one said, “Please don’t get mad, but for the life of me I can’t remember your name! Please tell me what it is again.” The other woman glared at her friend, silently. Several minutes went by. Finally she said, “Uh, how soon do you need to know?”