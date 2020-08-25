Community News
HONORED: Betty Bailey, piano player at Kellogg Independent Holiness Church since age 16 and Sunday school teacher, was honored Aug. 21 with a drive-by birthday celebration for her 89th birthday at the church. As she spins the last of her 80s, may she be blessed with good health, happiness, fond memories, love and continued friendships.
TWINS: Juanita England and Wanda Hayes, better known as the Floyd twins, are alive and kicking as they become short of the 100-year mark by six years. They are 94 years young Tuesday, Aug. 25. Here’s hoping the twins are blessed with seeing the “age odometer” rise to 100 in a few years.
PROMOTED: Effective July 1, Ashland Community and Technical College promoted Thomas Wheeler of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Thomas is currently the assistant professor in the welding program.
NAMED: Three Hurricane, West Virginia, residents graduated from West Virginia University and made the dean’s list for the spring semester. They are Madison Hebb, strategic communications; Sarah Lipinski, psychology; and Trevor Withrow, finance. To qualify for this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
BABE: Sane and Sabrina O’Neal became new parents of Camilla Hope O’Neal July 30 in Atlanta, Georgia. “Little Camilla” is granddaughter of Rob and Norrie Kiser and great-granddaughter of Bob and Phyllis Kiser of Madison Avenue Christian Church. May this little princess bring excitement, joy and pleasure to the families.
SAD: Aug. 25, 2002, was a sad day for the Lucas family. That was the morning my sister, the late Linda Hoover, was traveling toward Milton on her way to church when a young man crossed the center line and killed her instantly. Life hasn’t been the same without her and the hurt from this great loss hasn’t gone away. Goodbyes couldn’t be said as she was taken instantly, but good mornings will be said when we meet again in Heaven.
ENJOY: Don McCroskey, longtime Christian, piano tuner, community worker and gospel singer from the Fudges Creek area, says “I always enjoy seeing how many people I recognize in the birthdays and anniversaries.” Thank Don for being a reader.
ELECTED: Mary Friend, director of Public Service Commission of West Virginia’s Gas Pipeline Safety Division, was recently elected secretary of the National Association of Pipeline Safety Representatives, serving until Oct. 1. She then transitions into the national vice chair position for the 2020-21 term and moves into the national chair position in October 2021 and October 2022. She has been director of the safety division since 2014 after spending 30 years as a geologist in the exploration and development department at Columbia Gas Transmission in Charleston.
96TH: Sr. Annette Crnkovich is being sent birthday blessings for her 96th birthday Tuesday, Aug. 25. Belated wishes may be mailed to St. Mary’s Medical Infirmary, 2900 1st Ave., Huntington, WV 25702. May it be a blessed event, Sr. Annette.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bobbi Anne Roberts, Myrna Eastman, Gloria Pauley, Matthew Walker, Rebecca Crowder, Molly Kluemper, Megan Muth, Tommy Piaskowski, Johnna Adkins, Olivia Lingenfelter, Malinda Ross, Josie Curry, Bob Simpkins, Sarah Bodmer, Andrea Adkins, Olivia Saunders becomes 8, Elizabeth Simmons, Vicki Barnhouse, Larry Billups, Deb Blair, Chris Booker, Reginald Opimo, Megan Carr, Chris Gibson with Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in Winchester, Kentucky, Anne Dobbins.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Terry and Amy Smith celebrate 30 years of marriage, Larry and Judy Clendenin, Todd and Jackie McMullen (1990).
CHUCKLE: Sarah approached her parents one evening and asked if they would give her some money. Her mom and dad looked at each other, and then Mom said, “Sarah, it’s time you learned the value of a dollar.” “I know the value of a dollar,” the girl protested, “and that’s why I’m asking for twenty.”