MEMORIES: Marjorie LaCoss, South Point, Ohio, resident from 1969 to 2008 when she moved to Peru, Indiana, to be with family, was 88 years young at the time of her passing Aug. 3, 2013. This special Christian friend of mine remembered everyone’s birthday and never failed to send a card. Marjorie “bled Dodger Blue” as she was a Dodger fan for more than 60 years, but her top priority was the Lord, as she was a member of First Baptist Church of South Point. Thoughts of her life often flood through my mind.
MUSIC: Hot Summer Nights Concert Series at French Art Colony in Gallipolis, Ohio, continues with a third performance featuring The Stringbenders at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5; free to FAC members.
GRADS: Two Cabell Countians graduated from West Virginia University in Morgantown during the spring semester and named to the dean’s list. They include Hunter Shockey of Ona, marketing; and Meredith Jobe of Salt Rock, criminology. To be named to this list, students must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or better in the semester.
IN COMMAND: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District has someone new “in command,” which typically is done very three years. Col. Jayson Putnam from Corps of Engineers’ headquarters in Washington, D.C., replaces Col. Jason Evers, who is retiring and moving to Spokane, Washington. Col. Putnam has a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering from West Point, a master of science degree in engineering management from University of Missouri-Rolla; master’s degree in defense geographic information systems from Royal School of Military Survey at Denison Barracks at Hermitage in United Kingdom, and master’s degree in strategic studies from U.S. Army War College. He also has a Bronze Star Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, NATO Medal and Parachutist Badge, Air Assault Badge and Combat Action Badge. Welcome to Huntington, Col. Putnam.
RAPPER: Kevin Gates, American rapper, singer and entrepreneur, performs from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $39.99 to $139.
LISTED: Jackie Parsons of Ona was among more than 7,800 students qualifying for the dean’s list for the spring semester at Ohio University, Athens. To receive this distinction, students must earn 12 semester hours of credit, including at least six hours attempted for letter grades, with a minimum grade point average of at least 3.5 achieved. Jackie graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing from the university’s College of Health Sciences and Professions.
BLOOD: Lawrence County Developmental Disabilities hosts a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at the Coal Grove, Ohio, facility. Bring ID or donor card. For appointments, contact 800-733-2767 or redcrossblood.org and enter LCDD.
FESTIVAL: “Light Up The Lake 2021: The Barboursville Water Lantern Festival” is from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Barboursville Park. Attendees may purchase and decorate a water lantern to celebrate an anniversary or friendship, support a charity, dedicate to a loved one, support favorite football team or other. When the sun goes down, the lantern is launched into the lake. Food vendors, family-friendly activities and more are featured. Water lanterns are $15 in advance at Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau or LightUpTheLakeWV.com or $20 at the event. Admission is free. Call 304-733-1500.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lester Williams, Ralph Wilson, Tim Cummings, Gerry Holley, Parker Shepherd, Benjamin Baisden, Teresa Dial, Penny Markham becomes double toothpicks at 11, Susan Fleshman, Morgan Hill, Michael Wentz is two over 40 (42), Greg Porter leaves the 60s behind to try number 70, Jill Tarter, Susan Wickline, Steve Williams, Malone Miller.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Karen Adams, Lee and Jennifer Adams, Scott and Michele Blake.
CHUCKLE: A politician visited a remote little rural village and asked the inhabitants what the government could do for them. “We have two big needs,” said the village headman. “First, we have a hospital but no doctor.” The politician whipped out his cellphone, spoke for a while, and then said, “I have it sorted out. A doctor will arrive here tomorrow. What is your other need?” The answer was: “We have no cellphone reception at all in our village.”