MOVIE: “Cyrano,” rated PG-13, is shown at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at South Point Branch Library. Popcorn and water are provided.

LISTED: Madelyne VanMatre of New Haven, West Virginia, and Taylor Bonnett of Poca, West Virginia, were named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring semester at West Liberty University. To qualify for this honor, students must attain a 3.50 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

