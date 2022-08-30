MOVIE: “Cyrano,” rated PG-13, is shown at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at South Point Branch Library. Popcorn and water are provided.
LISTED: Madelyne VanMatre of New Haven, West Virginia, and Taylor Bonnett of Poca, West Virginia, were named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the spring semester at West Liberty University. To qualify for this honor, students must attain a 3.50 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.
EVENTS: Fort Gay High School Alumni Association conducts two events Friday, Sept. 2. The annual alumni dinner begins at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Louisa, Kentucky. Alumna of the Year is Hazel Branham Damron, Class of 1945. The cost is $25. Contact John and Rita Pelfrey, 304-525-5563, or r.pelfrey@yahoo.com. The annual Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament is also Friday, Sept. 2, at Yatesville Lake Golf Course. Interested teams should contact Tim Preston, 606-483-0945, or Drew Waller, 304-617-2744. Proceeds benefit Marshall University scholarships each year for two Tolsia High School graduates.
LEADER: One of the most devoted and caring shepherds of local flocks celebrates a birthday Tuesday, Aug. 30. Monsignor Lawrence Luciana was a priest at St. Joseph Catholic Church for nearly 10 years providing love, leadership, inspiration, comfort and other godly talents to his people and community. His great sense of humor, bright smile and words of wisdom and encouragement brought much joy, which continues to be remembered in many lives. Those knowing him are thankful for the blessing that he is and the special gift of having someone like him who reflects the love of Christ. It’s a prayer this fine gentleman will be blessed with fond memories, good health, sound mind and many friends.
CLASS: “Intermediate Photographic Techniques” class instructed by Larry Rees is offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 7 through Oct. 12, at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3. The six-session class costs $120 or $150 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
PRINCIPAL: Joedy Cunningham, executive director of secondary and post-secondary schools in the Central Office of Cabell County Board of Education for four years, returned as Huntington High’s principal for the new school year. Originally from Wheeling, he graduated from Marshall University with a master’s degree in teaching with a concentration in social studies education. He was principal at HHS two years, assistant principal there, assistant principal at Cabell Midland High and principal at Milton Middle. His leadership, knowledge and teaching skills combine to give his new position a broader and more well-rounded perspective.
CONCERT: A performance featuring the award-winning harmonizing trio of rhythm and blues — Boyz II Men — begins at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, Charleston. Tickets are $59, $79, $89 and $99. Dance zone tickets are $125. Contact 304-561-3570 or www.theclaycenter.org.
FRIEND: Although I’ve never met Raymond Blake of Barboursville, I feel like I know him as he is a brother to one of my favorite people of all time (Erma Coovert, also of Barboursville). It’s always a joy to get a note from this good brother and member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Raymond celebrates 80-plus years Tuesday, Aug. 30, and may he and his wife, Rosetta, enjoy birthday cake.
LECTURE: The inaugural lecture of Marshall University’s HLC Quality Initiative “Getting to Know Black Huntington” begins Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Drinko Library Atrium. Dr. Cicero Fain III, author, visiting diversity scholar, presents a lecture on his book, “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story.” The event is sponsored by Academic Affairs and John Deaver Drinko Academy.
BACK IN THE NEWS: Haylie Grace Mershon, oldest daughter of Andrew and Amanda Mershon, is back in the news. First, she was a karate champ, followed by a scholarship winner and now, it’s being a servant of the Lord. Haylie, also granddaughter of a precious and long-time friend, Suzanne Rutherford, decided to follow Jesus and was baptized last week at Christ Temple. May Haylie continue serving the Lord and winning souls into the kingdom.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Atkins, Eli Cummings, Matthew Duespohl, Randy Kirk, Emily Stinespring, Gerald Sutphin, Andy Footo, Henriella Perry, Jo Ellen Willett, Carol Sull, Mary Berry, Jeff Archambault, Tosha Adkins, Katelynn Williams, Tyler Thompson, Jennifer Curry, Jerry Sutphin.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Brad and Brittany Cochran, Wayne and Deloris Rooper, David and Sandy Templeton, Todd and Sara Maynard (2014), Steve and Kathy Johnson (1980).
CHUCKLE: A graduate interviewed for an accountant position at a small company. The interviewer, an anxiety-laden man, read through the resume and then turned his attention to the applicant. “I see you have a degree in accounting, and that’s what I’m looking for,” he said. “But just as important is having someone to do my worrying for me.” “Your worrying, sir?” the applicant asked. “Yes, in this business, there are so many things to worry about, and if money isn’t one of them, that would a real relief to me.” “I see,” said the applicant. “What does the position pay?” “I can start you out at a yearly salary of $105,000, plus benefits.” The applicant gasped. “That’s a very generous starting salary, but may I ask, how does such a small company afford that kind of compensation?” “That,” the man said, “would be your first worry.”