MEETING: Tri-State Chapter 2309 of The Compassionate Friends, grief support group primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild, meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. Wearing a mask is optional. A Zoom meeting is also available on your mobile phone or computer. Contact 304-751-6849 or kspence@zoominternet.net.
NAMED: Two Proctorville, Ohio, residents graduated and qualified for the president’s list at Marshall University for the spring semester. They include Alexis Brooke Adkins, magna cum laude, bachelor of arts and bachelor of science; and Riley Cole Adkins, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. To qualify for this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
REUNION: Barboursville High School Class of 1961 begins its 60-year reunion with a meet and greet pizza party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Barboursville American Legion. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Delta by Marriott Hotel at Huntington Mall. Contact Judy Watkeys Fortner, 704-591-4148; Grayson “Bob” Johnson, 304-736-7506; Roma Gay Adkins, 954-465-0533; or Lynn Wolfe Andrews, 304-633-3716.
CLINIC: Marshall Health continues Saturday sports medicine screening clinics from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Marshall Sports Medicine Institute, 2211 3rd Ave. Free evaluations and assessments on orthopaedic conditions or injuries and advise are provided by Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall Family Medicine and Marshall Orthopaedics. Appointments are not necessary as patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Masks are required. Contact 304-691-1880 or www.marshallsportsmedicine.org.
GRADS: Three West Virginia residents were among more than 4,800 students graduating from Ohio University, Athens, for the spring semester. They include Theresa Bryant of Genoa, associate in applied science (associate in nursing), College of Health Sciences and Professions; Katelynn Schultz of Milton, master of education (curriculum and instruction), Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education; and Alex Kane of Salt Rock, bachelor of science in nursing (baccalaureate nursing), College of Health Sciences and Professions.
CLASS: John Patrick Grace, former Associate Press reporter, editor and foreign correspondent, author and co-author of six nonfiction books, presents the 68th edition of The Life Writing Class in September. The online classes via Zoom begin from 7:15 to 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, continuing 10 straight weeks. The fee is $195 or $175 for returning students. Contact 304-617-1292 or publishers-place@gmail.com.
FAMILY: Hunter Blake, grandson of Rosetta and Raymond Blake of Barboursville, celebrates the same birthday as his mother, Donna Turner, which is Tuesday, Aug. 31. Hunter closes in on the 25-mark at 24. May the mother and son duet have double the fun on their special day. Another grandson of the Blakes — Blake Fry — was singled out for a birthday Aug. 21, as he remains in his teens at 17.
FILM: A Labor Film Festival presented by Marshall University begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center, as part of the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial Events commemoration, in partnership with the Mine Wars Museum. A screening of “The Revolutionist: Eugene V. Debs” and a panel discussion with Allison Duerk, director of Eugene V. Debs Museum, and historian Mark Haworth, Debs Museum member, is also available. Admission is free.
87TH: Belated wishes to Wanda E. Boyd, a member of Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Lavalette, celebrating her 87th birthday Aug. 29. Wanda is a huge Marshall University fan and retired from Owens-Illinois. Her presence in her family’s lives has been such a blessing. Here’s hoping her special day was a blessed one with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Emma Dierdorff, Christian Stark, Madison Ann McDaniels is “sweet” 16, Stephanie Killengsworth, Asia Marchum begins the third teen year at 15, Fern Allred, Michele Blake, Jenny Clark, Chad Booth, Nina Boso, Wylie Jeffrey Jr., Darlene Kendrick, Jane Walker, Christy Carr, Susan Little, Sherrie Childers, Joshua Matthew, Benjy Keyser, Liam Lilly celebrates becoming the first double digit birthday at 10.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Patti and Robert Bruce III, Don and Celia Vargo, Bill and Sue Lucas celebrate 36 years of marriage.
CHUCKLE: So after landing his new job as a Walmart greeter, a good find for many retirees, Henry lasted less than a day. About two hours into his first day on the job a very loud, mean-acting woman walked into the store with her two kids, yelling obscenities at them all the way through the entrance. He said pleasantly, “Good morning and welcome to Walmart. Nice children you have there. Are they twins?’ The woman stopped yelling long enough to say, “Heck no, they aren’t twins. The oldest one is 9, and the other one is 7. Why would you think they’re twins? Are you blind, or just stupid?” So Henry replied, “I’m neither blind nor stupid, ma’am. I just can’t believe you would talk to your children in such a way. Have a good day and thank you for shopping at Walmart.” Henry’s supervisor said he probably wasn’t cut out for this line of work.