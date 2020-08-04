Community News
82: After allowing Lillian “Lil” Narcise of Huntington a few weeks to settle in her new age of 82, here’s praying the adjustment period is over. Lil, retired Herald-Dispatch employee, celebrated her birthday July 16. She has been such a great friend and remains just that. Always mailing a “cheering and encouraging card” seemingly at the right time is definitely an added quality to her long list. Knowing Lil as part of my family gives me added pleasure in my life. She is definitely a treasure beyond measure. May her year be filled with good health, happiness, fond memories and love.
DRIVE-IN: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and River Valley Church present “The Sandlot” at dark Friday, Aug. 7, at Altizer Park’s softball field. Parking on a first-come, first-served basis begins at 7 p.m. Admission is a donation of school supplies or $5 per car, cash only. Guests are to remain in car or have chair close by for event. Restrooms are available. Bring snacks. Contact Lauren Carte, lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
MEMORIES: Vernon Adkins, who passed away in the early 1970s, is being remembered for his courage, work ethic and honesty. The oldest brother to my mother was a husband, father and grandfather, which he took pride in. He remains a hero to all knowing and loving him.
CANCELED: The 2020 Jazz Alley Series Concert featuring Cynthia Sayer Trio on Aug. 8 has been canceled at the Paramount Arts Center, Ashland, due to COVID-19. Refunds are granted to ticket holders and will begin to be processed through the box office immediately.
OFFICERS: In the near future, the following members will be nominated as new officers at a congregational meeting at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, Barboursville. They include John R. Thomas, Nancy McIntosh, JT Roach, Kevin Dennison, Merritt True, junior elder, and Steve Gold, trustee.
SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club hosts a rummage and hot dog sale Friday, Aug. 7, at the clubhouse. The rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Two hot dogs, chips and dessert is $5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To-go hot dog orders are available by calling Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities.
AWARDED: Ostie Mathison recently received the Beverly Hills Garden Club’s Beautification Award for July. The award was presented by Becky Zimmerman and Anita Farrell, club members. Congratulations Ostie — keep beautifying the area.
CONCERT: French Art Colony’s Hot Summer Nights Concert Series continues at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, in Gallipolis, Ohio. Next Level provides music. Gates open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 and free to FAC members. Snacks and cash bar are available.
TEACHER: Garren Chase Adkins of Wayne High School was chosen by Westmoreland Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution as Outstanding Teacher of American History for 2019-20. Congratulations to this teacher for this accomplishment.
YARD: The yard of Henry and Shelia Roach at 803 Mulberry St., Ironton, Ohio, was selected as Yard of the Month for July by Ironton in Bloom. Congratulations on being recognized for your hard work and design.
SWORN IN: Mary Neely and Rhonda Smalley were recently re-elected to their posts with the Cabell County Board of Education. Mary is president and Rhonda is vice president, positions they will hold for the next two years. Alyssa Bond, a stay-at-home mother to five children, is the newest member. Garland “Skip” Parsons serves his third term. Bond and Parsons will each serve a four-year term.
APPOINTED: Jeff Madden, Honeybaked Ham franchise owner and Marshall University alumnus, was recently appointed to the Honeybaked Ham Franchise Advisory Council by Horace Williams, vice president of the franchise. The store owned and operated by Jeff and wife, Toni, since 2010, is located in RiverPlace Plaza, Barboursville. Jeff recently finished his year as president of the Rotary Club of Barboursville. Congratulations Jeff on this appointment.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jennings F. Cornwell, Doug Pinkerton, Mike Albers, Megan Grant turns 25, Kenny Sergent, Barbara Nelson, Bob Trout, Mary Ganzer, Tyler Eddins, Graham Stevens, George Arthur, Brandon Morgan, Drake Watkins, Elizabeth Madelly, Celia Vargo, Susan Samuels “Susie” Peyton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Clyde and Amy Byrd Maynard celebrate number 22, Ken and Sharon Eagleston.
CHUCKLE: A parishioner noticed that the pastor kept three pairs of glasses on his desk. When she asked why, he replied: “I need one pair for distance, one pair for reading, and one pair to look for the other two.”