LATE: The bicentennial baby boy and firstborn of Gena Hart celebrated a 46th birthday Aug. 5. Brian Hart, said to be a lot like his granddad, is talented in tackling projects of about any type. Being an excellent cook, he cooks at a local restaurant. Brian is also a great father to his only daughter, Brynlee. Here’s hoping this hard-working and talented individual had a surprise-filled day with birthday cake, family and friends and the many days and years following, blessings continue to bestow on his life.
DREAM: Woodlands Retirement Community celebrates its 26th anniversary Friday, Aug. 19, in Hampton Room. A reception follows.
NEW MEMBERS: David and Virginia McMonagle joined Barboursville Baptist Church in early July by transfer of letter from a Baptist church in Scotland. This is the first time Pastor Monty Foster has asked for a transfer of letter internationally. They are parents of three boys. Welcome to the area and to the Barboursville church family.
DERBY: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a power wheels derby Saturday, Aug. 13, at Ritter Park. The race, open to ages 1-7, begins with registration at 1 p.m., followed by the first race at 2 p.m. Competition is divided into two age classes: 1-4 and 5-7 competing separately. Trophies are awarded for first- through third- place for both age classes. A raffle to win a brand-new ride is also available. Registered power wheels must be original stock vehicles with no modified batteries. Helmets are required. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
AWARDED: Morgan Lewis, 2022 Boyd County High School graduate, has been awarded a $2,000 Boyd County Farm Bureau Scholarship. The daughter of Wes and Mary Leigh Lewis plans to major in pre-dentistry at Transylvania University in the fall.
PERFORMANCE: Originally scheduled for July 26 and canceled due to weather conditions, Blue Sky performs in the Ironton Alive Tuesday Night Concert Series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Ironton Farmers Market.
PAGEANT: Applications are accepted through Monday, Aug. 15, for the 50th Miss Flame Pageant to be conducted Aug. 27 at Boyd County/Catlettsburg Senior Center, 3015 Louisa St. The pageant is open to birth to age 19. Applications are available at Angie’s Pageant and Formal Wear and Lara’s in Ashland; Wilma’s in Grayson; and City of Catlettsburg. Call Gail Sammons, 606-739-5277; Glorious Hensley, 606-739-4512; or Lisa Maynard, 606-547-5667.
HOT SUMMER NIGHT: French Art Colony continues its Hot Summer Night Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, with Wade Jarrell Band performing in the covered outdoor pavilion. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. General admission is $5; free to FAC members.
TEXTBOOK: A newly published textbook will be utilized in one of the author’s communications courses at Ashland Community Technical Center this fall. Dale Queen, ACTC communications instructor, wrote “Interpersonal Communication: A Guide for mutual understanding,” available at campus bookstores for students enrolled in Queen’s Interpersonal Communication course. The book covers such things as family communication, culture, conflict, listening, verbal and nonverbal and more. A career chapter with job searching, networking, internships, job interviewing and more is also included. Contact dqueen0001@kctcs.edu.
CONCERT: The local iHeartRadio group continues The Heiner’s/Dutch Miller Automotive Group Summer Concert Series Thursday, Aug. 11, with a performance by Redline Band from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pullman Square’s front lawn. Admission is free. Bring blankets and camp chairs.
NEWBORN: Sam and Katie Miller of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church became new parents in July. May this little prince, Tripp Samuel Miller, bring many smiles to their faces and grow up walking after the Lord.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Peggy C. Pollard, Haley Perry, Pam Fannin, Carson Chapman, the Rev. Randy Maynard, Macy Arthur, Aeronia Leann Chandler turns 18, Sarah Sowards is still in the 40s at 47, Ted Kluemper Jr., Heather Trimboli, Kim Black, Charlie Keown, Jeff Blake, Todd Mosely Shertzer.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Tony and Megan Hazelett, Jack and Elizabeth Streets (2008), Larry and Carol Carrico, Stephen and Marsha Jones, Coy and Joan Mullins.
CHUCKLE: A man walked into a store to buy a Barbie doll for his daughter. “How much is that Barbie in the window?”, he asked the shop assistant. In a manner she responded, “Which Barbie? We have Barbie Goes to the Gym for $19.95, Barbie Goes to the Ball for $19.95, Barbie Goes Shopping for $19.95, Barbie Goes to the Beach for $19.95, Barbie Goes Nightclubbing for $19.95, and Divorced Barbie for $395.” The guy asked, “Why is Divorced Barbie so much more expensive than the others?” “That’s obvious,” the assistant stated, “Divorced Barbie comes with Ken’s house, Ken’s car, Ken’s boat, Ken’s furniture…”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545 or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.