BINGO: A Vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser benefiting Honor Flight Huntington begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at HIMG. Enter in back at Door P. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. The $20 fee for 20 games is payable at door. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 are available. Refreshments may be purchased. Call Patty Dickey, 304-208-1200.
MILITARY: U.S. Air Force Airman Jonathan B. Elliott graduated from basic training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. The 2019 graduate of Fairland High School in Proctorville, Ohio, is son of John Elliott of Huntington and Kimberly and Patrick Frasher of Proctorville. He is also grandson of Donna McDaniel, also of Proctorville, and Donna Elliott of Davisville, WV.
SUPPORT: A Depression Support Group begins at 5 p.m. on the second Sunday of each month at Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave. The meeting is open to anyone dealing with depression and related issues to come together and learn about what can be done to improve quality of life in a confidential, Christ-centered setting. Led by Christina Schreiber, it is supported by WV Depression and Bipolar Alliance. Contact christina.mu08@ymail.comor 304-522-7313.
ENJOY: Lillian Narcise of Huntington and former Herald-Dispatch employee mailed this note: "I really enjoy the chuckles and just mailed copies to my brother in Parkersburg, W.Va., who enjoys them too." Thanks, Lil, for reading and sharing with your brother.
GOLF: The 23rd annual YMCA Golf Tournament begins with registration at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Riviera Country Club. Shotgun scramble follows at noon. Fees are $100 per player; $400 per four-player team and $15 Mulligan and Red Tee. Refreshments, buffet dinner and cash prizes are available. Contests include hole in one, team putting, longest drive, team chipping, closest to pin and top three teams in each flight win individual prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are also available - $125 tee signs, $125 greens and $200 for both. Proceeds benefit Phil Cline Family Program. Contact Brian Byrd, 304-525-8127 or bbyrd@huntingtonymca.org.
TWO: Tuesday, Aug. 6, marks two celebrations in one family. David and Sherrie Adkins celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary, while their daughter, Nicole Adkins, celebrates her 17th birthday. May these folks have a blessed day and not eat too much cake.
GRAD: Easton Noah Petitt, son of Ted and Missy Pettitt and grandson of Eddie and Debbie Dillon and Maggi Midkiff of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church, graduated earlier this year with very high honors from Cabell Midland High School. A Student Ambassadors member, he was presented the "Most Outstanding Sports Medicine Senior" Award. He also made first team MSAC 2017, second team MSAC 2018 and first team all-state in 2018 for baseball. He also earned the WV Promise and WV Scholarship of Distinction awards. He plans to play baseball with Potomac State in Keyser, West Virginia, from a baseball scholarship and pursue a career in physical therapy.
RECIPIENT: Maegan "Maggie" Ellison, summa cum laude graduate of Tolsia High School 2019 with high honors, received this year's FGHS Memorial Scholarship to Marshall University, awarded by Fort Gay High School Alumni Association. In her time at Tolsia, Maggie completed four AP courses along with five college courses. She plans to major in biochemistry at Marshall, and then attend medical school to become a primary care pediatrician. She isdaughter of Ellen and Barney Newhouse of Fort Gay.
CLASS: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District offers a free "Women's Self-Defense"class from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, in Ritter Park Amphitheater. Ladies - no men - of all ages and skill levels may attend. Contact hsmith@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
MEET: Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital Camera Club hosts a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Bellefonte Pavilion, Russell, Ky. Larry Bell, photographer, is presenter. Registration is not required.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: James Journell crosses the mid-40 mark to 46, Mike Boshell, Tara Crow, Corey Lands, Mattie Moore, David Sheets, Elsa Meade, Stacy McChesney, J.R. Carman, Paula Stewart, Seth Summers, Lorena Henry hits the mid-80 mark at 85, Jimmy Conaway, Jane Lake, Ali Fenerty, Dan Kennedy, Kinley Ogle, Mike Richmond, Suzanna Davenport.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Donna Workman (1971), Bill and Sandra Budden (1983), Doug and Linda Childress, Savannah and John DeJarnett, Michael and Patricia Enochs.
CHUCKLE: The manager of a large office noticed a new man one day and told him to come into his office. "What's your name?" he asked the new guy. "John," the new guy replied. The manager scowled, "Look, I don't know what kind of a namby-pamby place you worked before, but I don't call anyone by their first name. It breeds familiarity and that leads to a breakdown in authority. I refer to my employees by their last name only - Smith, Jones, Baker - That's all. I am to be referred to only as Mr. Robertson. Now that we got that straight, what is your name?" The new guy sighed, "Darling. My name is John Darling." The manager then stated, "Okay John, the next thing I want to tell you is..."
Send items to Brenda Lucas,P.O. Box 596, Ona,WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.