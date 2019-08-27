SALE: A fund-raising rummage sale hosted by Wayne County Hospice is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 28-30, at the Hospice parking lot.
YOGA: Carter Caves State Resort Park concludes its "Yoga in the Cave" Thursday, Aug. 31, in its Cascade Cave, Olive Hill, Kentucky. Hollie Hall, RN, RYT-200 and a 200-hour registered yoga teacher through Yoga Alliance obtained through the Yoga Teacher Training Program at Studio 8 in Huntington, guides the practices. Currently enrolled in Asheville Yoga Center's RYT-300 program, she works at Eternal Yoga and Pilates in Ashland. Spaces are limited. The cost is $15. Contact www.parks.ky.gov or 606-286-4411.
CROWNED: Mercedez Speight calls West Virginia her home, although she has spent most of her life in different cities in various states. The ambitious scholar and activist of West Virginia was recently crowned the new Miss Black West Virginia USA and represented the National Miss Black USA Pageant in mid-August in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor's in public relations and is pursuing a master's in higher education from Liberty University.
MUSIC: There's heat in the city of Huntington Thursday, Aug. 29, as the 16th annual Buddy's Bike Night continues. City Heat performs in the free concert from 7 to 10 p.m. at Buddy's All-American BBQ. The parking lot is available for bikers only, but free parking is available in the lounge lot and on the street. Admission is free.
NAMED: A new senior vice president of branch administration has been named at Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of Ohio Valley Bank Corp. Allen W. Elliott joined the bank as an accounts payable clerk in 1995 and has held positions in operations, credit and debit card management and customer support. He is a member of New Hope Bible Baptist Church of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and active member of Bible School Program.
BLUEGRASS: Mountaineer Opry sponsors Larry Sparks and Lonesome Ramblers in concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Cabell County 4-H Camp, Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Concessions are available. Tickets are sold at door. Call 304-743-5749.
BABY: Congratulations to Joe and Anna Kraft of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on the birth of Robert "Bert" David. He is also the first grandchild for Luke and Kathy Lafferre.
CONCERT: The Thundering Herd Pep Rally with Madness concludes the Pullman Square Outdoor Summer Concert Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Pullman Square. Vendors open at 6 p.m. Admission is free. Bring blankets or chairs. Sponsors are Heiner's and Dutch Miller.
COLOR GUARD: After graduating with high honors and distinction from Dawson Bryant High School in May, Shelby Lynn Zerkle plans to major in accounting at Marshall University, where she will also be a member of the Color Guard of Marching Thunder Band. She is daughter of Tom and Sandy Zerkle and granddaughter of Jerry and Clara Zerkle of Ona's Beulah Ann Baptist Church.
DANCE: Partners are not required for the ballroom dance from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at American Legion 177, 6024 U.S. 60 E., Barboursville. The cost is $15 couples or $8 singles. Classes are from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays except dance night. Contact Gayle Riggs, 304-417-0134, or brigg@zoominternet.net.
ELECTED: Sarah Diamond Burroway, director of external relations, communications and Workforce Success at Ohio University Southern in Athens, was recently elected to the university's administrative Staff Senate to represent OHIO Regional Higher Education on the Senate, serving a two-year term. With more than 11 years of experience in post-secondary education administration, she has been at Ohio Southern since late 2016.
MOVIE: "The Secret Life of Pets 2" is shown from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton, Ohio. Snacks and drinks are provided.
SUMMER NIGHT: French Art Colony of Gallipolis, Ohio, continues its "Hot Summer Nights" Concert Series with Brent Patterson from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Admission is $5; free to members. Gates open at 6 p.m. Food and cash bar are available.
CONCERT: Marshall University School of Music directed by Dr. Solen Dikener and Molly Watson present "The Age of Enlightenment" featuring music for flute, bassoon and horn at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, in Hampton Room of Woodlands Retirement Community, as part of Woodlands 2019-20 Chamber Concert Series.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Susan Plymale, Dan McDaniels, Jacob James Journell still in the single numbers at 8, Brayden Elkins begins the double numbers at 10, Charles Davis, Kasen Scarberry, the Rev. Lindsay Thorp, Winalee Blackwood, Jim Brammer, Jennifer Weingardt, Brenda Loudermilk, John Simmons, Jamie Smith, Matthew Winfree, Ann Roark, Beth Perry, Judy Stanton, Emma Wagner, Ben Maynard, Michael Whitley, Steve Waggoner, Susan Porter..
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARIES: Ken and Hazel McGlothlin (1955), Linda and Max Stull, Eldon and Sherry Paugh.
CHUCKLE: A garden center customer picked up a container of insecticide and asked the salesperson, "Is this good for red ants?" "No," said the salesperson. "It will kill 'em!"
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.