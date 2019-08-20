LUNCHEON: Huntington East High School Class of 1956 meets for a luncheon at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Ponderosa, Chesapeake, Ohio. It will be a time of food, fellowship and fun trying to recognize classmates and/or graduates from this class.
EXPLORERS: Ashland Middle School students Aubree Hay and Parker Williams graduated from the 2019 Rogers Explorers - Morehead State University camp. Hay is the daughter of Dirk and Amy Hay of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and Parker is the son of Ray and Rebekah Williams of Ashland.
42ND: Debbie and Darrell Clark, members of Westmoreland Baptist Church, celebrate their 42nd anniversary Tuesday, Aug. 20, by attending two Cincinnati Reds games. Debbie is employed at Huntington Federal Savings and Loan. Darrell is a local retired pastor continuing to fill pulpits in the area to share God's word. They are parents of two adult married children and nine grandchildren. May their years continue to be filled with God's love and many blessings.
JOIN? All interested singers may join the Marshall University Choral Union, a collaborative choir made up of community members and MU students. The first choral rehearsal begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Smith Music Hall, Room 150. No audition requirements are necessary; however, prior experience is recommended. Music costs $20. Contact bradley34@marshall.edu.
BAPTISMS: Nearly 20 individuals "went under for the Lord" in June and July at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. In June, the five baptized included Morgan Fowler, JC Fulk, Matthew, Caitlin and Abby Newcomb. Thirteen baptized in July included Baylei Abercrombi, Saylor Ball, Mara Burgess, Maggie Curry, Stiles Eddins, Eli Hannah, Kinslee Lewis, Addison McKee, Kelsey McKee, Kinslee Methax, Kaylyn Newcome, Aniyah Pursoo and Bryson Sanders.
PIANIST: Nik Stackpole, freshman at Kent State University, was the guest pianist for Milton United Methodist Church in early August in the absence of Lynn McGinnis.
OUTDOORS: The fifth annual Final Friday Boneyfiddle Project Outdoor Concert Series continues from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Second and Market Street, Portsmouth, Ohio. The theme is "Rockin on Three Bridges." Featured are Of the Dell, The Hugely Brothers Band, Blonde Habits and Deeper Ground Admission is free. Bring own chair. Local vendors and food are available for purchase.
FELLOWS: Five Huntington attorneys were recently named as West Virginia Bar Foundation Fellows and honored at the recent Bar Foundation Fellows dinner in Charleston. The new "fellows" include Thomas H. Gilpin, Angela Wynn Konrad, Christopher L. Slaughter, Barry M. Taylor and Tamela J. White.
CUPCAKES: The sixth annual WV Cupcake Festival is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Valley Park, Hurricane. The day begins with Sweetest Race in Town, Cupcake Chase 5K. Racers decorate a cupcake on race route. Lil' Miss and Lil' Mister Pageant and Amateur Cupcake Competitions are also available. Proceeds benefit the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals/WVU Medicine Children's.
90TH: Frisch's Big Boy restaurant's back dining room was filled earlier this month as Ken Massie was treated to a 90th birthday celebration. Ken was a ham radio operator for 55 years and a member of Southern Ohio Amateur Radio Association, helping with communication for first responders in emergencies and coordinating communication for the Memorial Day parade for years. The Marine sergeant served eight years during the Korean War era and was employed at various places throughout his life. May his life continue to be filled with happiness, fond memories and friends.
CONCERT: Bring a blanket or camp chair to the Pullman Square Thursday, Aug. 22, to hear music by Big Rock and the Candy Mountain Boys and Tim Lancaster. The concert, part of the annual Pullman Square Summer Concert Series, is from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is free.
DAUGHTERS: Bob and Kim Warnock of Proctorville, Ohio, may still be "sitting on cloud nine" as they witnessed their two daughters graduate in May. Kelsie Elizabeth Warnock graduated summa cum laude with an honors diploma from Fairland High School and 57 college credits from Ohio University. She was a chief photographer with Student Council and lead the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, to name a few. The granddaughter of Peggy Neal of Huntington and niece of Mitzi Beckett plans to attend Marietta College in the fall and play basketball for Lady Pioneers. Her sister, Sarah Makenzie Warnock graduated from the Honors Tutorial College, Ohio University at Athens with a bachelor of science degree in biological science. She will enter medical school this fall.
MUSIC: Bad Karma presents a concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Buddy's All-American BBQ, as part of the 16th annual Buddy's Bike Night. The parking lot is available for bikers only, but free parking is available in the lounge lot and on the street. Admission is free.
