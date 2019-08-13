MEET: Food and fellowship are on the menu for Huntington East High School Classes of 952 and 1953 at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at South Point, Ohio, Ponderosa.
AWARDED: Adam Johnson Memorial Scholarship has awarded four scholarships of $1,500 each totaling $6,000 for the first time. Recipients include Morgan Christian from Cabell Midland High School, who plans to West Virginia University in the fall to major in biochemistry with hopes of becoming a pediatric oncologist; Sophia Kelley from Fairland High School, who plans to major in art education at Marshall University; Wyatt Sipple of Gallia Academy High, who will attend University of Rio Grande, majoring in wildlife conservation, before getting a master's degree with emphasis in marine life; and Peyton Weekly from Cabell Midland High, who plans to extend his baseball career at Potomac State, majoring in engineering or physical therapy. Congratulations to these four on this achievement.
'FISHY': The eighth annual Lupus fish fry and vendor bazaar is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Central United Methodist Church. The menu includes fried fish, cole slaw, French fries, baked beans, white or wheat bread, pound cake is 50 cents and beverage is 50 cents. A fried fish sandwich is $6. The fish dinner with beverage is $7.50. Proceeds benefit the Lupus Support Group of West Virginia. Call Geane Revely, 304-529-0506.
13: It's been 13 years - or maybe longer - since I've actually seen Patty Clay Keesee of Huntington. She began at The Herald-Dispatch a few days after me in the early '70s but retired a few months before me in the early 2000s. This special long-time friend celebrates a 60-something birthday Tuesday, Aug. 13, and is being wished better health, less pain, fond memories, happiness, love and more birthdays.
"THE RETURN": The band with that name performs for the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Pullman Square. Bring blankets and camp chairs. Admission is free.
GRAD: Earlier this year, Garrett Wiseman graduated with honors from Cabell Midland High School, where he was a member of National Honor Society and Cabell Midland Marching Knights. The son of Marc and Angie Chapman and grandson of David and Linda Chapman of Beulah Ann Baptist Church at Ona was also in the Morehead and Marshall University honor bands and named All-State one year and all-county three years. He plans to earn a degree in music business at Radford University in Virginia and then get an internship perhaps in L.A.
CONCERT: Rivertown with Kala DeHart performs in concert from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Buddy's All-American Bar-B-Que, as part of the annual Bikers Series.
DUO: Daryl Hall and John Oates, number-one selling duo in music history and 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, are featured at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. KT Tunstall is the guest. Tickets are $59.50, $79.50, $99.50, $125.50 and $199.50.
MEMBERS: Ron and Becky Nisbet recently joined Steele Memorial United Methodist Church through transfer of membership from Beverly Hills United Methodist Church.
May their welcome be extended for many months as they settle in and find their spots.
BAND: Render the Hearts, Christian pop and rock group from Huntington, performs in a free concert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Ironton Farmers Market, South 2nd Street, as part of Tuesday Night Concert Series.
HUNTINGTONIAN: Marshall University School of Music Professor Emeritus Dr. Ben Miller, timpanist with Huntington Symphony and Pops Orchestra, is presenting a series of lectures, clinics, master classes and contest adjudication at the 10th annual Zhenjiang Percussion Association Festival in Hangzhou, China. Dr. Miller is one of only three non-Chinese clinicians participating at the five-day event attended by 10,000 students, parents and teachers. Congratulations on this great honor, Dr. Miller.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Elise Yang, Pat Hall, Bill Dutton, Claren Perkins, Rex Stoler, Ford Price, Betty Thornton, Lauren Copley, Erick Willis.
TODAY'S ANNIVERSARY: Roger and Gail Vance of Ona celebrate number 48.
CHUCKLE: As he arrived at the construction site, the foreman noticed a man on the ground with his eyes closed. "Hey, wake up and get out of here. We don't allow loitering," he barked as he went inside. The man moaned but didn't move. At lunchtime, the foreman noticed the man still on the ground, barely moving. "I told you to leave," he snapped. "This is a construction site. Now move!" The man just moaned more. At the end of the day, as the foreman came out to go home, the man was sitting up, but still hadn't moved from the spot. "All right, enough is enough," the foreman said. "I'm calling the police. Where are you from?" The man pointed up. "The roof," he said.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.