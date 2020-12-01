MOVIE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a drive-in holiday classic, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” rated PG-13, at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Altizer Park Softball Field. Parking begins at 5 p.m. Admission is a nonperishable food pantry donation. Bring snacks as concessions are not available. Contact lcarte@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
WISHES: Birthday greetings are being sent to Karen Jennings as she celebrates becoming another year older Tuesday, Dec. 1. Wishes for a day of fun, happiness, love, precious memories and birthday cake.
BLOOD: American Red Cross hosts a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, in the gymnasium of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville. To schedule appointments, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
SURPRISE: What a surprise to open an email and find it is from one of the dearest and sweetest ladies of all time. Marilyn Harrah, long-time secretary for Hatcher Law Office and currently semi-retired working one day a week, has always been like part of my family. It made my evening to hear from her.
MEET: Woman’s Club of Huntington conducts the regular monthly meeting via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2. Direction on how to join the meeting are being emailed to members. Huntington High School Show Choir, directed by Rebecca Adkins, provides entertainment.
PLEASURE: Not only was it a blessed occasion, but it was a pleasure to meet Jacquelyn “Jackie” Biddle as she oversaw the adoption of a great-great-nephew. How this attorney presented the information with great knowledge, expertise and patience was amazing. Thanks for your smiles and hard work in getting the job done.
EXHIBIT: “Mud, Hands and Heat: Producing Pottery Through the Centuries,” featured by West Virginia State Museum, continues through Feb. 6 in the Balcony Gallery of the Culture Center, State Capitol Complex, Charleston. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
AWARDED: Lindsey Hurley of Wayne has been awarded the Rissler Presidential Scholarship from the Shepherd University Foundation in Shepherdstown, WV.
MISTLETOE: The annual Mistletoe Market silent auction hosted by Junior League of Huntington is available online through the virtual platform, BetterWorld. Bidding opens at midnight Tuesday Dec. 1, and continues until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. Silent auction items include themed baskets, housewares, local gift certificates and more. To shop, visit https://jlh.betterworld.org/auctions/2020-mistletoe-market. Proceeds benefit the league’s community service initiatives promoting physical and mental wellness for the Tri-State’s women and children.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Joy Powers, Doug Myers, Jennifer Bradbury, Russ Duty, Anna Kinker, Joe Ratcliff, Ben Richards, Gloria Spiller crosses the 90-mark to 91, Dan Riffle meets the “double nickels” at 55, Trinity Casto, Craig Black, Maura Campbell, Dick Meredith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jeremiah and Carla Cruz celebrate number 10.
CHUCKLE: An elderly man had lived to 84 before going to the hospital for the first time in his life. As they got him into bed, he found the bell cord hooked to his pillow. “What’s this thing for?” he asked. “It’s for the nurse in case you need anything,” was the reply. “How does it work?” he asked. “You push the button and it turns the light on for the nurse,” one answered. He responded, “You young people have gotten very lazy. If the nurse needs a light, she should get up and turn it on for herself.”