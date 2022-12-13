The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PERFORMANCE: Andrew Peterson presents “Behold the Lamb of God” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The singer, songwriter and novelist from Nashville is joined by The Arcadian Wild, Jess Ray, Jill Phillips and Andy Gullahorn. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit andrew-peterson.com/tour or ticketmaster.com.

OFFICERS: Eleven Huntington Police Department officers were recently promoted in a ceremony conducted in Huntington. Promoted were David Rowsey, Mark Parsons and Brandon Adkins, corporal; Richard Kern, Kevin Miller and Jason Smith, sergeant; Eddie Prichard, Paul Minigh and Matt Null, lieutenant; Shane Bills and Steve Compton, captain. Also recognized were Vernon Crockett, Josh Brunton and Ron Keesee, police reserve officers. Congratulations on this achievement, and thanks for your efforts in keeping Huntington safe.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

