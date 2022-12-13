PERFORMANCE: Andrew Peterson presents “Behold the Lamb of God” concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. The singer, songwriter and novelist from Nashville is joined by The Arcadian Wild, Jess Ray, Jill Phillips and Andy Gullahorn. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $35. Visit andrew-peterson.com/tour or ticketmaster.com.
OFFICERS: Eleven Huntington Police Department officers were recently promoted in a ceremony conducted in Huntington. Promoted were David Rowsey, Mark Parsons and Brandon Adkins, corporal; Richard Kern, Kevin Miller and Jason Smith, sergeant; Eddie Prichard, Paul Minigh and Matt Null, lieutenant; Shane Bills and Steve Compton, captain. Also recognized were Vernon Crockett, Josh Brunton and Ron Keesee, police reserve officers. Congratulations on this achievement, and thanks for your efforts in keeping Huntington safe.
MUSICAL: “A Christmas Yarn,” a Wesley Children’s Choir musical directed by Debbie Bradley, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church.
GREETINGS: Tuesday, Dec. 13, is one of two December celebrations for Richard Cahal of Ona, but may not be exactly his favorite as it happens to be eating birthday cake for what could be a milestone before Santa Claus’ arrival 12 days later. In the 30-plus years as a neighbor, he and his wife, Linda, have remained at the top of our friends/neighbors list. May both celebrations be filled with happiness, joy, love, contentment, sound mind and good health.
PAW PATROL: Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present “PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 17-18, at Charleston Coliseum. Tickets begin at $20.
THIRD: Trinity Massey of Ironton, who wrote out a word with her finger during the recent Lawrence County Spelling Bee, placed third in the competition organized by Lawrence County Educational Services Center. Those who won their school bees are also eligible to take an online spelling test in February, with the top scorers qualifying for the regional bee at Ohio University in March. Other participants in this year’s bee included Anna Silk and Ella Hayes of Chesapeake; Rykker Fields of Dawson-Bryant; Riley Winters of Ironton; Beckett Heighton and Mason Weber of Ironton Catholic; Meredith Rogers and Marlea Depriest of Rock Hill; Landon Dehart and Sean Bradburn II (who qualified but was absent) of South Point; Madison Beckett and Jonathon Coriell of Symmes Valley; and Landon Parker and Nolan Pinkerman of Sugar Creek Christian Academy.
DECORATING: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a gingerbread house decorating party at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, and Thursday, Dec. 15, at St. Cloud Commons Lodge. Refreshments, music and more are featured. Pre-assembled houses and decorating materials are provided. The cost is $15. Adult supervision is required. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
AWARDED: An assistant professor in Marshall University’s Department of Mathematics has earned two awards from the Association for Educational Communication and Technology. The association’s Design and Development Division presented one award after her service in 2019 as the Design and Development Board Associate, following her selection from Ph.D. student applicants. She was elected vice president of communications for the division, the largest division in AECT in 2020. She was also awarded AECT’s Special Service Award for contributions related to the adoption of implementation of Higher Logic software program to facilitate easier engagement and communications among association members. Congratulations Dr. Stapleton on these awards.
HOLIDAZE: Cirque Dreams Holidaze begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $37.61, $59.11 and $85.86.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Richard Mobayed, Margaret Kastanas, Roy Ellis, David McMellon, Adam Tufts, Sandy Sturgeon, Katie Morrison, Olivia Mort, Delores Donahoe, Betty Miller, Delores Donahoe, Ethan Adkins becomes a teenager at 13, Terry Houck, Rocky Lawrence.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Kyle and Missy Smith.
CHUCKLE: Joseph mentioned to an unmarried friend — an attorney — that he should attend a singles mixer for lawyers. He hated the idea. “Why,” he asked, “would I want to date someone who’s been trained to argue?”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.