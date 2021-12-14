CLASSIC: “Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage!” is performed from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Vern Riffe Center of Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors and $20 ages 18 and younger. Contact info@vrcfa.com or 740-351-3600.
INDUCTEES: Woman’s Club of Huntington, formed in 1898, recently inducted two new members — Donna Patrick of Hurricane, W.Va., and Debbie Yeager of Huntington — during the club’s recent meeting at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Other members entering the club in 2021 include JoAnn Odum-Aldrich, Shelley Adkins and Kellee Boster, all of Huntington, and Barbara Martin of Culloden. Club president is Amy Ricard.
HOLIDAZE: A family holiday spectacular — Cirque Dreams Holidaze — is designed to dazzle audiences of all ages at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at Mountain Health Arena. Holiday storybook characters come to life, as ballerinas, nutcrackers, snowmen, penguins and more perform along with Broadway singers performing music. Tickets are $33, $63, $73 and $103; free to ages 2 and younger.
AWARDED: Three Boyd County, Ky., residents, were recently recognized for volunteerism and service contributions across the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the 26th annual Governor’s Service Awards in November. Recipient of the Volunteer Service Awards: Youth Volunteer Service Award was Jasmine Delaney Webb of Ashland. She made and sold pandemic masks, raising $11,500 for Kentucky Children’s Miracle Network, as well as other fund-raising events. Aubree Hay and Abby McGuire, also of Ashland, received the President’s Volunteer Service Award, also sewing masks to donate, plus other fund-raising and organizing events.
PROGRAM: Lindsey Stirling, electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer and artist, presents a Christmas program from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are $75 and $95.
SIX: Still quite the charmer, Zein Boling turns 6 years old Tuesday, Dec. 14. This special great-great-nephew of mine is son of Zachary Boling and Sienna Keaton and big brother to Zander. The intelligent, sweet, handsome and big brown-eyed youngster is a joy to be around with all his creativity and energy. May his day be as cool as he is and filled every day following with what makes him happy and comfortable.
NOISE: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church Musicians and Choral Ensemble make a lot of noise. They present “A Joyful Noise!” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the church.
SHOW: The annual Yvonne DeKay School of Dance Christmas show returns Saturday, Dec. 18, with dancers of all ages in “The Magic of Christmas”. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. at Ironton High School auditorium. Yvonne Sinnott, school owner who has taught dance in Ironton for more than five decades, composed the show. Tickets are $15, available at the school.
PARADE: The Christmas parade in Proctorville begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, on State Street.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Saundra Potter still in the 60s at 64, Elizabeth Janae “Moonpie” Chapman, employee of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics in South Point, Ohio, turns 26, Ruth Dolin, Zach Tarter, Jim Campbell, Nick Kegley, Andy Peal, Chris Jarvis, Lou Capaldini, Abigail Newby, Jennie Spoor, Ron Tickle, Susan Dransfeld, Adam Jeffrey, Major Simms, Ellie Fisher, Douglas Browning, Mary DeMoss, Jina Ward, Maria Dorsey.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Marvin and Alpha Lively, Kent and Carla Willis (1985).
CHUCKLE: Last Christmas, Laura was counting calories to minimize the noticeable holiday pounds. She asked her husband to hide her favorite snacks in a cupboard too high for her to reach, even with a chair. When he came home from work that evening, he saw the nearly empty bag of Bugles sitting on the counter. “How did you get those down?” he asked, surprised. Laura sheepishly replied, “With a little eggnog.”