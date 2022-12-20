RECOGNIZED: Two students from Ohio University Southern’s nursing class graduates receiving a degree in nursing were recognized at the recent pinning ceremony for the Spirit of Nursing Award. Cathy Morris of Chesapeake, Ohio, was nominated for being helpful, possessing an excellent bedside manner, inspiring and a cheerleader. Russell, Ky., resident Hayley Ross’s nomination described her as kindhearted and passionate about nursing.
HUNT: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District continues its “Where’s The Elf?” holiday scavenger hunt through Friday, Dec. 23. A toy elf has been hidden in one of the district’s 14 parks. Clues are posted twice a day on GHPRD Facebook page. Anyone finding and returning the elf to the park district office in Heritage Station wins a special prize. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
READER: Billy “Candy Man” and Linda Null of Proctorville, Ohio, recently sent this note: “We always look forward and enjoy our local news.” Thanks to this couple recently celebrating 51 years of marriage for continuing to read and enjoy the daily Community News columns.
SHOW: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the Season Six winner of NBC TV’s “America’s Got Talent”, presents his 12th annual Home for the Holidays Tour/Christmas show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Foundry Theater, Huntington City Hall. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Landau’s guests, The Cline Twins, the young Canadian brothers from the 2022 America’s Got Talent season, performs their non-musical variety act with hockey stick dynamics. Tickets range from $20 to $50.
LEAVING: After six years and four months of pastoring Fifth Avenue Baptist Church, the Rev. Eric Porterfield has accepted the call to be senior pastor at Oakmont Baptist Church, Greenville, N.C. His last Sunday at FAB is Sunday, Jan. 8, and Sunday, Dec. 25, is the last for his wife, the Rev. Alicia Porterfield. They definitely will be missed but may many souls be rededicated, saved or inspired through their ministries.
CLASSES: Registration for spring classes is accepted at Tri-State Bible College, South Point, Ohio. Classes are offered in person or online. Contact 740-377-2520 or www.tsbc.edu.
LISTED: Abigail Adkins and Brocton Blair, both of Cabell County, were among more than 1,000 students honored for their academic achievement at Fairmont State University for the fall semester. They were named to the President’s List. To be recognized for this distinction, full-time students must achieve a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
LEFTOVERS: Huntington’s Kitchen offers a “Making the Most of Holiday Leftovers” class at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20. The class limit is 16 participants ages 15 and older. The cost is $25. Registration is required. Contact HuntingtonsKitchen@chhi.org or 304-522-0887.
RETIRING: Kristie Whitlatch retires from King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland with 35 years of service at the end of 2022. The last nine of those years were spent as CEO/president. The Boyd County High School graduate earned her associates degree in nursing from Ashland Community College, a bachelor’s in nursing from Bellarmine College in Louisville and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Phoenix. The retiring CEO has agreed to assist with training of Sara Marks, chief operating officer named interim CEO, and Autumn McFann, recently promoted senior vice president, takes on additional duties.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Angela Hilling, Katherine Cooper, Kenley and Kelsie Thompson, Jackson Bucher, Rubie Kauffman, Kristin Lilly, Jessica Haas, Frank Roberts, Brantlee Shafer becomes “double toothpicks” at 11, Sarah Day, Sarah Watts, Donald Cremeans turns 72, Ashton Warner, Art McCallister, Ken Bannon, Sandra Budden, Art McCallister.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Sandy Boggess, Mike and Bev Edwards (1985), Scott and Deidre Farley (1997), Art and Linda Chapman, Ruth and Gary Gilbert.
CHUCKLE: On Christmas Eve, a pastor was talking with a woman after the service. She told her pastor that earlier that evening she met a bearded fellow carrying a large sack over his back. The pastor told the woman he did not like the emphasis on Santa Claus. She explained, “it was my son home from college.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
