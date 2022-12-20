The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RECOGNIZED: Two students from Ohio University Southern’s nursing class graduates receiving a degree in nursing were recognized at the recent pinning ceremony for the Spirit of Nursing Award. Cathy Morris of Chesapeake, Ohio, was nominated for being helpful, possessing an excellent bedside manner, inspiring and a cheerleader. Russell, Ky., resident Hayley Ross’s nomination described her as kindhearted and passionate about nursing.

HUNT: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District continues its “Where’s The Elf?” holiday scavenger hunt through Friday, Dec. 23. A toy elf has been hidden in one of the district’s 14 parks. Clues are posted twice a day on GHPRD Facebook page. Anyone finding and returning the elf to the park district office in Heritage Station wins a special prize. Contact Lauren Patrick, recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

