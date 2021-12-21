WINNERS: First- through fourth-place winners for the 2021 Christmas decorating contest were recently announced by Kenova Beautification Committee. They include 1909 Sycamore St., owners Bill and Diana Skaggs, first place; 1827 Poplar St., home of Becky and Lonnie Garrett, second place; Dolly Norum, 1611 Walnut St., third place; and Davis Family, 1017 Poplar St., fourth place. Winners were awarded gift cards to FoodFair in Ceredo. Homes were judged on theme, creativity and overall appearance. There were many others that deserved recognition, and the judges tried not to duplicate award winners from one year to the next and to give broad representation to the entire community.
SERVICE: A Christmas Eve worship service of carols, candlelight and communion begins at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville.
TRUSTEE: United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia Inc. recently elected the Rev. Teresa Markins as one of three trustees at the Nov. 4 meeting. The Rev. Markins is pastor of St. John United Methodist Church in Scott Depot and Marshall University graduate. She also graduated from Duke Divinity School.
WORSHIP: A family Christmas service begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at New Baptist Church. No childcare is provided.
GRADUATES: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church congratulates seven from its congregation as December college graduates. They include Katie Bentley and Mary Nene, master’s degrees; Catherine Campbell, Salem Carlton, Ryan Finley, Katherine Sauvageot and Caleb Wise. May they allow God to lead in the next chapter of their lives.
ENCOURAGING: A recent email from Connie Keyser, long-time Salt Rock friend, made my day. Although thoughts and prayers were with her often, it had been months since I had heard from her. Connie, oldest daughter of the late Bob and Frances Keyser, gave this encouraging note: “My day is not complete unless I read the daily chuckles.” Thanks, Connie, you have always been a special friend.
OUTSTANDING: Julie Mootz of Kitts Hill, Ohio, was honored with the Outstanding Nursing Student Award during the fall semester/pinning ceremony at Ohio University Southern in early December. The award is given to the student with the highest grade point average.
LISTED: Carter McKenna of Culloden was named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Davis and Elkins College, Elkins, W.Va. To be eligible, full-time students must earn a 4.0 grade point average.
ATTORNEYS: Five Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC attorneys were among 12 included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. They include Allison J. Farrell, Morgantown, oil and gas law, named in “Lawyer of the Year”; Stephen J. Golder, Huntington, real estate law, mergers and acquisitions law, corporate law, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), commercial transactions/UCC law; James W. “Mac” Heslep, Morgantown, workers’ compensation law-employers; Brian S. Lindsay, Huntington, mass tort litigation/class action defendants; and Steven K. Wellman, Huntington, workers’ compensation law-employers.
PROMOTED: Sgt. Ryan Bentley, Cpl. Paul Matovich and Officer Aaron Lawhon were recently promoted within the Huntington Police Department. Sgt. Bentley moved up to the rank of lieutenant, while Cpl. Matovich becomes sergeant, and Officer Lawhon was promoted to corporal. Congratulations to these three police officers, and thanks for providing safety to the city and surrounding area.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Wanda Cummings, Carlton Beth, Joyce Ray, Marie Archambault, Caleb Morgan, Conner Smith, Brooklynn Lea Ash turns 23, Erin Wilson, James Dunfee, Payton Conley, Thomas Schindler, Kristy Casey, Tate Bruce, Tess Baker, Gene Brown, Earl Goodall, Sue Nichols, Marvin Staton, Isaac Specht.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jim and Jenny Benson, Frank and Hilda Mynes.
CHUCKLE: It was a preacher’s last Sunday before he would leave for another church, and one of his elderly parishioners was beside herself with grief. “Now, now,” the pastor said, trying to console her. “The next pastor will no doubt be much better.” Through her tears, the woman replied, “But that’s what they promised last time!”