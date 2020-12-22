HOURS: Huntington Museum of Art is closed to the public Thursday-Friday, Dec. 24- 25; Monday, Dec. 28; Thursday-Friday, Dec. 31, and Jan. 1, 2021. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
LISTED: Zara Harold of Wayne and Charles Curry of Cabell County were named to the dean’s list during the fall semester at Fairmont State University. To be eligible for this list, full-time students must earn a 3.4 or better grade point average.
SERVICES: Three different services are offered Thursday, Dec. 24, at New Baptist Church. The first service geared toward families with young children begins at 5:30 p.m. A traditional Christmas Eve communion service using battery-powered tea lights for candlelight begins at 6:30 p.m. A service of guided prayer and communion begins at 9:30 p.m. Registration is required for attendance in each service. Visit www.newbaptistchurch.com and click on Christmas Eve Service Registration or call the church.
NAMED: Two Wayne County residents were among more than 150 students named to the fall dean’s high honors list at Marietta College. Completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in the semester were two Spring Valley High School graduates majoring in biochemistry at the college — Colten Hall of Lavalette and Jaden Koren of Kenova.
LIGHTS: The 26th annual Christmas in the Park light display continues from 6 to 10 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 31, at Chief Logan State Park. The display is free; however, donations help pay for the cost of the electricity needed for the attraction and display maintenance. The gift shop is also open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday during the lights display. Maximum capacity is eight individuals. Mask wearing is required inside the gift shop complex.
LOSS: Robert L. “Bob” Bryant, lover of old cars, may have been known around the Tri-State as he showed his Brittany Blue 1966 Mustang convertible at cruise-ins and car shows. The Ceredo resident and husband of Garnet Holland Bryant passed away Nov. 4 at age 90. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch with 43 years’ service and was past master, mason and member of Crescent Lodge 32, Ceredo, as well as past district deputy Grand Master of the Fifth Masonic District of the Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of WV. This fine gentleman and dad to two sons was also a past patron and member of Order of the Eastern Star Marcum Chapter 32 and a grand representative of Florida in WV from that chapter. His leaving was a great loss for his family and community.
SERVICE: The traditional, online Christmas Eve candlelight service premieres at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, on Facebook of Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, Hurricane.
DEAN’S LIST: Hallie Bess of Ona was named to the dean’s list at Berry College in Rome, Ga., for the fall semester. The list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: David Click, Nancy Moss, Donna Jones, Patty Frost, Jimmy Dunkum, John Dickerson, Riley Ibanez, Pam McCoy, Mel Cummings IV, Lynn Mayfield, Patricia Young hits 73, Samuel Burch, Denise Clegg, Shawn Givner, Karen Pauley, Stephanie Long, Christine Anderson.
CHUCKLE: After a visit from the doctor, the wife said, “Thank you so much for making this house call to see my husband.” The doctor replied, “Think nothing of it. There is another man in the neighborhood who is sick, and I thought I could kill two birds with one stone.”