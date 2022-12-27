RECOGNIZED: Addison Hall of South Point, Ohio, part of the team at Goldy Auto for nearly three years, was named salesperson of the month for November. He also earned the award in March and May. He and Sloane, his wife of six years, are parents of Ivan Forrest, 7 months old.
KIDS’ BINGO: A fun day, “Happy New Year’s Bingo for Kids,” begins at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Barboursville Public Library.
105 CANDLES: Ruth Morris celebrated her birthday Dec. 23 by blowing out a whopping 105 candles. The retired physical therapist at St. Mary’s Medical Center is a true phenom. She daily inspires those around her to stay active physically and mentally. Daily walks around her residence have been replaced by marching in place in her home along with a regular morning exercise routine. She also keeps her mind active by reading. She continues to have an impact on family, friends and neighbors. Here’s hoping this most special lady had a celebration fit of her dynamic spirit.
SHOWS: Lee Dean, local minister/inspirational speaker, performer and gospel singer, presents two local shows Saturday, Dec. 31, to end 2022. The Sinatra Show begins at 1:30 p.m. at Celebration Villa Nursing Home, Teays Valley, WV. His Rat Pack Show begins at 6 p.m. at Sal’s Speakeasy, Ashland.
ANOTHER: Gear up Brother Bob ... there could be another celebration dinner with food galore — the 53rd wedding anniversary Tuesday, Dec. 27, with wife, Sueann. Bob Withers, long-time pastor at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, and his wife are being wished the best for another year of marriage. Pastor Bob is also a retired Herald-Dispatch editor and columnist with years of service, a “Three Stooges” fanatic and has authored several books expressing his passion for history of railroads and trains. Sueann was a long-time employee at the former Huntington Civic Arena, now Mountain Health Arena, mother of three daughters and grandmother of several.
CHEERS: Cheers to Cabell Midland High School cheerleaders representing Cabell County in the recent 2022 State Cheerleading Championship in Huntington. Competitors, coached by Ashlee Hayes, were Kaelynn Simpson, Maggie Tatum, Layni Bartram, Savannah Phillips, Ellie Goldy, Edy Gue, Mikayla Mayo, Hannah McComas, Kendly Witt, Abby Willis, Mackenzie Morrison, Shea Danzy, Lia Moore, Madison Meadows, Mackenzie Meadows and Kailyn Gibson.
DONATIONS: Old Docks Creek Cemetery is still in need of donations for its mowing fund. Since costs have significantly increased, the mowing season depleted the mowing fund. Make checks payable to “Old Docks Creek Mowing Fund” and mail to Kelli Ferguson, treasurer, 2106 Booth Road, Kenova, WV 25530.
WISHES: Two days after Christmas (Tuesday, Dec. 27) and all through the house and community are wishes for a happy wedding anniversary for Dr. Mitch and Micki Shaver. Members of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, they have three children — Erin and twin sons, Drs. Adam and Karl Shaver. This celebration may not be as happy as before as Dr. Mitch Shaver lost his mother, Carolyn Sue Shaver earlier this month, but fond memories and continued love are always in order.
LISTED: Mary Hardesty of Ashland was named to the dean’s list at Berry College, Rome, Ga., for the fall semester. To achieve this honor, students must meet an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
JOINS: Ora Muth, City National Bank’s vice president and regional manager for greater Huntington, becomes a member of Huntington Chamber of Commerce board in 2023. Zachary Whitfield, City National’s commercial relationship manager, is the 2023 chair of Generation Huntington, a subcommittee of the chamber.
CORRECTION: A name was misspelled in the Community News Column Dec. 15. Kara Ann Blevins turned 32 years young that day.
CHUCKLE: A little girl had developed a bad habit. She was always lying. Once when she was given a St. Bernard dog for her birthday, she went out and told all the neighbors she had been given a lion. The mother took her aside and said, “I told you not to lie. You go upstairs and tell God you are sorry. Promise God you will not lie again.” The little girl went upstairs, said her prayers, then came down again. Her mother asked, “Did you tell God you are sorry?” The little girl replied, “Yes, I did. And God said sometimes he finds it hard to tell my dog from a lion too.”