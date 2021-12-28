HONORED: Daniel Suhn of Huntington was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for this list, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative grade point average of 3.5.
CLASS: Huntington’s Kitchen hosts a class, “Electric Pressure Cooker 101,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. The class, open to ages 15 and older, is limited to 16 participants. The cost is $20. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines are followed. Registration is required. Contact 304-522-0887 or huntingtons-kitchen.org.
LISTED: Tylan Hutchison of Chesapeake, Ohio, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Davis & Elkins College, Elkins, W.Va.. Full-time students must achieve a grade point average of 3.6 to less than 4.0 to be eligible for the list.
NEW CD: A new CD by Dr. Solen Dikener, cello teacher at Marshall University, and his wife, Yesim Altas-Dikener, pianist, is scheduled to be released Jan. 7, 2022. “My Beautiful Star,” the couple’s second recording through Centaur Records, includes 21 vocal songs arranged for cello and piano. The CD was recorded at First Presbyterian Church in Huntington with Dr. Mark Zanter, fellow MU School of Music member, as recording engineer and co-producer. It is available at http://www.centaurrecords.com/store/albums/new-releases.html and digitally on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Allmusic, Target and others.
MAGICAL: Harlem Globetrotters bring the world-famous basketball magic and comedy to Huntington in January. The Spread Game Tour begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Mountain Health Arena. Tickets begin at $20.
ANNIVERSARIES: Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church observed two December anniversaries — Frank and Mila Markun celebrated number 50, while Tim and Susan Muth celebrated number 52. May these couples enjoy more years of love and happiness.
65TH: The 65th anniversary for Mary Lee “Myrt” and Fritz Leichner Sr. is celebrated Tuesday, Dec. 28. Myrt is a former Maidenform model. Fritz is retired from WSAZ-TV with 48 years’ service. Helping celebrating this milestone are daughter, Elisa, and son-in-law, Dave Demyan; son, Fritz Jr., and daughter-in-law, Cathy. May this be a great celebration with many more years of togetherness, love, happiness and fond memories to follow.
5K: Tri-State Racer presents “O Such New Year’s Day 5K” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, starting at Ritter Park’s center shelter and running through and around the park. Race shirts are given to registrants. Hot breakfast sandwiches follow the event. If pre-registered before Friday, Dec. 31, entry fee is $30 or $35 day of race. Register at https://tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=11566.
NEW OFFICERS: Andrew Frazier was recently named chief of Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. Other new officers include Greg Hockenberry, assistant chief; JP Hockenberry, deputy chief; Tyler Burges and DJ Flynn, captains; Jamie Dzierzak and Kylie Roeder, lieutenants; and Lee Davis, sergeant.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rosemary Cook, Debbie Pauley, Zenaida Prichard, Linda Garcia, Sherri Blake, Nancy White, pastor of Milton and Bethesda United Methodist churches, Jimmie Barker still in the 50s at 58, Aviary Johnson spins the last of the single digits at 9, Scout Elizabeth Stines hits the double toothpicks at 11, Madison Grant is 23, Jennifer Flowers Nance, Kent Blair, Greg Bunn, Lynn Johe, Christian MacCourtney, Kenny Stowers, Tammy Gibson, Brenda Tanner, Jolie Eddins, Phil Jackson, Kathy Chappell, Lisa Elliott, Robert Turner, Angela Hayes, Stephanie Leach.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Tia Daulton, Ken and Sharon Ambrose.
CHUCKLE: On a tour of the facilities, the CEO noticed a guy leaning on a wall. He couldn’t believe this guy would just stand around on the job. The new CEO walked up to the guy leaning against the wall and asked, “What are you doing here?” “I’m just waiting to get paid,” responded the man. Furious, the CEO asked, “How much money do you make a week?” A little surprised, the young fellow replied, “I make about $300 a week. Why?” The CEO quickly got out his checkbook, handed the guy a check made out to cash for $1,200 and said, “Here’s four weeks’ pay, now get out and don’t come back.” The man put the check in his pocket and promptly walked out. Feeling pretty good about himself, the CEO looked around the room and asked, “Does anyone want to tell me what just happened here?” From across the room came a voice, “Yeah, you just tipped the pizza delivery guy $1,200.”