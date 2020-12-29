NAMED: Olivia Grace Woodward of Huntington was recently named to the fall honor roll list at University of Mississippi. She was named to the dean’s honor roll, which is served for students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.50-3.74. To be eligible for honor roll designation, students must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
BLOOD: American Red Cross sponsors a blood drive from 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at River of Life United Methodist Church, 35 Hillview Drive, Gallipolis, Ohio, and from 12:30 to 5 p.m. at Jackson Holzer Medical Center, 500 Burlington Road, Jackson, Ohio. Contact RedCrossBlood.org or 800-733-2767.
NEW BABY: Tate Martin Ballard was born Nov. 12 to Corey and Brittney Ballard of Louisville, Ky. He is the grandson of Scott and Leigh Ballard and great-grandson of Mrs. Jackie Ballard, all of Huntington’s Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. May this bundle of boy bring extra joy, happiness and smiles to the family.
DIRECTOR: Ricky and Debbie Sansom of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church have something else to smile about. Their son, Tyler, has been chosen as director of videography of a new Hallmark movie to begin filming in Cincinnati, Ohio, in January. Congratulations, Tyler.
LISTED: Maya Madden from Ashland was one of 471 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Campbellsville University. To be eligible, students must achieve a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average.
HONOREES: Three Huntingtonians and one Charleston resident were recently named recipients of the 2020 Charity in Action Award for Catholic Charities West Virginia. Honorees are Danny Vance, Jim Hoffman and Elizabeth Hoffman, all of Huntington; and Margaret O’Neal of Charleston. Danny is a member of the board of directors of Catholic Charities West Virginia, serving as chair of its Finance Committee. The Hoffmans try to live their lives according to St. Peter Claver’s words, “We must speak to them with our hands before we try to speak to them with our lips.” Margaret is president and CPO of the United Way of Central West Virginia in Charleston.
BELATED BIRTHDAYS: Julie Artrip, Pat Broce, Lisa Nance, Dec. 4; Brittany Bruce, Dec. 5; Laurie Wooten, Dec. 6; Michael Kendrick, Regina Fowler, Dec. 8; Lauren McDaniel, Frances White hit the mid-80 mark at 85, Dec. 11; Esther Ferguson, Ann McDaniel, Dec. 12; Terry Houck, Rocky Lawrence, Dec. 13; Matthew and Seth Coleman, Dec. 17; Broxton Litteral, Dec. 17; Tonya Spurlock, Dec. 18; Jackson Tate Bruce, Dec. 21.
LATE ANNIVERSARIES: Mr. and Mrs. Christian White, Dec. 8; Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Burley, Dec. 9.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Virginia Lambert, Mary Shaikh, Lisa Dunkum, Jessica Sandy, Carrie Pinkerton, Austin Cole, Rodney Johnson with C.J. Hughes Co. turns 64, William “Will” Johnson leaves the teens behind for number 20, Lisa Artis, Margie Collins, Becky Brogan, Mary Beth Stewart, Tyson Brunette, Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Roger Cole, Fred Abraham, Keith Harrison, Addison “Addie” McComas (2011), Keith Harrison, Sallie Sturm, Jan Williams, Connie Breece, Tom Sauvageot, Rebecca Dingus, Abigail Gardner.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: David and Lisa Sheets, Rick and Carlene Mullins celebrate number 42, Becky and Mace Sturm, Allan Chamberlain and Shauna Lively, Rick and Jill Turner, Walter and Marion Sansom.
CHUCKLE: A little girl announced to her mother, “Mom, when I grow up, I’m going to marry the boy next door.” “Really?” her mom replied. “And why is that?” “Because you won’t allow me to cross the street,” the little girl responded.