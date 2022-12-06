CAMPFIRE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a cozy Christmas campfire with live animal Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Ritter Park’s Gobbler’s Knob. Roast marshmallows, drink hot cocoa and sing Christmas carols with H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players. A live Nativity petting zoo from Barker Farm is also available. The event is free. Contact Lauren Patrick, GHPRD recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.
ON THEIR WAY: Fairland High School cheerleaders placed first in the Small Varsity Game Division at the University Cheerleaders Association Bluegrass Regional Competition in Lexington, Kentucky, in mid-November and head to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 10, 2023. Coached by Abbi Stitt, Fairland graduate and Morehead State University cheerleader, and Carrie Zeberer, fellow graduate who was a Marshall University cheerleader, the team consists of Kadence Ulrich, Lilly Rickard, Jena Picklesimer, Katie Stitt, Kinsey Wray, Charity Carter, Kennedi Fulks, Grace Miller, Mary-Kate Porter, Amelia Butler, Mackenzie Maynard, Kaci Adkins and Ryan Henry, two captains of Dragons’ cheerleading team and seniors who participated in the 2020 event (the last year the team qualified).
CHRISTMAS IN THE PARK: The City of Milton hosts Christmas in the Park from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at April Dawn Park. Free corn dogs, popcorn and hot cocoa are provided. Musical performances and visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf are also available. Those attending may bring nonperishable items, hats, socks, hand warmers and other donations to help fill the Milton Blessing Box in memory of a loved one and write their name on a star to be placed on Christmas tree.
POLICE OFFICER: Bryan Jordan is the newest member of Ironton Police Department. The Portsmouth West High School Class of 2010 graduate also graduated from Scioto County Police Academy in 2014. He served with New Boston Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and South Point Police Department.
PERFORMANCE: Boyd County High School Band and Choir’s Christmas concert begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Paramount Arts Center, Ashland. John Johnson, band director, presents his arrangement of “I Need Thee Every Hour,” which pays tribute to former Principal Dan Imes, who died last summer. The arrangement features a trumpet, which was the instrument played by Imes, trumpet professor from Morehead State University. Bill Boblett, superintendent, is presented with the Kentucky Music Educators Association District 8 Administrator of the Year for the second consecutive year.
”A CHRISTMAS CAROL”: The classic production by Charles Dickens begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Vern Riffe Center for Fine Arts, Shawnee State University, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $35; $32 seniors; and $15 ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
BAPTIZED: Taylor Hendricks was recently baptized and welcomed to the faith community at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. She is daughter of Greg and Megan Murphy Hendricks. Godparents are Chad Murphy and Christy Pasley.
LIGHT DISPLAY: The 28th annual drive-through Christmas in the Park light display continues through Dec. 31 at Chief Logan State Park, Logan, West Virginia. Lights come on at dark and remain on until 10 p.m. Admission is free; however, donations are accepted to offset electricity.
RECIPIENTS: Caleb James, Samuel Jones, Dylan Kiser, Nathan Justice, Brett Justice, Garrett Kinney, Charlie Jachimczuk, Aubree Kitchen, Katelyn Johnson, Hannah Kiser, Caleb Lambert, Emily Lemaster, Connor Lykins, Jonathan Looney, Jacob Kelley, Jamie Lewis, Kayla Lockhart, Brooke Loudenback, Evan Latimer, Serenity Lizotte, Garrett Leach, Kaylee Lester and Jayla Lewis were among others from Ashland Community and Technical College awarded more than $171,000 in scholarships for the fall 2022 semester.
CONCERT: Friends of Old time Music and Dance (FOOTMAD) presents Zoe and Cloyd, a four-piece group combining bluegrass, klezmer, old-time and folk music, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at West Virginia Culture Center Theater, Charleston. Tickets are $25; $20 ages 60 and older; $10 students; and free ages 13 and younger. Contact 304-729-4382 or www.footmad.org.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Tom Wilmink II, Richard H. Dunlap, Susan Wylie, Christie Jeffrey, Jeanette Rowsey, Dee Childers, Laurie Mills, Shannen Couch, Blake Meadows, Destiny Elizabeth Pratt is three into the 20s at 23, David Russell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Virgil and Judy Atkins celebrate 56 years of marriage, Norm and Fern Allred, Russ and Sharon Hobbs celebrate number 43.
CHUCKLE: As Dan quizzed his driver’s education students about road signs, the one for Slow Moving Vehicle stumped them. So, he offered them a hint by lifting the sign above his head and slowly paraded up and down the room. One student thought he had it: “Wide load!” he called out.
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.