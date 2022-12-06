The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CAMPFIRE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts a cozy Christmas campfire with live animal Nativity from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Ritter Park’s Gobbler’s Knob. Roast marshmallows, drink hot cocoa and sing Christmas carols with H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players. A live Nativity petting zoo from Barker Farm is also available. The event is free. Contact Lauren Patrick, GHPRD recreation superintendent, lpatrick@ghprd.org or 304-696-5954.

ON THEIR WAY: Fairland High School cheerleaders placed first in the Small Varsity Game Division at the University Cheerleaders Association Bluegrass Regional Competition in Lexington, Kentucky, in mid-November and head to the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Florida, Feb. 10, 2023. Coached by Abbi Stitt, Fairland graduate and Morehead State University cheerleader, and Carrie Zeberer, fellow graduate who was a Marshall University cheerleader, the team consists of Kadence Ulrich, Lilly Rickard, Jena Picklesimer, Katie Stitt, Kinsey Wray, Charity Carter, Kennedi Fulks, Grace Miller, Mary-Kate Porter, Amelia Butler, Mackenzie Maynard, Kaci Adkins and Ryan Henry, two captains of Dragons’ cheerleading team and seniors who participated in the 2020 event (the last year the team qualified).

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email to bklucas53@aol.com.

