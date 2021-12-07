MEMORIAL: The Compassionate Friends, worldwide Grief Support Group primarily for parents or grandparents who have lost a child/grandchild, offers a virtual Zoom memorial service at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in place of the annual face-to-face candlelighting service. Contact Kathy Spence, 304-751-6849, or kspence@zoominternet.net.
NEW MEMBER: Berkelee Arbes is the newest member welcomed into the family at Westmoreland Baptist Church. May this individual continue in the work of the Lord and always feel as a part of the church family.
LIGHTS: More than 1 million lights are displayed in the 28th annual Christmas in the Park drive-through exhibit at Chief Logan State Park in Logan. Donations are accepted. Hayrides have been added Mondays and Wednesdays at a cost of $5 per rider with children ages 4 and younger permitted to ride free. Kris Kringle makes appearances at the park cabin from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9, 14 and 16. Photos are available for $10.
AWARDED: Jane Aulick of Huntington, a student at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, was recently awarded a privately funded scholarship from Shepherd University Foundation. The Foundation provides more than $2 million in student, faculty and program support for the 2021-22 academic year. Jane is the recipient of the Erma Ora Byrd Memorial Scholarship and Burkhart Legacy Scholarship.
CONCERT: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., Logan County, native and previous winner of “America’s Got Talent,” brings his “Home for the Holidays Christmas Tour” to Huntington Friday, Dec. 10. The concert, hosted by Foundry Theater, is from 7 to 10 p.m. at Huntington City Hall, Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Holly Forbes of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, one of the top 10 contestants on the current season of “The Voice,” is the guest. Tickets are $20 to $40 and available at the door or www.eventbrite.com/e/landau-eugene-murphy-jr-home-for-the-holidays-christmas-tour-tickets-189025900567.
ATTORNEY: Barry M. Taylor, one of 12 lawyers from Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC, was recently included in the 2022 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Based in the Huntington office, he specializes in medical malpractice law defendants and was named “Lawyer of the Year.”
COINS: River City Coin Club meets at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at Holy Spirit Orthodox Church.
SORROW: The death of Robert C. “Bob” Gabordi, former executive editor of The Herald-Dispatch from January 1995 to mid-2001, was shocking news. This great newspaperman was 65 years old. Bob had suffered a life-threatening stroke in 2018 but recovered. He and wife, Donna, have three daughters, two sons and nine grandchildren (the ninth one entered this world at the time of his death).
MUSICAL: “The Christmas Express,” children’s musical, begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, in the fellowship hall of First United Methodist Church.
OPEN HOUSE: A holiday open house with pictures with Santa, cookies, cocoa and crafts is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at French Art Colony, 530 First Ave., Gallipolis, Ohio. The event is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Debby Stoler, Kenneth Gainer, Taylor Nicole Smith turns 23, Roger Hinchman, Lauren Michelle Johnson hits the quarter (25), Katelyn Brooke Whitt, Don Money, Patty Almeida, Helen Mazur, Irmgard Ross, Jefanna Hotchkiss, Ava Burgess, Dee Mount, Leah O’Roark, Elizabeth Sergent, Tressa Pennington, Mary Wilkes, Judy Veazey, Kim Roble, Ramona Zimmerman, Michael Thompson, Kenneth Adkins, David Curnutte.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jo Ann and Kyle Cook, Don and Michelle Jones, Kevin and Cindy Ballengee.
CHUCKLE: “What would you like?” the wife asked as she prepared the evening meal. “Tuna, salmon, chicken, beef or liver?” Surprised and pleased by this unusual opportunity to make a selection from such an extensive dinner menu, the husband replied, “Beef would be nice for a change, thank you.” “Oh,” the wife said, “I wasn’t talking to you. I was asking the cat. We’re having soup.”