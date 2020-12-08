NEW FRIEND: It’s always nice to know I have found a new friend via the community news column. Betty Leadmon is the newest one, per her recent mailed note: “Still enjoy your column and get a chuckle out of your chuckle” and signed it “Your new friend from Milton.” Thanks Betty … appreciate you.
MEMORIES: Cabell Huntington Hospital hosts “An Evening of Memories” virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at www.facebook.com/cabellhuntington. Call 304-526-2695.
RECOGNIZED: Janet Garten of Cabell County recently received recognition but not just any recognition. It was statewide … from Democratic leaders honoring her as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year and received from Democrats assembled at a special Virtual 2020 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration in late October for her efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in her county.
CONTEST: Barboursville residents are invited to participate in the holiday lights home decorating contest sponsored by The Village of Barboursville and Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau. Decorating should be completed by Thursday, Dec. 10, with judging taking place Friday, Dec. 11. Winners are announced Monday, Dec. 14. A $100 gift card is awarded to first-place winner; $75 gift card to second place; and $50 gift card for third place. Entry forms are available at the bureau’s Facebook page or 701 Main St. and dropped off at the bureau or mailed to P.O. Box 266, Barboursville, WV 25504.
70TH: Carl and Betty Kilgore of Wayne County’s Haney’s Branch Road celebrate 70 years of wedded bliss Tuesday, Dec. 8. This wonderful Christian couple and faithful members of First Baptist Church of Ceredo continue to be an example and inspiration to four children, 10 grandchiildren, 15 great-grandchildren, family members and friends. Congratulations on this big achievement as many couples today don’t stay married this long. May God’s blessings bring peace, joy, love, fond memories, good health and mind and happiness to the family.
LATE: As the saying goes, it’s better late than never. Belated birthday wishes to Frances Winters, long-time friend once residing in Lincoln County, who celebrated another year of life Dec. 3. Here’s hoping her day was full of surprises, love, happiness, family and friends.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Stephen Hood, Evan Tolley, Sam Oxley, Lydia Sturm, Pat Machir, Joey Bacon, Polly Gray, Alan Mannon, Sam McClure, Tina Bennett, Connie Louise Adams still in the 70s at 73, Cameron Shelton is 25, Michael Cooper, Trang Smith, Patrick Murphy, Ramona Scites, Sarah Canady, Mike McClung Jr.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Dwayne and Rhonda Castle (1989), Terry and Lisa Polen.
CHUCKLE: A fisherman in a small boat saw another man get in another small boat, open his tackle box and take out a mirror. Curious, the fisherman asked what the mirror was for. The other man said, “That’s how I catch fish. I shine the sunlight on the water, fish come up to the top and I nab them.” “Does that really work?” asked the man. “You bet it does,” answered the fisherman. “Well, I’ll give you $10 for that mirror,” the man said. “Sure,” said the fisherman. The transaction was completed. The fisherman said, “By the way, how many fish have you caught this week?” “You’re the sixth,” said the man.