Community News
CONCERT: Renaissance, an a cappella choral group in its 34th year, directed by Sherry White, performs “Look! Listen! It’s Christmas!” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
GRADUATE: Two Ashland residents are among 1,189 students receiving degrees from Campbellsville University. They are Michelle Abbott Gullettm with a master of social work generalist degree, and Amy D. Rogers, with a master of social work degree.
TOUR: A “Home for the Holidays Tour” comes to Ironton in a few days. In fact, the show, presented by Friends of Ironton, features Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. of “America’s Got Talent” fame and Larry Groce, “Mountain Stage” host, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Ro-Na Cultural Center. For tickets, visit www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4449636.
ENJOY: “I read your column, enjoy your news and the chuckle” were the encouraging words sent by Gene Stephenson. Thanks for that encouragement.
ENTERTAINMENT: Girl Scout Troop 2427 Carolers entertains at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton. The library’s annual Christmas program, “A Visit from Santa,” begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Chesapeake library.
MEMBERS: Fifth Avenue Baptist Church recently welcomed Mark Brooks into its congregation. He joined by statement of faith and baptism. Melissa Prater, Caroline Prater, Cameron Prater and Will McFann also joined by profession of faith.
HOLIDAZE: Cirque Dreams Holidaze is performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $37 to $80.
RETIRED: Dr. Stephen Howerton, family dentist in the Westmoreland area for more than 30 years, retired Oct. 31. The 66-year-old husband of Cathy Howerton did his undergraduate studies at Marshall University, received his dental degree from West Virginia University in mid-1980 and practice residency program in Charleston. His patients have been referred to Dr. Tyler Dawson in Chesapeake, Ohio. He plans to spot travel, enjoy the outdoors, remain active in his church and do volunteer work. May Dr. Howerton enjoy a relaxing and fulfilling retirement, filled with good health and continued friendships.
EXHIBIT: Cabell County Public Library is one of 50 sites selected from across the country to host the “Thinking Money for Kids” traveling exhibit continuing through January. The interactive exhibit displays games, activities and fun storyline helping children understand money, how it functions, money choices and money values for ages 7-12, their parents, caregivers and educators.
JOINED: Gene Minor is one of the newest members joining Realty Advantage, owned by Amy Ward, broker. The alumnus of West Virginia University has an extensive background in finance and commercial development and graduated from American College of Life Underwriters.
AWARDED: The best … and an award to prove it. Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, was recently presented an award for Best Attendance at the 2019 Huntington Life Chain, an anti-abortion demonstration, which took place in early October along 5th Avenue through downtown Huntington and leading westward. Cathy Weiss, coordinator of Huntington Life Chain and vice president of Cabell County Chapter of West Virginians for Life, presented the award.
STUDENTS: Congratulations to Isaac Sutherland and Tyler Bradley, Huntington High School seniors, as they were honored by Rotary Club of Huntington as November Students of the Month. Isaac, student body president, plans to attend Marshall University through the Honors College and Yeager Program. Tyler, battalion commander of Army JROTC unit, plans to attend Marshall University and become a member of MU ROTC and earn a political science degree. He has hopes to enter the Army as an officer.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rachel Lackey, Tim Haney, Toni Madden, David Watkins, Paige Cruz, Tyler Cummings, Kelsey Plybon, Chris Sanders, Bob Sparks, Lynn Rich, Ethan Copeland, Linnet McCann, Ramona Walker, Justin Williams, Bill Harvey, Louis Martin, Patty Mott, Beau Smith of Ceredo, comic book creator of TV show “Wynonna Earp.”
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Gerry and Teri Holley, Jack and Glenna Hendrick, Mike and Kenessa Smith, Jim and Amy Reiter.
CHUCKLE: A history buff, Gerald was looking forward to staying in a hotel in Salisbury, England, that dated back to the 13th century. But when he arrived, the hotel clerk gave him some bad news — his room was in the new section. Disappointed, he asked when the section had been built. “In the 1600s,” she replied apologetically.