Community News
SHOW: Ohio Valley Symphony conducted by Maestro Steven Huang presents the “Christmas Show” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Ariel Ann Carson Dater Performing Arts Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Tickets are $24; $22 seniors and students. Contact 740-446-ARTS or ohiovalleysymphony.org.
MEMBERS: Roger and Peggy Woollard are new members at Huntington’s First United Methodist Church. The Hurricane residents joined the congregation Nov. 10.
A CAPPELLA: 3rd Avenue, Marshall University’s contemporary a cappella singing group, performs a winter concert sponsored by Marshall School of Music at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, in Smith Recital Hall. The director is Dr. Briana Nannen.
CHUCKLES: It may be the first time that I’ve heard from Rita McComas of Wayne and it makes me smile. She wrote “love your chuckles.” Thanks Rita, keep your news coming and laughter from the chuckles.
“THE NUTCRACKER”: Cirque d’Art presents “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-8 at Vern Riffe Center of the Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. The holiday classic begins at 7 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and 8 p.m. Sunday. Contact the center for tickets.
IDENTICAL: Drs. Adam and Karl Shaver, now living in Columbus, Ohio, after graduating from Marshall University Joan C. Edwards Medical Center, become another year older Tuesday, Dec. 3. These twins — are what I call identical as I can’t tell them apart — are sons of Dr. Mitch and Micki Shaver and sister to Erin, all of Huntington. May these young men enjoy the prescription for a happy day filled with birthday love, greetings and fulfilled dreams.
FESTIVAL: Exhibitors and artisans from far and near participate in the 43rd annual Lions Club Christmas Festival Friday-Saturday, Dec. 6-7, at Pumpkin Park, Milton. Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Raffles are available. Proceeds benefit Lions Club’s community projects. Admission is $6 ($5 with coupon from Herald-Dispatch); and free for ages 12 and younger when accompanied by adult.
DOCTOR: Dr. Tom Scott, long-time orthopedic doctor/surgeon in the Huntington area, likes reading this column. Thanks Dr. Scott for being a reader.
PRESENTATION: “The Journey to Bethlehem” is from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Dec. 6-9, at First Baptist Church of South Point, Ohio. Each journey takes 15-20 minutes and continues every 15-20 minutes. Live animals, including a camel, are also featured. Light refreshments are served. Admission is free.
PLEASURE: What a pleasure to meet and chat with Pat Raines a little while on Thanksgiving Day at a local restaurant. She has been a reader of this column several years. Thanks, Pat for being a reader.
BREAKFAST: Stack those pancakes high and go back for more — Wayne High School hosts a pancake breakfast with Santa from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The cost is $5. Proceeds benefit Wayne Senior Center for Christmas.
MUSIC: The MUsic Alive Guest Artist and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series of MU School of Music continues Wednesday-Thursday, Dec. 4-5, with Bernard Di Gregorio, violist with Montclaire String Quartet and principal viola with West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, at two locations. The Wednesday event begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Woodlands Retirement Community and the noon performance Thursday is offered at First Presbyterian Church. Alto clef is also in collaboration with Wendell Dobbs, flute; Solen Dikener, cello; and Johan Botes, piano. Admission is free.
DINNER: Vietnam Veterans of America, Tri-State Chapter 949, offers a Christmas dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ponderosa Steakhouse, South Point, Ohio. The dinner is free to members. Life membership is $50. Bring DD-214.
CHARITY BALL: The Jingle Bell Charity Ball with a catered dinner, auction and music begins at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Bluegrass RV Dealer, Ashland. Music is provided by Party Bus. Proceeds support CARES and its efforts to support individuals and families in crisis. Tickets are $75. Sponsor tables are available by calling 606-325-0407.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lauren Scott Webber becomes “sweet 16”, Janet Harbour, Tim Edin, Randy Turley with Tic Toc Tire Co. leaves the 50s behind for the big 6-0, Reece Gill, Bobbi Jo Wells, Emily Garren, Kenessa Thompson, Reid Fye, Silas Jordan, Katelyn Mann, Gwen Lawhon, Trena Wise.