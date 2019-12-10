Community News
ORCHESTRA: Milton Performing Arts Center presents a Christmas show featuring The Glenn Miller Orchestra at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Milton center. Opening act is performed by The Cabell Midland High School Jazz Knights. Contact 304-743-8774 or www.miltonpac.com.
SPELLERS: Sawyer Blackburn, 11-year-old sixth grader at Ironton St. Lawrence School, spelled his way to victory during the recent Lawrence County Spelling Bee. This is the third spelling bee for this youngster and was runner-up in last year’s competition. Addisyn Wood, eighth grader at Dawson-Bryant, was this year’s runner up. Others participating included Gavin Wilson and Landon Kerns, Chesapeake; Kasey Vanderhoof, Dawson Bryant; Molly Dunlap and Lorian Smith, Fairland; Lilly Lewis and Haley Shimer, Ironton; Marlena McCown, St. Lawrence; Meredith Rogers and Liam Yancy, Rock Hill; Parker Allen and Xathan Haney, South Point; Marley Perry and Ashlee Meadows, Symmes Valley.
DINNER: Cabell Midland High School Collegium Musicum, directed by Ed Harkless, presents the 26th annual Christmas Madrigal Dinner at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Dec. 13-14, at the school. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15, available from members or parents. Call 304-743-7400, ext. 7420.
HOMECOMING: Gaither Christmas Homecoming begins at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets are $26.50.
HANDYMAN: By George, Kenneth Porter of Barboursville becomes another year older Tuesday, Dec. 10. The husband of my oldest niece, Cathy Adkins Porter, is knowledgeable in all aspects of auto mechanics and “fixin’ up around the house,” plus a wonderful cook. Kenny, better known as George to Cathy’s aunts, is being wished happy birthday greetings despite his age. May his day be blessed with fond memories, love, happiness and surprises with many more to follow.
“NUTCRACKER”: Charleston Ballet and West Virginia Symphony present “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Charleston’s Clay Center. Tickets are $24; $12 children. Contact tickets@theclaycenter.org, 304-561-3570, thecharlestonballet.com or wvsymphony.org.
RETIRING: After serving 25 years with Portsmouth Police Department, Robert K. Ware, police chief, is retiring by the end of the year. He will serve as police chief in Worthington, Ohio. Thanks for your dedication and hard work during the time spent with the department.
CONCERT: Ironton High School Choir sings at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Briggs Lawrence County Public Library, Ironton.
BREAKFAST: Beulah Baptist Church hosts a Breakfast with Santa from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the church, 20 Township Road 1087, Proctorville, Ohio. The breakfast consisting of sausage, eggs, pancakes, juice, coffee and milk costs $5; $3 children; and free ages 2 and younger. Santa arrives at 9 a.m. Proceeds benefit American Heritage Girls and Trail Life USA troops based in Proctorville. Call Angel Schneider, AHG troop coordinator, 304-942-5222, or Tom Schneider, TL troop master, 304-638-7822.
DANCE: It’s not the “Return of the Jedi,” but the return of the “Dance Along-Sing-Along” segment with dancing, singing or listening to Christmas tunes. The ballroom dancing event hosted by Dick Newman is from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Barboursville Community Center. Comfortable dress is welcome. The cost is $15. Contact DNBL@msn.com or 304-736-5380.
MUSICAL: The children’s choir at First United Methodist Church in Huntington, directed by Deborah Bradley, presents a Christmas musical, “Away In A Mango,” at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
SOLOIST: A performance featuring Michael Bolton begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. The Grammy-Award winner presents an evening of timeless hits and a musical journey through pop, rock, soul, standards and classical. Tickets range from $35 to $85.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Chris Beltz nears the mid-30 mark at 34, Michael Hooser, Ann Thornburg, Laurie Wooten, Tiarra Jones, Ben Blackman, Christina Copodonna, Minnie Harris, Pat Turner, Gladys Goodson, Richard Morrison, Allie Bright, Caitlin Campbell.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Jack and Jenny Black, Larry and Julia Dickens.
CHUCKLE: Stacy helped a lost little girl by taking her to the store’s service counter and having them page her mother. She saw this as a chance to teach her 12-year-old daughter, Kylie, a safety lesson. “That girl did the right thing,” Stacy said. “Do you know why? Because she asked a woman for help, not a man.” Kylie looked at her mother, mystified. “Why on earth would I ask a man for help if I was already lost?” Kylie asked.