Community News
PARTY: A New Year’s Eve party begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Roll-A-Rama. A 300-balloon drop begins at midnight. The $15 cost includes skates and balloon of choice.
MILITARY: U.S. Army Specialist Tony Arbaugh from Hamlin, West Virginia, graduated from basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Currently training to be a medic at Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas, he is scheduled to graduate Feb. 28.
GETTING MARRIED: The 16th annual Charleston Wedding Expo features more than 100 top wedding professionals showcasing the latest trends and more for planning the big event. Guests have an opportunity to talk to experts about their dream wedding and get a chance to win door prizes. Hors d’oeuvres are served, and the Chemical Valley Rollergirls model wedding attire skating the runway. The expo is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center’s Grand Ballroom. Admission is $8. From 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., a Purple Rain exclusive VIP event is offered at $25 per person.
DEGREED: A Barboursville resident was among 1,404 graduates receiving a degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in December. Aubrei Elizabeth Corder earned a bachelor of arts degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.
DROP-OFFS: Six Huntington locations have been designated as drop-off sites for free disposal of Christmas trees. They include St. Cloud Commons, upper parking lot; Harris Riverfront Park, upper parking lot on 12th Street end; Altizer Community Park; parking lot of old League 6/Riverside baseball field on Ferguson Road; West end of former Olympic Pool property; and Deitz Hollow drop-off site. Trees may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the third Saturday of the month.
MISSED: One lovely mother’s smile was missed from the holiday table this year, but she is free of pain, suffering and disappointment. Alice Lee Ferguson, wife of Dan Ferguson for more than 60 years, was called to her new home Dec. 1 at age 82 after a lengthy hospital stay. A high school teacher and assistant to her husband at Dan Ferguson Music, she was a member of First Baptist Church for more than 60 years. Alice Lee was a very caring person who enjoyed sharing her gift of cooking and hospitality. She may be gone from the presence of family and friends, but she lives on in their memories and hearts. May God’s comforting hand surround the family during this time of grief.
CELEBRATION: VFW Post 9738 hosts a New Year’s Eve celebration at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. Live music features Fr8 Train. Finger foods and champagne toast begin at midnight. Tickets are $15.
READER: Nancy Chapman, Wayne County News columnist for more than 33 years, mailed this note: “I can’t wait to read your column every morning to see what’s happening in our area.” Thanks, Nancy, I feel certain many were also excited to read your informative column about people, places and things.
DANCE: Top Hat hosts a New Year’s Eve dance at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Trinity Episcopal Church. Bring a snack to share. The cost is $10.
OVER 60: Steve Sansom, longtime family friend from the Salt Rock area, celebrates another “more than 60” age Tuesday, Dec. 31. The always handsome and caring gentleman isn’t old though — just a classic. On this great occasion, he is being wished oceans of joy and God’s blessings in his life. May it be a truly memorable birthday with many more to come.
ANNIVERSARY: New Year’s Eve is probably celebrated differently around the world than any other day — champagne toasts, watching the ball drop, gathering with family and friends to see the old year end and the new year begin, just to name a few. Dr. Charles Clements and his wife, Tina, ring in the new year in style as they celebrate another year of wedded bliss. May it be a grand year for this super physician with many to follow.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Annette Cartwright, Rita Given, Andreas Houston, Becky Lilly, Tina Clapper, Chris Robertson, Mark Kessinger, Ginger Lynn Plumley, Mickey Holley, Lilly Smith.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: James and Jill May, Howard and Sandy Pullin, Lou and Ken Morris, Scott and Jan Ramey, Chris and Kerry Fizer.
CHUCKLE: Everything about Norman’s new townhouse was great, except for one thing. He couldn’t figure out the location of his mailbox. It wasn’t on the curb, nor was it by his front door. He was mystified. To the rescue came the development’s manager. “The location of your mailbox should be indicated in the welcome package,” he assured Norman. “The one we mailed to you.”