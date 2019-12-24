Community News
NEARLY 40: It’s been nearly 40 years since Gena Hart’s baby boy was born — Brett Hart arrived in this world Dec. 24, 1982. He has been with the Hwy 55 franchise since opening in Huntington and is now in management at the Barboursville location. May Brett have a happy 37th with many happy, loving, memorable and fun days to follow.
DINNER: A free Christmas Day community dinner is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, at First Presbyterian Church Friendship Hall. Enter from 6th Avenue alley doors.
90: Almost a Christmas Day baby nearly 100 years ago, Dorothy Woods celebrates her 90th birthday Tuesday, Dec. 24. May number 90 be filled with many surprises, love, good health, fond memories, family and friend visits and, of course, birthday cake and ice cream. Here’s hoping she continues to work for the 100-mark.
TROOPER: Christmas came early for Trooper Joseph D. Roush. He was recently chosen as the 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Gallipolis Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol. This is the second straight year in a row for this 29-year-old graduate of Christ Academy in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, to be recognized. Roush joined the patrol in 2016 and has served at the Ironton and Gallipolis posts. He and wife, Lindsey, reside in Gallipolis with their son, Carson.
DISPOSAL: Lawrence-Scioto Solid Waste Management District and U.S. Forestry Service offer county residents sites to discard live Christmas trees. The six drop-off sites include Lawrence County Fairgrounds, Proctorville, entrance off State Street across from Romeo’s Pizza; South Point Village Hall, 408 2nd St., South Point, in parking lot beside police department; Coal Grove Village Hall, 513 Carlton Davidson Lane, vacant lot behind hall; Village of Hanging Rock, lot next to former police department; City of Ironton, vacant ODOT property at junction of US 52 and State Route 141; U.S. Forestry, 6518 State Route 93, Pedro. The sites will have signs reading “Christmas Tree Drop Site” with roped-off areas for live trees to be placed. Artificial trees are not accepted. Trees are then taken to Lake Vesuvius, where they are deposited for a fish habitat. Trees are accepted from Dec. 26 through Jan. 10. Contact Dan Palmer, LSSWD’s executive director, or Stephanie Helms, community outreach/education specialist, 740-532-1231.
SERVICE: A candlelight community Christmas Eve service begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Bloomingdale-Salem United Baptist Church, Salt Rock.
DANCE: The Winter “Day of Dance” Intensive is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at 4th Avenue Arts. The event is open to experienced dancers from ages 7 to 18. The faculty includes Jessica Lynn Fox and Rachel Lykins, both ballet; Leah Turley, acting for the dancer; McKenzie Lambiotte, contemporary technique; and Nikki Jervis, Pilates and somatic studies. The schedule features dancer arrival, check-in and welcome from 11 to 11:15 a.m., followed by beginner/intermediate ballet and intermediate/advanced ballet from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; snack, 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.; Acting for the Dancer, 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. and 1:15 to 2 p.m.; and Pilates and Somatic Studies, 2 to 2:30 p.m. The cost is $50. For reservations, visit https://4th-avenue-arts.square.site.
MEMORIES: Although both have been gone for a few years, it’s paying respect to a wonderful couple who was like my family. Lonnie and Eva Mae Spears of the Salt Rock/Barboursville area would have celebrated a wedding anniversary Tuesday, Dec. 24. If couples today could take their lives and advice for a long-time marriage, there might be more successful marriages. I still miss them.
CAROLS: A service of carols, candlelight and communion begins at 11 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, at Madison Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jona Morrison, Danny Frost, Loretta Covington, Stacey Holley, Brandon Porter, Angela Cory, Brenda Carman, Emma Becker, Mary Arigan turns 90, Carlie Kazee, Lance Moore, Matthew Boggess.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Cam and Mary Brown, John Bayliss and Susan McCracken, Tom and Linda Plumley.
CHUCKLE: Skyler had returned from his Christmas shopping at the mall. “What was it you wanted for Christmas, Uncle Cosmos?” asked Skyler. The uncle answered, “I told you, Skyler, just a little peace and quiet.” Skyler looked puzzled and said, “I know, but I just came from the mall. I think they’re all out of that.”