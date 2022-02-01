MUSICAL: “Paradise Park: The Musical” continues at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 4-6, at Guild Theatre, Charleston. Tickets are $20.
LISTED: Fiona Rushton of Huntington was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance at West Liberty University for the fall semester. Students must attain a 3.50 grade point academic average and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours to qualify for this honor.
BLUEGRASS: The Fly In Cafe continues its Winter Bluegrass Series at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at 6090 Kyle Lane, near Lesage. Featured is The Lonesome River Band, winner of multiple IBMA Album of the Year awards and Instrumental Performance of the Year honor. Tickets are $20 at the door.
OFFICERS: Joshua Flynn and Chancey Gee, new probationary officers, were recently sworn into their new positions with Huntington Police Department by Chief Karl Colder. Congratulations to these officers, and thanks for your service to the city and surrounding area.
RACE: The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Crush Run — including a half marathon, 5K and kids run, is from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Hurricane City Park. Finisher’s awards, s’mores, pepperoni rolls, Orange Crush, donuts and warm campfires are available at the finish line.
SWEETHEART: Connie Ferguson doesn’t need a Valentine’s Day birthday to be a sweetheart — she is a sweetheart every day of each year. This thoughtful, loving Christian and prayer warrior is honored Tuesday, Feb. 1, with becoming another year older (two days before the anniversary of her dear dad’s homegoing in 2020). I’ll have to say that actually seeing her sweet smiles and hearing her kind words in person for the first time was possibly one of the best (if not the best) highlight of 2021. This State Electric retiree with 35 years’ service and long-time member of 26th Street Baptist Church continues to inspire and bless me. Here’s hoping her birthday is as amazing as she is one I can always count on and our friendship is one I dearly and deeply cherish.
DINNER PARTY: Sip Downtown Brasserie presents “Belles, Bourbon and Belladonna,” an interactive murder mystery dinner party, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3. The $75 ticket includes dinner, dessert and a show. The menu features Italian beef and pork meatloaf with roasted garlic alfredo and herb linguine; prosciutto wrapped chicken with basil oil and vegetable risotto, panko crusted portobello mushrooms with roasted garlic alfredo and herb linguine; apple raisin cake with a bourbon glaze and creme brulee.
AWARDED: During the awards presentation in December for Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, Jerry Johnson was given the Klutz award and Red Basher award. Matthew Parham was presented the Captain Whant award and William E. McClure award. Congratulations, fellows.
CONCERT: Wynonna Judd, daughter of Naomi Judd and long-time part of the country music duo with her, performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Ashland’s Paramount Arts Center. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets range from $24.99 to $59.99.
NAMED: Eight Kentucky residents were named to the president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H., for the fall semester. They include Rachel Prichard, Edward Williams and Holly Williams, all of Grayson; Kara Horn of Rush; Russell Bostick, Henry Wilburn and Kayla Stevens, all of Ashland; and Isaac Stewart of Catlettsburg. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.
SESSION: The second in a series of financial health education sessions is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at Cabell County Public Library. The topic is “For the Love of Credit, Get Me Out of Debt!”
FIRST: When God speaks, you listen. That’s what Robyn Rison Chapman, reporter and editor for The Herald-Dispatch 17 years, did when she was instructed to write a book with “Ordinary Walks with an Extraordinary God” as the result. The book, published by WestBow Press, is a 52-week devotional displaying positive and spiritual wisdom in little things. It may be purchased at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and WestBow Press online bookstore. She and her husband live in Proctorville, Ohio, with their two sons. Robyn is also a MU graduate with a journalism degree and a stay-at-home Christian blogger at www.hopeanyway.com.The devotional sells for $11.95 for softback or $28.95 for hardback.
SHOW: Morgan Wallen: The Dangerous Tour begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets range from $62 to $152.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Yeon Choi, Christy Bird, Eli Eagan, Debbie Harman, Kathy Jo Byrd Persinger still in the 40s at 48, Cheryl Warner, Charlie Pletka.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Mack and Jo Ellen Willett.
CHUCKLE: A man on a Valentine’s date said to the waiter at the restaurant: “Table for two please.” The waiter asked, “Do you have reservations?” The man answered, “Yes, I’m worried it’s going to be expensive.”