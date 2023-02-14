PERFORMANCE: Wynonna Judd continues “The Judds: The Final Tour in Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Naomi Judd” with a stop in Charleston this weekend. The performance featuring Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride is from 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Tickets range from $25.50 to $395.50.
LATE WISHES: The Rev. Kevin L. Mackey, pastor of Huntington’s St. Paul Lutheran Church since July 2015, celebrated a birthday Feb. 4. Here’s praying his special day was a super as he is. Thanks to this good pastor for spreading God’s word within the community/city.
COUNTRY DRAMA: Marshall University School of Theatre and Dance presents the country drama, “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling,” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 15-18, at Francis-Booth Experimental Theatre of Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center. The drama also continues Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 22-25. Tickets are $20; $15 ages 60 and older and MU employees; and free to students with valid MU ID. Call 304-696-ARTS.
MISSED: Due to various family issues overwhelming my mind, a very important birthday was recently overlooked — that was Sunday, Feb. 12, for Jo Fannin of Huntington. Nothing more can be said about this lovely and dedicated Christian than what has already been said. This long-time executive director of Huntington’s former Jeffrey George Comfort House was — and continues to be — a hero to many. The mother of one daughter has survived surgeries, overcome other illnesses and heartaches, but she was blessed with another birthday. Here’s hoping it was a super day for this ‘wonder woman’ and many will follow so she can continue to be a blessing and inspiration to those loving and knowing her.
CONCERT: As part of Birke Arts Symposium, a concert presented by Marshall University College of Arts and Media begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. “Love and Loss: The Silent Struggle” features Oliver Washington, associate professor of music at Butler University in Indianapolis, baritone, and Johan Botes, associate professor of piano at Marshall University, pianist. A reception follows. Admission is free.
ONE YEAR: “The prices are going to go up and the kids are going to grow up ...” Not ever meeting Rose Zella Morris but the feeling of knowing her is perhaps what many think as this fine woman was a celebrity of sorts as she did television commercials/ads for Setzer’s World of Camping. Rose Zella, bookkeeper for the facility before becoming general manager and purchasing the business in 1981, passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at age 89. She loved to cook and be hostess. Married to H.O. “Jack” Morris 70 years, she was also an auditor at Hotel Frederick many years. Although it’s been a year since she left, she continues to be missed, loved and thought about.
SINGING VALENTINES: Commonwealth Quartet and Qualitones delivers a singing Valentine of two love songs, a red rose, card and small box of candy at homes or places of businesses Tuesday, Feb. 14. This is one of two groups from eastern Kentucky Harmonic Order (EKHO), formerly The Singing Kernels. The cost is $50. For scheduling, contact the group on Facebook, text 606-922-4390 or 606-571-9020.
RECOGNIZED: Jillian Aylsworth of South Point, Ohio, is among more than 90 cadets recognized for outstanding work by being named to the president’s list at The Citadel, Charleston, S.C., for the fall semester. This list is a combination of the dean’s list and commandant’s distinguished list and composed of cadets contributing the most to companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.
BLOOD DRIVE: American Red Cross and Ohio University Southern Student Nurses Association sponsor a blood drive from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Riffe Rotunda of the Ironton university campus.
MEMORIES: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2009, was a sad day for many but a happy one for Betty Hampton of Huntington as this Christian and singer with the Beulah Trio for 25-plus years went to her heavenly mansion where she no longer would know pain, suffering and disappointment. She had a sweet smile, spirit-filled testimony and peaceful look that remains with me even after nearly 15 years.
JAZZY FEST: The 54th annual Winter Jazz Festival, sponsored by Marshall University School of Music and College of Arts and Media, is Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 16-18, at Smith Recital Hall. Featured are college night with MU Jazz Combo I and WVU Jazz Ensemble I at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Jewel City Jazz Orchestra and Joseph Jefferson Quartet, 6 p.m. Friday; and Thundering Herd All-Star Jazz Ensemble and Marshall University Jazz Ensemble I with Joseph Jefferson, Joan C. Edwards distinguished professor in the arts, 6 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pat Burlingame, Cindy Daly, Bryan Swalley, Kim Harris, Rebecca Chapman, Yvonne Johnson, Steve High, Matt Jarvis, Pam Banks nears number 60 but short by four (56), Val Johnson, Jody Fromholt, Steve Chapman, Alex Nelson, Marion Sansom,
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Bob and Faye Brinkman, Roger and Sandy Hinchman, Bret and Pam Woodall, Richard and Stephanie Elkins (1984), John and Chrissy Jackson.
CHUCKLE: A woman was standing in front of a soda machine outside of a local store. After putting in 60 cents, a root beer popped out of the machine. She set it on the ground, put 60 more cents into the machine, and pushed another button. A can of Coke came out of the machine. She continued to do this until a man standing behind her and waiting to use the machine became impatient. “Excuse me, can I get my soda and then you can go back to whatever stupid thing you are doing?” he asked. The woman turned around and said, “Yeah right! I’m not giving up this machine while I’m still winning!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
