BOY: It’s a boy! Oscar Grey Meadows was born Jan. 22 to Kasey and Brian Meadows. The heavyweight weighed 8 pounds and measured 22 inches in length. Grandparents are John and Becky Collins of Madison Avenue Christian Church.
LISTED: A Cabell County resident was named to the dean’s list at Shepherd University, Shepherdstown, West Virginia, for the fall semester. Peter L. Proctor of Huntington achieved a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester while carrying at least 12 hours of coursework.
COMEDIAN: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of America’s best-known comedians, shares his comedy Thursday, Feb. 17, at Mountain Health Arena. He also is the star and producer of the show, “Mr. Iglesias,” currently streaming seasons one through three on Netflix. Tickets are $40.50, available through Fluffy-guy.com.
NAMED: Bilen Zerie from Huntington was named to the dean’s list at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, for the fall semester. To achieve this status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.
SHOW: A concert-style theatre show concert featuring “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at Charleston’s Clay Center, as part of the center’s Broadway in Charleston Series. Tickets are $80.61, $59.11 and $37.61. Contact 304-561-3570 or claycenter.org.
RECOGNIZED: Brooks Anderson of Huntington was honored for being named to the dean’s list at Hood College for the fall semester. The list recognizes degree-seeking students who completed at least six semester hours of Hood work with at least a 3.5 semester grade point average.
FILMS: As part of Marshall Artists Series, the Russell Bruce Film Festival begins Thursday, Feb. 17, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 20, at Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. Films include “The Exterminating Angel,” 5:30 p.m. Thursday; “A Clockwork Orange,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday; “Easy Rider,” 5:30 p.m. Friday, and “Rebel Without A Cause,” 7:30 p.m.; “Woodstock,” 2:30 p.m. Saturday; “Alice in Wonderland,” 2:30 p.m. Sunday; and “American Beauty,” 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 or free to MU students with ID. For tickets, contact www.marshallartistsseries.org or 304-696-6656.
MISSED: Dora Adkins, my grandmother and Wayne County resident most of her life, didn’t say much, but her eyes did the talking. Little in size and lightweight, she was a hard worker and raised eight children mainly by herself as her husband passed away at an early age and through that, she learned wisdom and love when things weren’t going as she hoped for. She would have been well past 100 years old Tuesday, Feb. 15, but she passed away Dec. 3, 1988, after suffering a massive stroke. This sweet little lady is thought about often and missed every day.
“SINATRA”: Lee Dean, local minister, gospel singer with family group and motivational speaker, performs “Swinging with Sinatra and Elvis” show at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Angela’s on the River, St. Albans, WV.
YOUNG: Gary Richard Byrd was young when he suddenly passed away Oct. 29, 1998. The first husband of Carolyn Byrd Williamson was 51 years old and blessed with four wonderful children. He would have celebrated his 75th birthday Feb. 15 but remains in the thoughts of many loving and knowing him.
GALA: To celebrate Selina Midkiff’s 31 years as founding and artistic director of Appalachian Children’s Chorus, “Harmonies of the Heart Gala” begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Embassy Suites Hotel, Charleston. A silent auction is also available. Tickets are $100 or $75 for previous ACC choristers and their parents. Free babysitting is included for ages 5 and up, if registered. Contact 304-343-1111, accinfo@wvacc.org or https://app.donorview.com/v7YDw.
AWARDEES: Marshall University Research Corp. recently announced winners of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and Summer 2022 John Marshall Scholars Award program for faculty. Among the 14 undergraduates receiving a $750 stipend, $1,000 travel and materials are from College of Health Professions — Bethany Bloss, “Language Sampling in Adolescents from Appalachia” and Calvin Covington, “Comparison of Bone Density Measurements Using Two CT Computer Tomography, Scanning Techniques in Hindlimb Suspend Rats.”
ENTRIES: Artists are invited to submit up to three pieces of original work in any medium from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, and Monday, Feb. 21, for the annual Peace and Love show and sale at Grayson Gallery and Art Center, 301 E. Third St., Grayson, Ky. There is no entry fee. The show opens with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25.
LEADER: Tuesday, Feb. 15, is a day of remembrance for the life of Truman Sansom, who left for his heavenly home at this date in 2009 at age 82. This man, a neighbor of my family for several years, was much of a leader in his Salt Rock hometown as he sold used cars and was a store owner/merchant. He continues to be missed in his family and community.
