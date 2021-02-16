ASH WEDNESDAY: The annual Ash Wednesday service begins the Lent season at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church with Alicia Porterfield leading. The service is available in person or online. Ashes are distributed in a socially distanced manner.
LISTED: Raegan Wallace of Catlettsburg, Kentucky, freshman at Freed-Hardeman University in Henderson, Tenn., was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester. He is majoring in interdisciplinary studies with concentration in elementary education. To be eligible for this list, students must earn a minimum of 3.4 grade point average for the semester.
CARDS: Showers of blessings … in this case, it’s a shower of cards to be sent to Jim Reiter, who turns 90 years young Tuesday, Feb. 23. What a thrill it would be for him to receive at least that number of cards wishing him well with hopes of more celebrations. Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 754, Barboursville, WV 25504. Happy birthday, young man!
ASHES: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church begins its Ash Wednesday worship at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, on its Facebook page and YouTube channel. An element of dirt or soil may be used during the service. A modified imposition of ashes is from 9 a.m. to noon at the church. Participants must wear a mask, and there is no physical touching. Pre-registration is required by 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, by contacting the church.
LEADER: Jon Brannon is the interim music director at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. This willing servant begins with the handbell choir as members can ring while masked and social distanced.
LENT: A drive-thru distribution of ashes from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. COVID-19 prevention protocols are followed. A live online service begins at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on YouTube Channel. Search for Enslow Park Presbyterian.
WRESTLING: Big Time Wrestling presents Friday Night Slam at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at New Birth Church, Mud River Road, Barboursville. Tickets are $10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
LATE BIRTHDAYS: Alex Dorsey, Tom Hankins, John Lawman, Izzy Hanshaw, Melissa Schamp, Betty Hollis, Feb. 1; Jackson Clark, Ron Delph, Mike Hill, Hunter McCoy, Jaden Stark, Timothy Stewart, Aldan Blinn, Butch Cotton, Cathy Conard, Sherry Dunfee, Michael Mullins, Feb. 2; James Larch, Steve Garnett, Mary Taylor, Chandler Call, Jack Nichols, Stephanie Taylor, Feb. 3; Joshua Beatty, Feb. 4; Colin Copeland, Heidi Rice, John Stewart, Christopher Rexroad, Feb. 5; Mary Jo Kinser-Hawkins, Dwight Weekley, Kathy Lester, Kim Dunlap, Kristi Easter, Shawn Lawman, David Westfall, Feb. 6; Kim Socha, Johnnie Jones, Sharon Icenhower, Chuck Gruber, Audella Clark, Charles Harkins, Asher Larch, Feb. 7; Penelope Daniels, Jane Wilmink, Dillon Young, Jacob Young, Alyssa Burgess, Beth Floyd-Lefler, Nicholas Ransom, Feb. 8; Jim Leach, John Veazey, Feb. 15.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Betty Beckett, Sherry Paugh, Debbie McGinnis, Jami Samson, Kathy Stowe, Curtis Henry, Patrick Mortimer, Shirley White, Charles Bonecutter, C.R. Brown, Elizabeth Lee, Jayden Daugherty, LaDonna Turner, Whitney Staley, Sandy Hinchman, Debbie McGinnis, David Justice, Ann Justice, Susan Bays.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Marvin and Doris Staton, Fred and Linda Cummings, Travis and Roberta Noble.
CHUCKLE: Junior said, “Dad, here’s my report card, along with one of your old ones I found in the attic.” “Well, son,” the dad said, “you’re right. This old report card of mine you found isn’t any better than yours. I guess the only fair thing to do is give you what my father gave me.”