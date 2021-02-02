MEET: The Woman’s Club of Huntington meets virtually via Zoom at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Emailed invitations are sent to members. Jessica Hudson with Dress for Success speaks.
GRADS: Jacqueline G. Hutchison of Chesapeake, Ohio, was one of 13 students named Outstanding Graduates for the summer and fall semesters at Ohio University Southern. Other Chesapeake grads included Dakota Joe Clark, Steven Lee Ransbottom and Cole Webb.
VALENTINES: The ThunderTones, local chapter of Barbershop Harmony Society, presents virtual Singing Valentines Sunday, Feb. 14. The quartet sings two love songs for $25. The Valentine is delivered electronically, instead of in person. For orders or more information, contact orderasingingvalentine@gmail.com or 304-302-NOTE.
AWARDED: Brian Manriquez of Huntington recently received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Alabama.
BOXES: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District sponsors a “Spread Love, Not Germs” Valentine’s event with some festive stay-at-home options. “Kids Valentine Fun Box” includes a craft, candy, game, plush, balloon and more for $15. “A Sweetheart Surprise Date-in-a-Box” includes game, movie, snacks and other surprises for $25. Orders are accepted through Feb. 5 and need picked up Feb. 12. Call 304-696-5954.
LISTED: Rachel Tanner of Salt Rock was among approximately 900 students named to the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Bob Jones University, Greenville, S.C. The sophomore Biblical counseling major earned a 3.00-3.75 grade point average during the semester.
PRESENTATION: Angela Dodson, member of Marshall University Journalist Hall of Fame and the first black journalist to edit a section of The New York Times virtually reads from her book, “Remember the Ladies,” recognizing Black History Month. She also discusses her life in Huntington. Several copies of her book is given away during a drawing. Visit www.marshall.edu/woodsonlyceum for the link.
RECOVERY: Several times recently, I wondered why Tim Effingham hadn’t been seen walking his dog (and sometimes dogs) in the Ona neighborhood. Then, I discovered this kind Christian member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church had unexpectedly underwent a surgical procedure. Since then, he has walked his dog but seems to be on a shorter trip. May Tim continue to improve, regain his strength and be as good as new by early spring.
REMEMBERING: The family of Lillian Keesee is being remembered Tuesday, Feb. 2, as that day marks the seventh year since her passing (Feb. 2, 2014). The long-time Wayne County resident was 84 years old at the time of her passing. May the family find comfort in knowing they are in the thoughts and prayers of her cousins.
FIRST: Although Garnet Bryant of Ceredo celebrates another year of blessings Tuesday, Feb. 2, the event will be without her husband, Bob Bryant, who passed away in November 2020. May her day be one of special memories, good health, many friends and happiness.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Jean Clark, Ric Griffith, the Pumpkin House man, Jean Frederick, Leslie Cummings, Ronnie Keyser, Anna Mae Smith, Becky Ross, Roger Sizemore, Robert Touchon, Courtney Arnold, Sarah Beth Hill, Katie Sheils, Campbell Murphy, Chris Chaney, Curt Mann, Terry Smith, Rose Ann Turley nears the mid-40 mark at 43, Scott Poston with City of Huntington leaves the 40s to try number 50, Stephanie Crum, Devin Mullins is one over “sweet 16” at 17, Nevaeh Reign Davenport is a tween at 12, Dannie Abshire, Gwen “Cookie” Caldwell, member of New Baptist Church and daughter of my special friend, Arlene Melton.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: James and Sherry Wells (1985).
CHUCKLE: A woman was on the witness stand, accused of poisoning her husband. “After you put poison in the coffee, you sat at the breakfast table and watched your husband drink it. Tell me, didn’t you feel the slightest bit of pity for him?” the defense attorney prompted. “Yes,” she replied, “I think there was one moment when I felt sorry for him.” “And when was that?” asked the attorney. The woman answered, “When he asked for his second cup.”