REMEMBERING: Princess Curtis remembers, misses and loves her ... always. Tuesday, Feb. 21, would have been the 43rd birthday of Princess’ precious daughter, Melissa Curtis. What a beautiful life she lived to serve and honor her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This young lady also lived with courage and never showing any shame for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
CABARET: Shawnee State Theatre Department presents the musical at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 22-25, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.
NAMED: Justice Hutchison of Chesapeake, Ohio, was recently named to the dean’s list at the University of Findlay for the fall semester. To earn this honor, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
EXHIBIT: King’s Daughters Medical Center sponsors a free exhibit, “MEGA Heart,” featuring a model of the human heart which is 26 feet long, 15 feet wide and 13 feet high to raise awareness of America’s top cause of death — heart disease. The display is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center, Ashland. Group tours are also available. Contact 606-329-8888 or education@highlandsmuseum.
BABY GIRL: Congratulations to Jimmy and Candi Conaway of Hurricane’s Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church on the birth of their second child. Georgia Mae Leigh was born Jan. 19. She is little sister to Cooper.
DINNER: Something’s “fishy” at Our Lady of Fatima Parish School. The annual Lenten fish dinners are beginning Friday, Feb. 24, through March 31. From 5 to 7 p.m., a meal includes baked fish OR fried fish OR fish tacos, cole slaw, green beans, hush puppies, baked potato OR French fries, dessert and drink. Cheese pizza is also available for children. The cost is $10; $5 ages 3-12; and free ages 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the school. Contact 304-523-2861 or http://www.olofps.org.
COUNTING: The annual elementary Math Field Day Competition, hosted by Putnam County Schools, was conducted in early February at Poca High School. Three students from each school in grades 4 through 5 competed for top math honors and a chance to advance to the regional level Feb. 28 at the University of Charleston. Competition was in four areas of mathematics: mental math, estimation computation, physical estimation and written exam. Fourth-grade winners were Neo Nguyen, Scott Teays, first; Ava Hendren, Scott Teays, second; Lucas Houdyshell, West Teays, third; and Austin Weidman, Conner Street, alternate.
SERVICE: An Ash Wednesday worship service with imposition of ashes begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at Huntington’s St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church.
LISTED: Krishna Agrawal of Huntington earned Dean’s List honors at Hollins University in Roanoke, Va., for the fall semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.
PROGRAM: Hospice of Huntington offers a free program, “Spousal Loss Group,” designed for individuals grieving the loss of a spouse, at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. To register, call 304-529-4217.
CHEERS: ... for Fairland High School cheerleaders with a big win following the recent Orlando, Fla., trip competing in the ESPN UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship. The team is coached by Abbi Stitt, Fairland graduate and former Morehead State University cheerleader just graduating in December, which makes this her first coaching job. The cheerleaders’ first place win in the Small Varsity Game Division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Bluegrass Regional competition in Lexington, Ky., qualified them for the national competition. This year’s team includes Kaci Adkins and Ryan Henry, captains; Kadence Ulrich, Lilly Rickard, Jena Picklesimer, Katie Stitt, Kinsey Wray, Charity Carter, Kennedi Fulks, Grace Miller, Mary-Kate Porter, Amelia Butler and Mackenzie Maynard.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Mike Rollyson, Elliot Hensel, Barbara Miller, Betsy Hager, Mathew Allen, Roger Barcus, Greg Creasy, Aiden Dempsey, Grant Shumaker, Hannah Mondlak, Hannah Roudebush, Maddie Cannon, Tom Wilmink, Chris Miller, Greg Peyton, Kaithlyn Wallace.
CHUCKLE: An earthquake recently frightened the inhabitants of a certain town. One couple sent their little boy to stay with an uncle in another district, explaining the reason for the nephew’s sudden visit. A day later, the parents received a telegram stating, “Am returning your boy. Send the earthquake.”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
