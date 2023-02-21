The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

REMEMBERING: Princess Curtis remembers, misses and loves her ... always. Tuesday, Feb. 21, would have been the 43rd birthday of Princess’ precious daughter, Melissa Curtis. What a beautiful life she lived to serve and honor her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. This young lady also lived with courage and never showing any shame for the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

CABARET: Shawnee State Theatre Department presents the musical at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, Feb. 22-25, at Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, Portsmouth, Ohio. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors and ages 18 and younger. Contact 740-351-3600 or info@vrcfa.com.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you