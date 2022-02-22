CONCERT: Tyler Booth, one of Kentucky’s best at age 26, performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Mountain Arts Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Guest is Clarke Sexton. Tickets are $19, $24 and $32.
40-PLUS: Susan Wallace celebrates her 47th birthday Tuesday, Feb. 22. Her husband, Dolan, wishes her a happy one and hopes she has at least 47 more birthdays. He also thanks her for everything she does for him. Happy birthday Susan and many more.
NAMED: Zoe Laslo of South Point, Ohio, was named to the president’s list at Miami University in Oxford for the fall semester. The student is earning a bachelor of science in education degree in primary education PK-5. Students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester have been named to this list recognizing academic excellence.
ROCKIN’: Marshall Tucker Band, multi-platinum southern rock group, rocks during its historic 50th Anniversary Tour at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Dave Mason joins the group. Tickets are $20 to $160.
WINE SAMPLING: Black History Month is celebrated from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Sip Downtown Brasserie with “Legacies: Experiencing Black Excellence in Wine Making” featuring seven delicious wines from three Black-owned wineries. The event, open to ages 21 and over, costs $45. Wines to be sampled include McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, Black Girl Magic Riesling, Black Girl Magic Red Blend, LVE Rose, LVE Red Blend, Longevity Chardonnay and Longevity Cabernet Sauvignon.
WINNERS: Three Barboursville Middle School students were among 13 from 10 Cabell County schools to recently be recognized for their winning entries in the Cabell County Reading Council Young Illustrators contest. Emily McGuffin, sixth-grader; Karlee Salmons, seventh-grader; and Brody Hammers, eighth-grader, had their art displayed at the Central Board Office of the School Board during the most recent regular meeting and were given a special token by the superintendent to commemorate their efforts. Each drawing is also included in a future display at Huntington Museum of Art.
MEMORIES: A retired cook from Salt Rock Elementary School, member of Mt. Calvary Church, gentle and caring Christian friend and neighbor, Lavonia Pearl Porter, better known as “Cricket”, was a devoted Christian and true hero in the Salt Rock community. Always sporting a happy smile, she was loved by many. She was a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, sister, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, always waiting to lend a helping hand. Cricket, who would have turned 90-plus years of age Tuesday, Feb. 22, was called to her heavenly home to reunite with those going before her on April 6, 2019. Her presence, love and wisdom continue to be missed.
40-PLUS: Vernon Dale Adkins, long-time Steel of West Virginia employee, nears the mid-40 mark, is over it, or dead on it as Tuesday, Feb. 22, is another birthday celebration. May this only son of Joey and Debbie Adkins be treated to a great event with many more to follow.
AWARDEES: Marshall University Research Corp. recently announced winners of the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Creative Discovery and Research Awards and Summer 2022 John Marshall Scholars Award program for faculty. Among the 14 receiving a $750 stipend, $1,000 travel and materials from College of Health Professions is Cameron Ferguson, “Relative Head Acceleration Forces in Flag and Tackle Football’: and from College of Arts and Media, Tyler Kennett, “The Last Tree of Bluefield Avenue-PTSD, Trauma and Appalachia.”
SERVANT: A true Christian gentleman, family man and faithful servant of the Lord are three things I remember the most about Robert “Bob” Keyser of Salt Rock. He was father to three daughters and long-time deacon at Roach Baptist Church, where I first became acquainted with his family in the early 1970s. Tuesday, Feb. 22, is the sixth anniversary of his homegoing to be reunited with family and friends and be free of loneliness, pain and suffering.
THOUGHTS: Feb. 22, 1989, was a sad day for the family and friends of Alvis Adkins of Branchland, West Virginia. While shopping with his wife in a former supermarket, he was shot and died later that day due to surgery complications. Who would have thought Dec. 3, 1988, would be the last time I saw this cousin as he was with the family at the time of my grandmother’s passing.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Braxton Wyatt Gue spins the last of teen years at 19, Geneive Belle Holley celebrates her first, Kenneth Artis hits the double nickels at 55, Becky McCoy, Ralph Scarberry, Tricia Lehocky, Tom Aykroid, Linda Summers, Vernon Hayes, Pam Lynch, Jim Benson, Betty Sue Kinzer, Brittany Kendrick, Myra Lydick, Paula Omer, Dale Kelz, Jerome Yancey, Jody Ogle, Mark Stewart, Jan Ball.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: John and Pat Baisden.
CHUCKLE: While traveling, a frog crossed the road and the husband, who was driving, was able to stop the car. He got out and took the frog and carried him to the side of the road. The frog was grateful, thanked the man and told him he would grant him a wish. The man said, “Please make my dog win the next dog race.” The frog asked to look at the dog, which limped from the car. The frog noticed the dog only had three legs, was very fat, and could barely move at all so he told the man he thinks it is almost impossible to fulfill his wish and asked the man would tell him another wish. The man said, “Well, then please make my wife win the next beauty contest in the area.” The frog asked him to tell his wife to get out of the car. Wife got out of car and approached the frog. The frog turned to the man and said, “Could I please have another look at the dog?”