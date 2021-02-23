GRADS: Two Chesapeake, Ohio, residents were among more than 1,100 students awarded degrees from Marshall University in December. Ryan A. Jarrell graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree. Mary Kelci Parker earned an associate in nursing degree.
CALLING ALL BRIDES: The 17th annual Charleston Wedding Expo is from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 28, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Admission at the door is $10. An exclusive VIP event including a fashion show presented by Bravo — Live DJ and Lighting Extravaganza is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The cost is $25. Door prizes are also awarded.
MEMBER: Madison Edwards is the newest member at Westmoreland Baptist Church. May she be welcomed into the congregation with open arms and continue to walk in His goodness and love.
FESTIVAL: Marshall University School of Music hosts the 12th annual Festival of New Music featuring chamber, electro-acoustic music and more at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, and 3 and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25-26. Concerts are streamed online on the Marshall School of Music YouTube channel. Guests include Kevin von Kampen, Lori Baruth, David Oyen, Shelby Ard, Zack Merritt and others. The College of Arts and Media and the MU Foundation also provided support for this festival.
LISTED: Five local residents were named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Cedarville University. They are James Barber of Ashland; Cassidy Brammer of Kenova; Emily Kuhn of Ona; Sarah Lilly of Huntington; and Joseph Wagoner of Barboursville. To be recognized in this list, students must obtain a 3.75 grade point average or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.
WORKSHOP: City of Charleston’s Office of Public Art continues its Zoom virtual workshops from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4, on how to create self-portraits that become part of the Martin Luther King Jr. mural at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. Workshop materials are provided and available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Monday before the event at the center, 314 Donnally St., Charleston. Pre-registration is required. Contact http://bit.ly/3in7vig. Other workshops are offered April 8 and May 6.
MILESTONE: On Jan. 1, Lenville Mays of Proctorville, Ohio, celebrated his 100th birthday with a community hosted parade with more than 100 cars in reaching this milestone. However, a few days ago, this Owens-Illinois Glass Co. retiree and long-time member of Beulah Baptist Church was called to his heavenly home. He will greatly be missed by this family, friends and at Fairland sports events as he attended regularly.
CUZ: A few months before his 60-plus birthday, Joey Adkins hung up the hat of being a long-time employee of Steel of West Virginia to begin retirement and stay busy on his farm and doing additional church work. Joey, first cousin of mine, is being wished love on his special day, Feb. 23, which still makes him a few months older than me. Joey also shares the same birthday of our late aunt, Nellie Adkins Colon of Chicago, Ill., who passed away near her birthday in 2013. Nellie continues to be missed and loved.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Cheryl Liller, Peggy Mynes, Fenton Cummings, Jeanette Bailey, Justin McDearis, Debbie Benton, Carla Seamonds, Karen Dailey, Brian Dilcher, Dawn Ball, Cecil Wilks, Angela Wilmink, Caleb Wise, Tucker Jennings.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: Michael and Alicia Watts (1991).
CHUCKLE: A minister forgot the name of a couple he was going to marry so he said from the pulpit. “Will those wishing to be united in holy matrimony, please come forward after the service.” After the service, 13 old maids came forward.