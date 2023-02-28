VENDORS NEEDED: Vendors are being accepted for the third annual Redbud Craft and Vendor Show scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 at Boyd County Convention Center, 15605 Ky. 180. Call 606-585-0514.
SWIMMER: Luke Lunsford, Cabell Midland High School student, recent broke the school record for swimming the breast stroke. Luke is son of Pastor Greg and Jeanne Lunsford of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Congratulations Luke on this achievement.
JURYING: New Member Jurying presented by Tri-State Arts Association is set for Saturday, March 11. Artists from West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky may submit five pieces of original visual artwork (suitably presented) for review by the jury committee by 9 a.m. to Huntington Museum of Art’s Studio 3 and return by 1 p.m. to pick up work. Woodcarving, glasswork, fiber arts, mosaic, batik, fine-art jewelry and pottery are also accepted. Contact Jesse Thornton, email-admin@reflectioninapool.com or visit www.tri-stateartsassociation.org. TSAA, the group offering Art in the Park twice a year in Ritter Park, features skilled artisans organized to provide support for its members and enhance our community through art. Jurying fee is $25.
GREETINGS: Special greetings to Jim Reiter, who celebrated his 92nd birthday Feb. 23. Although nearly a week ago, it would still be a kind gesture to mail this gentleman a birthday card, as he loves to receive them. They may be mailed to P.O. Box 754, Barboursville, WV 25504.
RUMMAGE/BAKE SALE: Westmoreland Woman’s Club conducts its annual “Lucky Leprechaun” rummage and hot dog sale Friday, March 3, at the clubhouse. The rummage sale is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A bagged lunch of two hot dogs, chips and dessert is available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at a cost of $5. Proceeds benefit the club’s charitable activities, including two annual $1,000 college scholarships for Spring Valley seniors. Advance lunch orders may be ordered by contacting Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
LISTED: Timothy Stollings of Prichard, WV, was listed on the dean’s list at the University of Findlay in Ohio for the fall semester. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
SESSION: Hospice of Huntington offers another bereavement support group program, “Coping with the Loss of a Child,” at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. Call 304-529-4217.
LEAP YEAR TEEN: Deborah Underwood, who celebrates a birthday Feb. 29, could be a teenager at 17.75 years. But she actually is 71 years of age on whatever day she claims as the special day. This mother and grandmother enjoys Marshall University basketball and Orange Theory. May her day be a grand and special occasion.
WINNERS: Putnam County Schools completed the Math Field Day Competition with Middle School Division at Hurricane Middle School. The competition was hosted by Putnam County Schools. School teams consisted of three students in grades 6 through 8 from George Washington, Hurricane, Poca, Winfield, Calvary and Teays Valley Christian, both private. Sixth-grade winners were Cruz Berry and Sadhana Dakshinamoorthy, both Winfield, first and second, respectively; William Samples, third, Hurricane; and Elijah Woods, alternate, George Washington. Winners get a chance to advance to the regional level Feb. 28 at University of Charleston.
ROUGH AND ROWDY: Barstool Sports and West Virginia Sports Promotions host Barstool’s Rough N Rowdy featuring up to 20 fights Wednesday, March 1, at Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Fighters include the undefeated Women’s champion Karisa “Cherry Bomb” Lambert, undefeated heavyweight champion Brad “The American Redneck” Huntsman versus Aaron “The Appalachian Hammer” Dunlap, also featuring, Austin “Irish Dave Portnoy” Carey, Shane “Shizzat The Rizzat” Reed, The Abel Brothers and others. General admission is $25 and reserved costs are $30, $35, $50 and $75.
LECTURE: Marshall University’s Amicus Curiae Lecture Series features Sonali Chakravarti at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall. Her topic is “The Role of Juries in Social Change.” Dr. Chakravarti, a professor of government at Wesleyan University since 2009, earned a Bachelor of Arts from Swarthmore College and Ph.D. from Yale University. The free event is sponsored by Marshall’s Simon Perry Center for Constitutional Democracy and West Virginia Humanities Council.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Bill Grimes, Jacki Humphreys, Suzy Richardson, Rhett Maynard, Ian Brice Simms turns 27, Robert Hodge, Karen Keck, Debbie Underwood, Brett Alan Hawthorne spins the last of the 50s at 59, Brenda Brown, Bill Cooper, Janice Mann, Betsy Wilson, Bruce Bannerman, Becky Davis, Glenda Shafer goes over number 60 to 61, Erica Adkins, Mike Thacker, Heather Mathis.
CHUCKLE: Chris couldn’t decide whether to go to Salt Lake City or Denver for vacation, so he called the airlines to get prices. “Airfare to Denver is $300,” the cheery salesperson replied. “And what about Salt Lake City?” “We have a really great rate to Salt Lake — $99,” she said. “But there is a stopover.” “Where?” Chris asked. “In Denver,” she said.