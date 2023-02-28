The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

VENDORS NEEDED: Vendors are being accepted for the third annual Redbud Craft and Vendor Show scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 at Boyd County Convention Center, 15605 Ky. 180. Call 606-585-0514.

SWIMMER: Luke Lunsford, Cabell Midland High School student, recent broke the school record for swimming the breast stroke. Luke is son of Pastor Greg and Jeanne Lunsford of Ona’s Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church. Congratulations Luke on this achievement.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

