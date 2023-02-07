The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DISCUSSION: As part of Black History Month events hosted by Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, “Spotlight on Athletics: Black History,” is discussed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center. A panel of community members will speak on Black history in Thundering Herd Athletics. Attendees receive free tickets to the Marshall/Texas State women’s basketball game for Saturday. For information, email Arlin Vieira at vieiraa@marshall.edu.

LISTED: Seven Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among 88 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the fall semester. They are Mackenzie Johnson, Adam Kincaid, Alli Penix, Chris Quinn, Ryan Swann, Zachary Tooley and Natalie Wireman. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.

Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.

