DISCUSSION: As part of Black History Month events hosted by Marshall University’s Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, “Spotlight on Athletics: Black History,” is discussed at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cam Henderson Center. A panel of community members will speak on Black history in Thundering Herd Athletics. Attendees receive free tickets to the Marshall/Texas State women’s basketball game for Saturday. For information, email Arlin Vieira at vieiraa@marshall.edu.
LISTED: Seven Proctorville, Ohio, residents were among 88 students named to the dean’s list at Ohio University Southern in Ironton for the fall semester. They are Mackenzie Johnson, Adam Kincaid, Alli Penix, Chris Quinn, Ryan Swann, Zachary Tooley and Natalie Wireman. To be eligible for this list, students must have at least a 3.5 grade point average for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate grade point average.
WHAT’S COOKIN’: Huntington’s Kitchen offers a “Valentine’s Day Date Night” class from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Participants, open to eight couples from age 15 and older, prepare pan-seared filets with mushroom cream sauce, roasted potatoes and brussels sprouts (chocolate dipped strawberries are served for dessert). The cost is $70 per couple. For information, call 304-522-0887.
BIRTH: Robert Jr. and Brittany Klinestiver became parents of a new son, Robert Micah Klinestiver, on Jan. 16. He is the grandson of Geseil and the late Robert Klinestiver Sr. of Milton United Methodist Church. May this little prince bring much joy, laughter and love to the families.
PANCAKES: The Ironton Rotary Club will conduct a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Knights of Columbus building, 2101 South 3rd St., Ironton. An $8 donation is recommended.
WINNERS: Gracie Stephens of Willow Wood, Ohio, a Marshall University senior working toward a fine arts degree with an emphasis on printmaking, was the winner of the 2023 Black History Poster contest sponsored by Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum at Marshall. The theme was “Black Contributions in American Life and History.” Cassandra Bhagroo of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, a Marshall University senior studying toward a fine arts degree with an emphasis on graphic design, received a merit award.
CONCERT: The Huntington Symphony Orchestra presents “Greatest Love Songs Candlelight Concert” at 7:30 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Tickets range from $20 to $50.
SHOW: William Shatner, star of “Star Trek” for many years, is live on stage at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, in Charleston, at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. A screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” precedes a live conversation with the one and only “Captain James T. Kirk.” He shares stories from his career spanning more than 50 years as an award-winning actor, producer, director and writer. A question-and-answer period also follows. Tickets range from $35 to $128.50.
RECOGNIZED: Joni Mullins, an information systems analyst at St. Mary’s Medical Center, was recently named a winner of the center’s Spirit of St. Mary’s Award for December. The award recognizes employees demonstrating exceptional service and care to patients, their families, follow co-workers and the community by living values illustrating the spirit of the center.
MUSICAL: Paramount Kids presents “Disney’s High School Musical 2 Jr.” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexandra Jarrell reaches the legal age of 21, Mia Marie McComas remains in the early 40s at 42, Mark Ball finds number 54, Carolyn Campbell, Tim Hill, Fran Schwartz, Mabel Pillion, Eddie Epperson of Huntington Hose and Hydraulics of South Point, Ohio, Clinton Knox Meadows turns 7, Richard Hill with Roto Rooter is 57, Abel Staley, Jim Cummings, Audella Clark, Asher Larch, Jax O’Roark, Alissa Stricker, Richie Brumfield, Stephanie Elkins, Liberatore Ciccolella.
CHUCKLE: Helen requested another piece of sugar from her mother. “But you’ve had three already,” the mother pointed out. “Just one more, please,” begged Helen. “Well, this must be the last,” the mother responded. “Thank you, Mother,” said Helen, “but I must say, you have no willpower!”
Send items to Brenda Lucas, P.O. Box 596, Ona, WV 25545; fax to 304-526-2857; or email bklucas53@aol.com.
