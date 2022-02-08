CLASS: What’s cooking? “A Taste of Curry” class begins at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at Huntington’s Kitchen. The class is designed to explore the many uses of curry while making dishes using red, green and yellow curry. Limited to 16 participants ages 15 and older, the class costs $20 per person.
LISTED: Lilly Ryan was named to the dean’s list at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, for the fall semester. The Ona resident is working toward a bachelor of arts degree in political science. Students ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within their division for the semester have been named to this list recognizing academic performance.
COMEDY: Paramount Arts Center’s new series, “The Comedy Zone,” kicks off at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, with Shaun Jones. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show is recommended for ages 18 and older. Tickets are $20.
RECOGNIZED: Seven Culloden, West Virginia, residents were listed in the president’s list at Marshall University for the fall semester. They include Alexis L. Arnold, Emma P. Barrett, Mirielle T. Ferrell, Brooklyn C. Handley, Brianna M. Scheer, Eric J. Shoemaker and Cayleigh A. Wallace. To make this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
DINNER: VFW 9738 Auxiliary hosts its Friday night dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at 227 Main St. The menu includes baked steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, rolls, coffee, tea and dessert. The cost is $10. Proceeds support veterans’ programs. For carryout orders, call 304-523-9738.
MEMBERS: Five individuals were recently welcomed into the family at Kenova United Methodist Church as new members after transferring their memberships. Samantha Rasnake joined Nov. 28 from the United Methodist Temple in Beckley. David and Judy Ross also joined Nov. 28 from Clendenin United Methodist Church. Steve and Stacy Morrison joined Dec. 19.
CELEBRATION: The 250th anniversary Beethoven celebration begins at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Smith Recital Hall. Featured are Carline Waugh, soprano, Stan Workman, tenor, and the Millefiori Trio consisting of Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; Solen Dikener, cello; and Henning Vauth, piano. The presentation is sponsored by School of Music in the College of Arts and Media.
NAMED: Five Lesage residents were among 942 students named to the president’s list at Marshall University for the fall semester. They are Keturah M. Knight, Madeline K. Merritt, Kaleb B. Smith, Hannah F. Tomes and April M. White. To make this list, students must have a 4.0 grade point average for a minimum of 12 hours.
SESSION: Four sessions of “Creativity with Clay for Teens” are offered from 2 to 4 p.m. the next four Sundays — Feb. 13, 20 and 27 and March 6 — at Huntington Museum of Art’s Studios 4 and 5. The class, taught by Kathleen Kneafsey, costs $90 members or $120 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
DANCE: Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District hosts the father/daughter Valentine dance from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at DoubleTree Hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Music is by DJ Chad Midkiff of DCM Pro Events. Cookies, fruit, cupcakes and chocolate fountain are available. The “Picture Perfect Photo Booth” is offered. Each daughter receives a rose at the end of the evening. Tickets are $30 per couple with no charge for additional daughters by contacting https://ghprd.ticketspice.com/father-daughter-valentine.
DRAWING: Adriaunna Paige Foundation is selling raffle tickets for a Valentine’s Day basket drawing at noon Saturday, Feb. 12. Tickets are $5 each for five for $20. Basket sponsors are Hampton inn (Kinetic Park), Hedgecock Photography, Massage Envy, Archers Flowers, Magic Tunnel Car Wash, Edible Arrangements, Outback Steakhouse, King’s Row and Hot Nails. The basket is valued at more than $700. Proceeds fund the Easter party for the special needs angels and the special needs prom. For tickets, call April Craft, 304-962-5291.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Scott Bell, Sandra Sargent, Patricia Stolze, Debbie Katsetos, Robin Armstrong, Derek Castle, Cindie Riggs, Zenith Evans, Jeremiah Cruz, Tammy Hager, Cyndy Stevens is three into the 50s at 53, D.J. Roberts, Tim Sewell, Ireta Shafer nears number 50 at 46, Clinton and Dottie Meadows, husband and wife, share same birthday, Penelope Daniels, Jane Wilmink, Beth Floyd-Lefler, Nicholas Ransom, Mason David Chapman is 7.
CHUCKLE: Charlie bought his wife a new puppy for Valentine’s Day. She’s such a beautiful dog. Unfortunately, he forgot his wife is allergic to dogs ... so he needs to find her a new home. Can anybody help him out? She’s 5 feet, 5 inches, 125 pounds and blonde. Free to good home.