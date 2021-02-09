NAMED: Cahley Farrell of Huntington and Robert Krick of Ashland were named to the president’s list for the fall semester at College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina. Cahley is majoring in biochemistry. Robert is majoring in finance.
ANTI-VALENTINE’S: An anti-Valentine’s Day stoplight and post office games, open to singles age 21 and older, are available from 9 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, at Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave. Limited capacity with local and state COVID guidelines followed.
NEW MEMBERS: Nick and Allison Elkins joined Kenova United Methodist Church Dec. 20. Welcome them into the congregation and watch God bless them in their walk.
CELEBRATION: Developmental Therapy Center presents its 20th annual Valentine celebration in a different way this year — it’s hosted virtually — at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13. Available packages include Sweethearts, $30; Heartthrobs, $75; Love Birds, $125; and Soulmates, $200, and may be picked up from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Feb. 11-12, or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, at the center, 803 7th Ave. The second Battle of the Badges Boogie Down Challenge with Huntington Fire vs. Huntington Police is offered. The fifth annual local celebrity lip-sync battle is available, and “The Real Soulmates of Huntington” is conducted. To purchase a package, contact http://developmentaltherapycenter.com/valentine-celebration/. Call 304-523-1164 upon arrival in parking lot.
NAMED: Kathryn Fried of Ashland was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Delaware in Newark. To be eligible for the list, full-time students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale for the semester.
PRESENTATION: Dr. Carter G. Woodson Lyceum honors Black History Month with an online event, “Disparities in Health Care During the Pandemic,” featuring Jill Upson, chair of Governor’s Commission on Disparities and physicians from Marshall and WVU, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. Visit https://tinyurl.com/lyceum21021.
RECIPIENT: Timothy Stollings of Prichard was recently awarded the R.M. Churchwell Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund at University of Findlay for the 2020-2021 academic year.
BAPTISM: Barrett Elkins, born Oct. 3, 2017, and Berkley Elkins, born Dec. 3, 2019, to Nick and Allison Elkins were baptized Dec. 20 at Kenova United Methodist Church. They are grandsons of Richard and Stephanie Elkins and great-grandsons of Pat Cornwell. May these little fellas walk with the Lord and never depart from His ways.
FIRST: This Tuesday, Feb. 9, is the first year Garnet Bryant observes her wedding anniversary without her husband, Bob Bryant, who passed away in November. They were married 45-plus years on this date. May Garnet be comforted to know thoughts and prayers are with her during this remembrance and time of grief.
PROMOTION: Marilyn E. Kearns, Wahama High School graduate, was promoted to senior vice president, human resources, of Ohio Valley Bank and vice president of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. She began with the bank in 1996 as a payroll clerk and secretary. She also graduated from Ohio Bankers League’s Bank Leadership Institute and Graduate School of Banking-Human Resources Management through University of Wisconsin. A former Student of the Year through OVB’s continuing education program, she has also received certificates and awards.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Lisa McCain, Jimmie Hedrick, Carrie Brown, Cody Braley, Harvey Morrison, Debby Isaacs, Kelly Williamson, Pauline Adkins, John Workman, Karen Shanholtzer, Matt Duncan.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARY: David and Renee Dunfee celebrate number 6.
CHUCKLE: A man and his wife were sitting in the living room and he said to her, “Just so you know, I never want to live in a vegetative state, dependent on some machine and fluids from a bottle. If that ever happens, just pull the plug.” His wife got up, kissed him ever so gently, unplugged the TV and threw out his beer.