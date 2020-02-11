Community News
MEET: Huntington East High School Classes of 1952 and 1953 gather at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Ponderosa, South Point, Ohio.
WORKSHOP: The Art Spirit Studio hosts a “Watercolor Card” workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at 526 14th St. W. Spaces are limited. Reservations are requested. The cost is $50. Contact 304-617-8573 or https://www.theartspiritstudio.com/location.
TEACHERS: Two accomplished Putnam County educators earned the profession’s highest mark of achievement celebrated by National Board for Professional Teaching Standards. Congratulations to the newest National Board Certified Teachers — Rebecca Harrison of Conner Street Elementary and Brianne Legg of Lakeside Elementary.
EXHIBIT: The photography exhibit featuring Chelsea Howell continues through Thursday, Feb. 13, at Ohio University Southern Gallery, 1804 Liberty Ave., Ironton. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Chelsea, 2012 grad with a bachelor of arts from Studio Art Program at OUS, is also a photographer.
LECTURE: “Artists, Scholars and Innovators” Lecture Series is from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Drinko Library 402. Sponsored by Center for Teaching and Learning, the lecture, “8 Things You Should Know When Teaching Digital Technologies in the Humanities,” is presented by Allison Carey, associate professor and chair, English Department; Kristen Lillvis, associate professor, English Department; Eryn Roles, research and instruction librarian, MU Libraries; and David Trowbridge, associate professor, history department. Light refreshments follow.
FUNDRAISER: Mountain Health Network presents the Huntington Museum of Art’s black-tie Museum Ball from 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Feb. 22. The theme is “The Emerald City of Oz.” Heavy hors d’oeuvres by 21 at the Frederick, entrees, vegetarian entrees and sides by Cabell Huntington Hospital; salads by Julian’s Market, breads by Nomada and desserts by Paula Vega Cakes are available from 6 to 9 p.m. Entertainment is by Santa Cruz Band. Hosts include Sean “Corky” and Beth “Buffy” Hammers; Michael and Melissa Mullins; Dr. Joseph and Mary Shapiro; Dr. Kyle and Missy Smith; and Dr. Michael and Paula Vega. HMA also hosts a silent auction. Tickets, limited due to high demand, are $300 per person, Proceeds benefit general operating expenses. Call Rebecca Stephens, 304-529-2701, ext. 327.
CLOSED: Oh my … how my heart dropped when I heard Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church had a closing celebration service in late-January. The church pastored by Cinda Harkless was organized in the mid-1940s at Gallaher School and was home to a childcare center for 35-plus years. The church will be missed for its outreach efforts, childcare assistance and other ministries.
PRODUCTION: “Waitress,” Tony-Award-nominated hit featuring original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, is from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Charleston Clay Center, as part of Broadway in Charleston season. Tickets are $37.61, $59.11 and $85.86.
MUSIC ALIVE: Marshall University School of Music String Faculty performs duos and trios during the Music Alive Guest and Faculty Collaboration Concert Series this week at three Huntington locations. “Strings Attached” with Elizabeth Reed Smith, violin; Solen Dikener, cello; and Julio Ribeiro Alves, guitar, begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, at Woodlands Retirement Community and 7:30 p.m. at Smith Recital Hall. At noon Thursday, Feb. 13, the trio plays at First Presbyterian Church. Admission is free.
DEGREED: Nine Ohio University Southern graduates received a bachelor of arts degree during its graduation recognition ceremony in mid-December. They include Ashley Dawn Lewis, outstanding student, history; Makenna Bloomer, Desirae Glenna Davis, Kimberly Jean Owens, psychology; Rickey Gene Carpenter, Kiplyn Rebell Cooper, Bryant Christopher Jamison, Jarod K. Patterson and Gregory Wayne Runyon, bachelor of criminal justice.
BLUEGRASS: A concert featuring Hammertown Band begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Mountaineer Opry House/Cabell County 4-H Camp, Barboursville. Tickets are $15; $12 seniors and $5 ages 12 and younger.
PREP: United Way of the River Cities offers free tax preparation with Volunteer Income Tax Assistance from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Hamlin Community Center. VITA is open to low-income households generally eligible for Earned Income Tax Credit, persons with disabilities or elderly. Bring photo ID for taxpayer and spouse and other necessary documents. For appointments, contact 844-982-2737 or www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment.
NOMINEE: U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently nominated Jacob Van Nostrand to the U.S. Naval Academy. The 18-year-old Cabell Midland High School student is son of John and Christine Van Nostrand of Culloden, West Virginia.
PROJECT: “The Laramie Project” is presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Feb. 18-22, at Francis-Boothe Experimental Theater at Joan C. Edwards Playhouse. Tickets are $20; $15 seniors and faculty; $7 ages 12 and younger.
CONCERT: Peter Mulvey, singer/songwriter extraordinaire, performs as part of the Woody Hawley Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Charleston Clay Center. Tickets are $23.50.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Leigh Frye, Debbie Weston, Stephen Napier, Meghan Elizabeth Johnson still in the 20s at 27, Ken Mortimer, Rod Post, June Kendall, Jackie Napier, Karen Albers, Lourdes Constantino, Kaitlin Joseph, Brandon Fizer, Anna Rutherford, Mary Ellen Ball, Andrew Marinacci, Gary Vargo, the Rev. Ray Vance, long-time pastor of Guyandotte’s Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Mike and Brenda Saunders close in on number 50 but short by two (48), Bill and Nancy Hampton, Sam and Minnie Chafin of Barboursville.
CHUCKLE: Returning home from a business trip, Christie’s husband, Wayne, bags in hand, was slowly making his way to his vehicle in a crowded airport garage. Suddenly, a large dark car screeched to a stop in front of Wayne, and the driver pointed at him. “Get in,” the driver ordered. “I’ll take you to your car.” Startled, Wayne took a step backward “Ah … no thanks,” he answered. “I can get there myself.” “No,” the man barked back as he threw open his passenger-side door. “Get in!” Wayne’s eyes then darted around the garage, hoping to find a security guard. Just then, the driver’s face softened. “Please,” he said, “I’ve been driving up and down for two hours. I can’t find a space and I want yours.”