Community News
PANCAKES: The pre-Lenten annual Shrove Tuesday celebration featuring an all-you-can-eat pancake supper with sausage, coffee, tea and juice is served from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Calvary Episcopal Church, Ashland. Tom Stephens, educator/minister and jazz musician, and Gary Billups, area musician, perform. Suggested donation is $6. Proceeds benefit Blessings in the Backpack program for needy elementary school children. Call 606-325-2328 or 606-831-9035.
BINGO: A Vintage Longaberger Basket Bingo fundraiser benefiting Honor Flight Huntington begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at HIMG. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Enter in back at Door P. The cost is $20 for 20 games, payable at door. Door prizes, raffle basket and 50/50 are available. Refreshments are sold. Call Patty Dickey, 304-208-1200.
BLACK/WHITE: Marshall University Departments of Political Science and International Affairs present “Black Douglass” and “White Douglas”: Frederick Douglass, Stephen Douglas and the Politics of Race in Civil War America at noon Friday, Feb. 28, at Drinko Library, Room 402. The speaker is Joshua Lynn, MU alum and assistant professor of history at Eastern Kentucky University previously teaching history at Yale University.
SERVICES: Two Ash Wednesday services with the imposition of ashes are offered Feb. 26 in Huntington. An ecumenical service begins at noon at First Presbyterian Church. A similar service begins at 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church followed by usual Wednesday evening activities.
ATTORNEY: With nearly 30 years’ experience in education law, municipal law and governmental representation and administration and a law degree from West Virginia University College of Law in 1988, Trey B. Morrone recently joined the Bowles Rice Firm, practicing in the Charleston office. The former Wayne County Board of Education president was a teacher on elementary through college level. Trey also was City of Kenova mayor from 1999 to 2007 after serving as the city’s attorney.
WORSHIP: A mid-day worship service with imposition of ashes begins at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. A light lunch of soup, bread and fruit follows.
SYMPATHY: Condolences to Janina Michael of Huntington in the loss of her sister, Najette Beter Saouan Delaney, who passed away Feb. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. She was wife to Thomas Kevin Delaney for 43 years and mother of three children and five grandchildren. The devoted homemaker, MU graduate and lector at the church is also survived by a brother, Michael Saouan. May God’s mighty hand comfort and ease the loss and hearts during this grieving period.
ASHES: An Ash Wednesday service begins at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Milton United Methodist Church.
RACE: Marshall Recreation Center hosts an indoor triathlon at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29. Proceeds benefit Student Rec Council, aiding student development activities and conference attendance. Entry fees are $20 in advance, $40 day of race and $50 for two- or three-person corporate teams. To sign up, contact the Rec center or online at TriStateRacer.com.
CLASSES: Brandy Jefferys instructs “Drawing Basics” for ages 18 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, March 7 through April 4, at Huntington Museum of Art. The five-session series costs $100 or $130 nonmembers. Contact 304-529-2701 or www.hmoa.org.
STUDENTS: Dylan Jenkins, senior at Cabell Midland High and son of Tonya Jenkins of Huntington, was selected as a February student of the month by Rotary Club of Barboursville, as were these three students — Adam Holton, junior, and son of Robert and Wilma Holton of Salt Rock; Marianna Spoor, sophomore and daughter of John Spoor of Barboursville; and Bailey Lewis, freshman and daughter of Steve and Kim Lewis of Huntington.
WRITER: Barbara Gay Poplin presents her book, “Barbara Gay’s Plain Ol’ Country Cookin’ — Traditional Recipes from the Heart” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Ohio Southern University, Ironton, in Student Resource Commons Success Center, as part of the OU Writers Series.
ONE: Bill McMullen sent this mailed note: “My great-grandson, Bodhi, was 1-year-old Feb. 18. He is only grandson of Deron McMullen. Tanner and Nora are his parents. Tanner is in U.S. Air Force, stationed in North Carolina. Tanner was named volunteer of the year for his entire base.” Hope the 1-year-old celebration was a super one.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Rose Thompson leaves the 80s behind for number 90, Judy Floyd, Andrew Chester, Gale Thompson, Cameron McClanahan, Alice Fricke, Mike Barbara, Nicholas Dean, Dolores Adkins, Lisa Caviani, Bobby Bannister, Ezra Philip Brumfield celebrates number 1, Anna Waugh, Cole Wood, Marsha Taylor Carter, Becky Journell Plumley crosses the mid-65 to number 67, William Blatt, Owen Kays, Lisa Worden, Ron Blair, Davin Lee Jackson becomes a tween at 12.
TODAY’S ANNIVERSARIES: Joe and Sherri Gillerlain, Donald and Martena Cremeans.
CHUCKLE: A warning called out by a bus driver at Disney World: “Don’t forget your kids. If we find them, we drop them off at the ‘It’s a Small World’ ride, where they will learn the song in 30 languages, and sing it to you over and over.”